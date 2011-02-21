Microsoft to launch Kinect for Windows SDK this spring

Microsoft has moved a step closer to bringing Kinect to Windows-based PC's by announcing that the SDK will be launched this spring.

The motion sensing tech launched last year as a peripheral for the Xbox 360 console and developers will now get the opportunity to create software for desktop and laptop PCs.

A post on the Official Microsoft Blog says that interested parties will get access to the total Kinect package in order to create new tools.

The post reads: "The Kinect for Windows SDK is being developed and released by Microsoft Research.

"It will be available this spring as a free download, and will give academic researchers and enthusiasts access to key pieces of the Kinect system - such as the audio technology, system application programming interfaces and direct control of the Kinect sensor itself."

More than gaming

The announcement confirms what we're been expecting for some time and will come as a huge fillip for software developers seeking to get their mitts on the tech.

The blog continued: "We are very excited by this announcement. Not only does it showcase our investment in this important technology trend, but it ensures that people have the tools they desire to revolutionize how people interact with technology.

"The possibilities are endless. Natural and intuitive technologies such as Kinect can be more than just a great platform for gaming and entertainment.

"They open up enormous opportunities across a wide variety of scenarios, including addressing societal issues in areas such as healthcare and education."

You can read the full blog post on the Official Microsoft Blog