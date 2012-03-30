Free portrait photography cropping guide

Portrait photography is challenging for a whole host of reasons. Getting your portrait right in-camera is only half the battle. Knowing how to edit your portraits can be quite difficult when it comes to cropping a photo. Cropping in an awkward position on your subject can end up ruining a perfectly good shot.

In the latest of our photography cheat sheet series of free infographics, we've put together this easy guide for understanding some of the best places to crop a subject in a portrait, and some of the places where you should not. 'Yes' areas are marked in green, while 'bad' locations are marked in red.

Simply drag and drop this free portrait photography cheat sheet on to your desktop and keep it handy for your next photo editing session. And let us know how you got on in the comments!

