Samsung offers Chelsea camera range

Samsung has teamed up with Chelsea and announced two new limited edition cameras, the NV4 titanium and L100.

Both cameras house 8-megapixel sensors, and are emblazoned with the club's crest.

The NV4 Titanium is, according to Samsung, "a stylish yet practical multi-purpose device sure to attract the next generation of digital photographers."

The camera comes with a stylish titanium body (hence the cam's name) and comes with an array of features that include Digital Image Stabilisation and Red-Eye Fix technology – something John Terry unfortunately needed in the Champions League Final.

Optical zoom is a passable 3x, while the camera also moonlights as a PMP, with the ability to watch full length movies, listen to MP3 music and record video.

It also has a 2.5in LCD screen, which apparently makes automatic adjustments to screen brightness.

Limited edition

The L100 is also a limited edition cam for Chelsea fans and comes equipped Image Stabilisation and Intelligent Face Recognition Technology. This is all housed in a compact aluminium body.

Zoom-wise, the cam is the same as the NV4, with 3x optical zoom. And there's also a bright 2.5in LCD display.

No Abramovich-style spending is needed to snap the cameras up as the Limited Edition Samsung NV4 Titanium will retail at around £149.99 and the L100 at around £99.99.

Both will be available from the Chelsea Megastore from the start of the season. Just in time then to snap Robinho's debut in a Blue shirt. Well, here's hoping.

*Ed's note: Not all of TechRadar journos are Chelsea fans...