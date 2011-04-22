News.me app arrives for Apple iPad

The latest social news app for Apple iPad, News.me has finally arrived on the App Store this week, offering users one week free, after which they will then need to sign up to a 59p-a-week subscription.

News.me has backing from the New York Times, and some high profile media partners including

Forbes, Gawker, Business Insider, Gigaom, Mashable, Venturebeat

and the

Associated Press.

Social news on the iPad

The iPad app will also provide you with a list of news content that your friends on Twitter are currently viewing, very much like other apps such as Flipboard and Zite, with the developer promising a "seamless interface for immersive reading" which somehow "uses science" to provide you with the most relevant personalised content.

News.me application's App Store description lists its features as follows:

Explore your own News.me stream based on the people you follow

Explore others' News.me streams to see the news that they are reading

Access the News.me streams of notable users such as Steven Johnson and Nicholas Kristof

Read full articles ad-free from major publishers like the New York Times

View full text, images, and videos in an elegant and streamlined layout

Save stories for later in your News.me reading list (or add to Instapaper)

Personalized relevance filters using bit.ly data

Browse and read the news offline

If you have an iPad then you can test out the News.me social news aggregator for free right now, just head over to the iTunes App Store.

If you like what you see, then you can pay 59p per week to keep using the app. Indeed, if you really like what you see, then you might even want to pay the annual subscription of £20.99 up front.