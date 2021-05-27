eBay Plus Weekend 2021: all the best deals from the sale

eBay Plus Weekend has officially kicked off, so if you’re a Plus member, you’re in for a real treat. From today (May 27) until the end of Sunday (May 30), eBay is dropping limited-time deals on items including the Dyson Supersonic, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and more.
But these will be in limited supply, and if past eBay deals are anything to go by, it’s likely they’ll be gone in minutes. Thankfully there’s more to this sale though, as eBay is also offering 20% off millions of items on the site, and these are available until Wednesday, June 2.
Over eBay Plus Weekend, we’ll be here to help you hunt down these deals and save you from trawling through the site. As mentioned, each deal listed here is exclusive to eBay Plus subscribers. No sweat if you’re not a member, you can still take advantage by signing up to a free 30-day trial of the service.
eBay discount codes this week
- PNVDG20 | 20% off Dell’s eBay store | Ends: May 30
- PLUSTI20 | 20% off eligible items for eBay Plus members | Ends: June 2
eBay Plus Weekend: best deals
[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE]
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones |
AU$499 AU$292 on eBay (save AU$207)
Sony's flagship headphones are no doubt its best – and by all accounts some of the best you can buy. With industry-leading noise cancellation, solid battery life, clear and detailed sound quality and plenty of other neat features. The Sony XM4's are sure to please the everyday listener and audio purists alike. Use the code PLUSTI20 to score the discount, but you'll need to be an eBay Plus member.View Deal
Alienware AW3821DW 38-inch gaming monitor |
$2,248.99 AU$1,499 at Dell eBay (save AU$749.99)
This 38-inch 144Hz ultrawide monitor from Alienware hits all the current gaming sweet spots, with gorgeous HDR600 visuals, full G-Sync compatibility, a sharp 3,840 x 1,600-pixel resolution and, perhaps best of all, AU$750 off for eBay's Plus Weekend with code PLUSTI20. If you need more convincing, our colleagues at PC Gamer recently gave the AW3821DW a score of 90% in their review. This is one of the best gaming monitors currently available.View Deal
Dell G7 17 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 |
AU$2,999 AU$1,599 at Dell eBay (save AU$1,400)
You'll save a whopping AU$1,400 off this Dell G7 17, which has a 17-inch screen and a lightning-quick 144Hz refresh rate. It doesn't come equipped with the sought-after RTX 3000 series GPU, but these Dell models are good if you're after a gaming laptop that you could also use for both work and play. Anyone can use the code PNVDG20 to save a further 20% on the already discounted laptop.View Deal
New Alienware M15 R5 | Ryzen 7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 |
AU$2,799 AU$2,239.20 at Dell eBay (save AU$559.80)
Using the coupon code PNVDG20 you can get a nice discount on this powerful gaming laptop, to the tune of over AU$500. These specs should hold you in good stead if you want to play modern blockbuster games (with ray tracing to boot), and the 1080p display boasts a 165Hz refresh rate.
View Deal
[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE]
LG OLED55BX 55-inch OLED TV |
AU$2,795 AU$1,895 at The Good Guys eBay (save AU$900)
LG's clearing out its 2020-model OLED tellies, which means you can find this 55-inch BX model widely discounted – although this AU$1,895 price from The Good Guys eBay store is the lowest we've seen anywhere. This is a fantastic set (as we've said in our 4.5-star LG BX OLED review) for a very nice price – choosing delivery will add AU$35, but that's still a fantastic bargain. Use the code PLUSCC1 at checkout to score this deal.View Deal
[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE]
Fitbit Sense |
AU$449 AU$416.10 on eBay (save AU$32.90)
The Fitbit Sense is the brand’s most advanced smartwatch to date. What makes the Sense standout is its emphasis on mental wellbeing, with mindfulness and meditation tools as well as physical workout tracking. While this isn't a big discount, eBay Plus members can save just under AU$33 with the checkout code PLUSF5.View Deal
[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE]
Nespresso Vertuo Plus |
AU$279 AU$189 on eBay (save AU$90)
Need a shot of caffeine in the morning? Then you'll be pleased to hear that one of our favourite coffee machines is going for a bargain on eBay. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus in red is the cheapest option available during this sale, but the usual checkout code does not apply here. It's already discounted to AU$199, but when you get to checkout, there's another PLUSCC1 code that's listed. Check that box and it takes out another AU$10 from the discounted price.View Deal
Plus-exclusive daily deals
|Day
|Time
|Product
|eBay Plus deal
|Thu, May 27
|12pm AEST
|Dyson Supersonic
|AU$449
|Thu, May 27
|12pm AEST
|Healthy Choice 5L Digital Air Fryer
|AU$39
|Thu, May 27
|12pm AEST
|Adidas X9000L3 running shoes
|AU$29
|Fri, May 28
|12pm & 5pm AEST
|SodaStream Spirit
|AU$29
|Fri, May 28
|12pm AEST
|Golf G80 power bank
|AU$0.99
|Fri, May 28
|12pm AEST
|12x Vibrant Harvest Barossa Valley Shiraz 2016
|AU$89
|Sat, May 29
|12pm AEST
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (128GB)
|AU$959
|Sat, May 29
|12pm AEST
|Ugg boots
|AU$29
|Sat, May 29
|12pm AEST
|New Pokémon Snap
|AU$45
|Sat, May 29
|12pm AEST
|Apple AirPods Max
|AU$759
|Sat, May 29
|12pm AEST
|Paw Patrol Dino Patroller
|AU$69
|Sat, May 29
|12pm AEST
|Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine
|AU$189
|Sun, May 30
|12pm AEST
|FIFA 21 (PS4)
|AU$15
|Sun, May 30
|12pm AEST
|FIFA 21 (Xbox One)
|AU$15
|Sun, May 30
|5pm AEST
|Dell 27-inch gaming monitor
|AU$359