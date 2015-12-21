How to plan your perfect Christmas

You've been shopping since Black Friday, exhausted your credit card and bought everyone their dream gift. Now how do you wrap them?

If you're used to a war-zone of scrunched-up folds and bitten-off bits of Sellotape, check out the Gift-Wrapping Instant Expert app for a few tips on how to wrap presents, create bows and gift baskets, and produce custom gift tags. Crafty!

It's all video-based, so will feel familiar to the YouTube DIY-er in all of us. If you'd rather keep away from any wrapping, then many websites (such as Amazon) will gift wrap your purchases for you – you just need to tell them that what you're buying is going to be a gift.