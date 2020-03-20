Disney Plus in April 2020: every movie and show, including Pixar's Onward

Update: Onward is confirmed as coming to Disney Plus on April 3, so we've added that to the release list below. It now seems like a more exciting month!

Original story: Disney Plus has revealed everything coming to the streaming service in April 2020. The line-up looks okay, but after heavy hitter Frozen's surprise-released in March, it was always going to look a little fallow for the time being. Still, there are a few interesting movies and shows in there, including a David Lynch film, of all things.

Don't worry, Blue Velvet isn't coming to the family-oriented streaming service. Instead, it's the very un-Lynch The Straight Story, a biographical movie of Alvin Straight, who rode a lawnmower from Iowa to Wisconsin. It doesn't feature any of the trademark weirdness of the director, but it does feature one of his favorite collaborators, Harry Dean Stanton.

Highlights of Disney Plus in April include weekly episodes of The Clone Wars, and the pick of the older movies is probably Nicolas Cage flick National Treasure. Who knows, though: maybe Disney will drop another big hitter out of nowhere like it did with Frozen 2. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are yet to arrive on the streaming service.

The next big Disney Plus show is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is due out in August. Due to the current global health crisis, though, we're unsure if that'll affect the timeline of scheduled

Here's everything coming to Disney Plus in April 2020.

April 1

Doctor Dolittle

April 3

Onward

Life on the Edge (new episode)

Dolphin Reef (new episode)

Diving With Dolphins (new episode)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode, finale)

Shop Class (new episode)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day At Disney (new episode)

Be Our Chef (new episode)

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

April 10

A Celebration of Music from the Coco Premiere

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)

Shop Class (new episode)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day At Disney (new episode)

Be Our Chef (new episode)

Life Below Zero (S14)

Paradise Island (S1)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)

April 12

PJ Masks (S3)

April 17

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)

Shop Class (new episode, finale)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day At Disney (new episode)

Be Our Chef (new episode)

Brain Games (S8)

Let’s Stick Together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)

Pluto’s Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)

April 19

Just Roll with It (S1)

April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)

April 22

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)

April 24

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day At Disney (new episode)

Be Our Chef (new episode)

April 30