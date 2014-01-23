Microsoft moved 3.9 million Xbox Ones before the end of 2013

High-fives for the One

Microsoft's CEO situation may still be up on the air, but at least its hardware appears on solid footing.

In reporting its Q2 2014 financials today, Microsoft revealed that it sold 3.9 million Xbox One consoles to the retail channel during the quarter ending December 31, 2013. CFO Amy Hood noted during the company's earning call that Xbox One reached this figure in just over five weeks.

Previously, Microsoft said it sold more 3 million consoles to customers, while Sony's PS4 has wracked up 4.2 million global sales since its November launch.

All told, Microsoft moved 7.4 million Xbox consoles to stores during Q2, including 3.5 million Xbox 360s.

Last week, consumer market research group NPD named Xbox One the top selling US console for December. Over 900,000 units were sold, and the Xbox 360 managed to top 600,000.

While more recent consumer sales figures are needed from Redmond, its next-gen console certainly seems popular enough to continue replenishing store shelves.

Breaking the Surface tension

Microsoft also puffed up over its Surface tablet sales, recording $893 million (about £537m, AU$1.01b) in revenue over last quarter's $400 million (about £240m, AU$456m).

The company didn't divulge exact sales figures, but it seems the Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 have breathed a bit of life into the hardware line.

A slowing PC market hurt Microsoft's Windows segment, though Bing's search share grew to 18.2% in the US. As for its enterprise segment, Microsoft pretty much laid a whooping on its previous sales figures.