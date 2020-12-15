Amazon Australia Boxing Day 2020 sale: the Christmas discounts to expect in December

It's the silly season. Christmas is fast approaching and that means one thing – Boxing Day follows soon after, bringing the calendar year's last big sale.

Boxing Day sales have traditionally been a one-day affair, with practically every major Aussie retailer slashing prices on almost everything. That tradition is fast disappearing and savvy shoppers now get a few days to snap up discounted products.

One of the retailers who will definitely be hosting a long Boxing Day sale is Amazon Australia. In 2019, Amazon's Boxing Day sale kicked off on December 24 and ended on December 27, and we see no reason why we won't get another four-day sale again.

And given the plethora of deals we saw during October's Prime Day and last month's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we've got high expectations of the deals coming later this month.

Amazon already has a dedicated landing page for all its upcoming Boxing Day deals, although we have a little bit longer to wait to see it populated with the e-commerce giant's end-of-year offers.

TechRadar's Australian team will be on hand to sift through it all and we'll be cherry-picking all the best tech discounts for you. They'll be listed right here in an easy-to-navigate list, saving you time (and money of course).

In the meantime, you can still find a great bargain on Amazon by browsing through the site's Today's Deals section or check out our hand-picked offers in our dedicated Amazon Australia deals page if you're specifically after consumer tech.

You can also find a great Christmas present for a loved on Amazon – just check out the retailer's gift ideas or, if you want to keep it simple, there are gift cards available as well.

Amazon Boxing Day 2020: when is it?

Historically, Boxing Day – held each year on December 26 – was when people in service were given gifts and allowed to go home to visit family. It originated in the UK and the day has since spread to most Commonwealth countries.

In Australia, though, it's also known as Proclamation Day and is primarily a shopping day. Traditionally, it was an in-store sale, with several retailers opening their doors in the wee hours of the morning and savvy shoppers lining up outside to get their hands on discounts early.

Now, however, the same discounts are available online, so there's no need to rouse yourself from that Christmas hangover early to score a bargain.

Amazon's Boxing Day sale, in fact, will kick off well before the actual date – at 12am on December 24 to be precise, and go on until 11:59pm on December 27.

Amazon Boxing Day sale 2020: what deals to expect

If last year's Amazon Boxing Day sale was anything to go by, we're going to be flooded by thousands of offers across various categories, including tech. And extrapolating from this year's Prime Day and Black Friday performances, we're expecting to see prices slashed on fitness gear, cameras, game consoles, electric toothbrushes and so much more.

If you missed out on picking up a Kindle or Echo device during October or November, you'll likely be able to do so now. We're also expecting Amazon to lend a helping hand in keeping your 2021 fitness resolutions – you're sure to find a discounted Garmin multi-sport watch or maybe even a Fitbit.

Last year we saw discounts on Nikon and GoPro cameras, and we're expecting to see the same again, alongside offers on Panasonic shooters as well.

Keep an eye out for smart home devices as well. You could find a great bargain on Philips Hue smart bulbs and Nanoleaf light panels, plus Ring security devices to keep your home safe.

And that's just the tech – you'll be able to stock up your pantry, update your wardrobe and find plenty of toys for less as well. So keep those credit cards at the ready.