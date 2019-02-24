Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G may be your first 5G-ready phone

Xiaomi has just unveiled its first 5G smartphone at MWC 2019 and it's a reworking of its current flagship, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.

Unlike the standard Mi Mix 3, the new version will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset inside to allow access to 5G internet.

That's the top-end chipset we're seeing in a variety of flagship phones, including versions of the Galaxy S10.

It's set to support Three's forthcoming 5G network in the UK as well as Orange in wider European markets.

First to MWC

Xiaomi doesn't currently release its phones in the US, so it's unlikely you'll be able to buy the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G there.

Everything else we've seen for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is here including the ceramic design, 256GB of storage and a 6.39-inch display.

It also features the sliding design that allows you to access the front-facing selfie camera while having a full screen on the front without a notch.

You can read our full Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 review here.

We don't have an exact release date for the Mi Mix 3 5G, but the company has said it'll be out around May 2019. When we learn more on the release date, we'll be sure to let you know.

We do know the price for Europe where it's set to cost €599 which is around £520 / $680 / AU$950.

We're live at the Xiaomi press conference right now where we're expecting to hear about the Xiaomi Mi 9 coming to European markets and possibly even a foldable phone.

