Amazon makes Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-orders tempting with exclusive discount

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available to pre-order, and Amazon Australia has an exclusive offer for TechRadar readers that’ll get you AU$50 off the device, along with other free gifts.

When you pre-order any model from Samsung’s new S22 range, enter the code S22FUT at checkout and you’ll get AU$50 off the handset. Amazon is also throwing in its own Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) (valued at AU$199) completely free when you pre-order the S22 in the optional bundle.

But that’s not all – you’ll also be eligible to redeem a bonus gift pack valued at up to AU$337 directly from Samsung, with a choice of items including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. The goodies you’ll get depend on which model you go for, so check Amazon for a full list of gifts.

We should note that because these gift packs are redeemable through Samsung, the offer is also available from other retailers where you can pre-order the S22 – only the AU$50 discount and free Echo Show 8 are exclusive to Amazon.

Telstra, Optus and Vodafone also have pre-order offers of their own, though instead of an outright discount, the three major telcos are offering other bonus gifts and incentives.

Telstra is throwing in a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with all its pre-orders, Optus is including a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Vodafone is giving a AU$600 credit when you trade-in an eligible device for your pre-order.

Do keep in mind that pre-ordering the S22 from one of the major telcos will also require you to sign up and stay connected to an eligible plan, whereas Amazon’s offer won’t require you to jump through as many hoops. In any case, weigh up your options before you buy.

Amazon’s ripper pre-order deal is available from February 10 until March 3 at 11:59pm AEDT, with the Galaxy S22 being shipped on its official release date March 4.

Aside from Amazon’s tempting offers, there’s also another reason you should consider pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if you want to get your hands on it in early March.

Some leaks have suggested the premium device will be out of stock for months after its launch, and while this information has not been verified, it’s entirely possible the ongoing chipset shortage and supply chain issues could affect supply, as we saw with the iPhone 13 Pro Max late last year.