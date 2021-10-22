Dell’s eBay store takes up to AU$1,599 off XPS 13, Alienware desktops and monitors

Whether you’re in dire need of some new work-from-home essentials, or you just want to get your hands on some gaming kit with an RTX 30-series GPU, Dell’s got you covered with another sale on its eBay store, taking 20% off storewide.

We’ve found a treasure trove of bargains available, including the stellar Dell XPS 13 and its 2-in-1 equivalent, plus a huge range of monitors that are now steeply discounted.

For the gamers, you’ll find the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition has a massive AU$1,400 knocked off the price tag, and gaming laptops touting the RTX 3060 GPU if you want something portable. All these deals are available until October 31, and if you don’t see something you like below, you can check out the entire sale on eBay.

Dell XPS 13 Dell XPS 13 (9305) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,899 AU$1,519.20 on Dell eBay (save AU$379.80) The Dell XPS 13 is a luxurious piece of kit, and we rate it as one of the best laptops in Australia. This model comes equipped with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, so it’ll easily handle demanding work apps. It’s let down a little by lacklustre audio, but the display is gorgeous with minimal bezels. Use the code PDLLS20 to knock AU$379 off the asking price. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9310) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$3,599 AU$1,999.20 on Dell eBay (save AU$1,599.80) This laptop brings the looks and power of the XPS line to a convertible 2-in-1 form factor. The design is slim and easily portable, and this configuration will set you up with an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. With Intel Iris Xe graphics as well, you’ll have enough power to deliver both productivity and some casual gaming or design work. Note that this model also comes with an UHD+ display. Discounted with the code PDLLS20. View Deal

Dell G15 Dell G15 (5511) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 | AU$2,599 AU$1,799 on Dell eBay (save AU$800) An RTX 3060 graphics card will cost upwards of AU$750 if bought on its own, but here, you can get it thrown in with an 11th-gen i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for AU$1,799. We think that makes this a pretty ripper deal on the Dell G15 gaming laptop, and the 15.6-inch 1080p display coming with a 120Hz refresh is the cherry on top. Save AU$800 when you buy from Dell’s eBay store with the code PDLLS20. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop | Ryzen 7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 Ti | AU$3,699 AU$2,299 on Dell eBay (save AU$1,400) Stepping away from Intel components, this pre-built gaming desktop houses AMD’s blisteringly fast Ryzen 7 5800 processor. Alongside it you’ll find 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia’s RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, all encased inside Alienware’s signature style build. This incredibly expensive kit is now AU$1,400 off at Dell’s eBay store using the code PDLLS20. View Deal

Image Dell 27-inch 4K monitor (S2722QC) | AU$649 AU$369 on Dell eBay (save AU$280) If you’re in need of a new monitor for your work-from-home office, this one is now on sale for just AU$369. It’s a 27-inch 4K monitor with USB-C connectivity, making it nice and easy to hook up to your laptop. It’s an IPS panel, and you’ll get 2160p native resolution at 60Hz. You’ll save AU$280 when you buy from Dell’s eBay store using the code PDLLS20. View Deal

Image Dell 27-inch gaming monitor (S2721DGF) | AU$799 AU$429 on Dell eBay (save AU$370) If it’s a gaming monitor you’re after, consider this 27-inch option from Dell which is now 45% off on eBay. It’s an IPS panel, with a 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate to keep visuals looking crystal clear and silky smooth. It’s also got support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to minimise screen tearing. Make it yours for AU$429 with the code PDLLS20. View Deal

Image Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor (S2722DGM) | AU$599 AU$299 on Dell eBay (save AU$300) If you don’t want to spend quite as much on a gaming monitor, this 27-incher is now just AU$299 from Dell’s eBay store. It features a curved screen with 1440p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, so you can expect fast-moving visuals with clarity. You’re also getting support for AMD FreeSync Premium. Discount available when you enter the code PDLLS20 at checkout. View Deal

Image Alienware 38-inch curved gaming monitor (AW3821DW) | AU$2,499 AU$1,499 on Dell eBay (save AU$1,000) We rate this as Alienware’s best gaming monitor. It measures a massive 37.5-inches, and your screen will be filled with rich colours thanks to its use of IPS Nano Colour technology, which offers a wider colour coverage than sRGB. There’s support for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate to buff out any chance of blur, so HDR games will look better than ever. Available from Dell’s eBay store, just use the code PDLLS20 to save AU$1,000. View Deal