How to download Windows 10 Mobile Preview on your phone right now

There's no doubt Microsoft is doing some cool things with Windows 10. Along with the big changes already available on desktop, Microsoft is unifying the platform across all devices - including phones. Unfortunately, the phone portion of this plan isn't quite ready for prime time yet.

That's okay. If you're feeling a little green with envy over the recent launch of Windows 10 on PCs and want to get a taste of what Microsoft is cooking up for Windows Phones, you can get an early peek through the Windows Insider program. Not only will this let you test the latest iteration of Microsoft's mobile OS, but you can also provide valuable feedback before it goes live.

Sound like your cup of tea? If so, we've put together this quick guide to downloading Windows 10 Mobile and installing it on your Windows Phone through the Windows Insider program. Let's jump in.