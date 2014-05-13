Nintendo already has a 'clear idea' of what the Wii U successor will look like

Nintendo has seemingly dashed rumours that a new console could be imminent, but says it already has a "clear idea" of what form the Wii U's successor will take.

During an investor Q&A, Nintendo boss Satoru Iwata said that once a console is out the door, the company will "naturally" prepare for the next.

But he added that the next console won't arrive until current platform holders are "satisfied".

"I of course believe that launching new hardware will not product good results unless we first make sure that those who have already purchased our platforms are satisfied," he said.

Seeing clearly

"We will continue to work hard to ensure that consumers who already own our platforms are satisfied, and make sure that people will continue to see great value in our software," added Iwata.

"But I could like to say that we are preparing for our next hardware system, and in fact, we already have a clear idea to some extent about the direction out next hardware is going to take."

Nintendo is currently working to expand its focus to "quality of life" hardware, the specifics of which are currently unclear but will be revealed before the year is out.

Via Eurogamer