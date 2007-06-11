Sony DVD portable gives you movies to go

Sony has just announced a brand new portable DVD player - and it looks like it could be the best one from the company yet.

The Sony DVP-FX850 comes with an 8-inch hi-res widescreen display that also swivels 180-degrees - handy for sharing your movie viewing with friends. It's also compatible with a wide range of DVD formats, including 8cm recordable discs - so you can watch movies you've shot on a DVD camcorder, as well as regular movies.

Other key features are a six-hour battery and a USB port. Sony says the port enables you to hook up a digital camera for viewing your photos on the DVP-FX850's screen. You can also connect an MP3 player to the DVD portable and listen to your music through it's built-in speakers.

We'll bring you UK pricing and availability as soon as we have them.

Key features