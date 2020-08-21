Friday special: save AU$150 on a Dyson V10 Cyclone cordless vac

Dyson is a household name when it comes to vacuum cleaners (and even hair dryers) ever since the innovative company introduced its cordless vac range. If you’ve been eyeing off one of these effortless household machines, today is your lucky day, because you can grab the powerful Cyclone V10 for only AU$749 – that’s a massive saving of AU$150!

What everyone looks for in an appliance is convenience and the Dyson Cyclone V10 offers this up on a silver platter. With a powerful motor, multiple attachments and up to an impressive 60 minutes of battery life, not only will chores become easier, you will be more motivated to do them and become your household’s new queen or king of cleanliness.

The Cyclone V10 also has amazing suction power with an inbuilt digital motor – this bad boy is capable of 120,000 rpm (that's 2,000 revolutions per second), making it the master of picking up the crumbs from your binge-eating the previous night (we’ve all been there).

In addition to this, the V10 is modular by design, meaning you can use it as a stick vacuum or remove the wand from the main compartment to turn it into a helpful handheld unit.

If you suffer from allergies, this vacuum is also a great option as it comes with a fully-sealed filtration system that traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns and expels clean air – impressive!

You can grab this great deal on the hassle-free Cyclone V10 through Dick Smith and save not only a decent sum, but your time as well.