eBay Plus Weekend 2021: all the best deals from the sale

eBay Plus Weekend has officially kicked off, so if you’re a Plus member, you’re in for a real treat. From today (May 27) until the end of Sunday (May 30), eBay is dropping limited-time deals on items including the Dyson Supersonic, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and more.

But these will be in limited supply, and if past eBay deals are anything to go by, it’s likely they’ll be gone in minutes. Thankfully there’s more to this sale though, as eBay is also offering 20% off millions of items on the site, and these are available until Wednesday, June 2.

Over eBay Plus Weekend, we’ll be here to help you hunt down these deals and save you from trawling through the site. As mentioned, each deal listed here is exclusive to eBay Plus subscribers. No sweat if you’re not a member, you can still take advantage by signing up to a free 30-day trial of the service.

eBay discount codes this week

eBay Plus Weekend: best deals

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones | AU$499 AU$292 on eBay (save AU$207) Sony's flagship headphones are no doubt its best – and by all accounts some of the best you can buy. With industry-leading noise cancellation, solid battery life, clear and detailed sound quality and plenty of other neat features. The Sony XM4's are sure to please the everyday listener and audio purists alike. Use the code PLUSTI20 to score the discount, but you'll need to be an eBay Plus member.View Deal

Dell G7 17 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,999 AU$1,599 at Dell eBay (save AU$1,400) You'll save a whopping AU$1,400 off this Dell G7 17, which has a 17-inch screen and a lightning-quick 144Hz refresh rate. It doesn't come equipped with the sought-after RTX 3000 series GPU, but these Dell models are good if you're after a gaming laptop that you could also use for both work and play. Anyone can use the code PNVDG20 to save a further 20% on the already discounted laptop.View Deal

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Fitbit Sense | AU$449 AU$416.10 on eBay (save AU$32.90) The Fitbit Sense is the brand’s most advanced smartwatch to date. What makes the Sense standout is its emphasis on mental wellbeing, with mindfulness and meditation tools as well as physical workout tracking. While this isn't a big discount, eBay Plus members can save just under AU$33 with the checkout code PLUSF5.View Deal

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Nespresso Vertuo Plus | AU$279 AU$189 on eBay (save AU$90) Need a shot of caffeine in the morning? Then you'll be pleased to hear that one of our favourite coffee machines is going for a bargain on eBay. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus in red is the cheapest option available during this sale, but the usual checkout code does not apply here. It's already discounted to AU$199, but when you get to checkout, there's another PLUSCC1 code that's listed. Check that box and it takes out another AU$10 from the discounted price.View Deal

Plus-exclusive daily deals