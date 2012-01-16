How to Use Your iPhone as an iPod Touch Without a SIM Card

I am thinking about upgrading to the new iPhone 4S and giving my iPhone 3GS to my wife to use as something similar to the iPod touch. Can I simply remove the SIM card and give it to her to use?



Using an old iPhone as an iPod touch is a great way to get continued use out of an old device. Leaving an inactive SIM in your device will not harm anything, and it’s probably the easiest route to take in the long run. Because the SIM is not active, you will not be able to make or receive calls. If you do decide to remove the SIM, every time you restart the device you’ll get a warning that the SIM is missing. And without a SIM card, you’ll be unable to restore the device, so you might as well just leave it in place.

An inactive SIM can’t make calls...and it will prevent this warning from popping up.

GOT A TECH QUESTION OR A HELPFUL TIP TO SHARE?

Email ask@maclife.com or write to Mac|Life,

4000 Shoreline Ct, Suite 400, South San Francisco, CA 94080