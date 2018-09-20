Android Q confirmed for the Essential Phone

Essential has confirmed that PH-1 devices will receive Android Q, the next version of Google’s mobile operating system, which is likely to be released next summer.

The company, which is led by Andy Rubin, one of the original creators of Android, broke the news in the latest edition of the company’s monthly Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA).

In response to a comment from Reddit user ‘S2K_F20C’, which asked if the PH-1 will be receiving the update, a member of the Essential team replied with a simple 'Yes'.

Further plans revealed

The AMA also revealed Essential’s other plans for firmware updates, confirming that an update to notch settings would arrive in October. The team also stated that the “goal continues to be to improve the Essential Camera app through periodic app updates”.

This information will be well received by users of the PH-1, given that the phone’s camera performance was poorly received by consumers and reviewers alike upon original release.

This announcement should go some way to help assure consumers that Essential – and consequently active support for its product line – is here to stay. However, it's likely that many fans of the company will still have their doubts over its future following the reported cancelation of a PH-1 follow-up.

Now the phone is available for $499 / £379 / AU$687, and with continued support from the startup, is the device now a more tempting option than it was at launch?

Via Phone Arena