How to watch the MTV VMAs full show video

Update: The MTV VMAs full show is now online, so you can watch it for free. The streaming link has been added to this post.

The 2015 MTV VMAs live stream was messy on Sunday, but you can still watch the online version of the show that everyone was talking about this week.

The basic cable channel has been repeating its Video Music Awards through its MTV channel, as always, just in case you ran into the streaming problems we experienced on Sunday.

At first, it only repeated the full online video on demand through its iOS and Android apps, which required downloading the official MTV app and logging in with your a cable provider account.

Now there's good news for everyone who wants to watch it online. MTV has opened the floodgates and posted the VMAs full show video, It's not on YouTube, but it can be streamed on a computer.

It's your one and only chance to actually watch music videos on the TV channel these days. Take advantage of the musical performances while you still can.

MTV VMAs full show video

While we suggest scrubbing through the highlight videos below, if you "don't want no scrub" and would rather watch the full MTV VMAs from start to finish, you're in luck.

The 2015 VMAs can be watched online thanks to the fact that MTV updated its website finally, with the whole two-hour long event from Sunday night.

The video player timeline doesn't say it's two hours, but it's the full thing. MTV just spliced the footage into a playlist. That way, you can fast forward through all of the very skippable Miley Cyrus "jokes."

MTV VMA highlights video

Miley Cyrus hosted tonight's MTV Video Music Awards, so naturally there were plenty of highlights to watch in case you missed the full show.

Luckily, MTV is showing a best of clipshow through its website. Here are the top performances, victory speeches and celebrity antics you should look for:

MTV VMA winners list

Here are all of the winners of the 2015 MTV VMAs, in case you were looking for the full list:

Video of the Year went to Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar for "Bad Blood." She beat out Beyoncé with "7/11," Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars with "Uptown Funk," Ed Sheeran with "Thinking Out Loud" and Kendrick Lamar's own "Alright."

Taylor Swift accepts the MTV VMA for Best Music Video

Best Male Video went to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars for "Uptown Funk," making sure the two collaborators didn't go home empty handed. Also nominated for this MTV VMA were Nick Jonas with "Chains," Kendrick Lamar with "Alright," Ed Sheeran with Thinking Out Loud" and The Weeknd with "Earned It."

Best Female Video went to Taylor Swift, obviously, but this time for "Blank Space." Even with a different music video, she still beat Beyonce's "7/11" Ellie Goulding's "Love Me Like You Do," Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" and Sia's "Elastic Heart."

The Artist to Watch VMA award went to Fetty Wap, who performed "Trap Queen," Best Rock Video went to Fall Out Boy for "Uma Thurman," and Best Hip-Hop Video was claimed by Nicki Minaj for "Anaconda."

Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars win 'Best Male Video' for 'Uptown Funk'

Best Collaboration prize happened to be Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar again, with Bad Blood, Best Direction went to Colin Tilley and the Little Homies, who directed Kendrick Lamar's "Alright," and best Choreography sashayed its way over to OK Go for their "I Won't Let You Down."

Best Visual Effects went to Skrillex with "Where Are U Now," Best Art Direction to Snoop Dogg for "So Many Props," and Best Editing did help claim one award for Beyonce's "7/11."

The last three awards to mention: Best Cinematography went to Flying Lotus with "Never Catch Me," Best Video with a Social Message went to Big Sean for "One Man Can't Change the World," and the fan-voted Song of the Summer quite fittingly went to 5 Seconds of Summer with "She's Kinda Hot." The boy band's song title was trending on Twitter earlier, which surely helped score extra last-minute votes.

As pointed out earlier in the 2015 MTV VMA video highlights, Kanye declared that he's running for President in 2020, and he did that during his long Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award speech. Too bad he can't join the next Presidential Debate live stream.

This annual MTV Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to him by none other than Taylor Swift. Looks like she was willing to part with this one seeing how it was actually intended for him.

2015 MTV VMA performances

The much-talked-about on-stage highlights and the MTV VMA winners are only half of the story every year. 2015 also featured a number of good, and not so good performances.

Nicki Minaj kicked things off with Taylor Swift, singing a trio of her songs and one of Swift's, "Trini Dem Girls," "The Night Is Still Young," and "Bad Blood." If you couldn't tell by all of the previously mentioned awards, that last one is Swift's song.

Macklemore had one of the stronger performances

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis danced through Downtown Los Angeles with the appropriate "Downtown" and "Can't Hold Us" right outside the historic Orpheum Theatre. That's where we'll be at for at least one E3 2016 press conference next year. They were joined by Eric Nally, Melle Mel, Kool Moe Dee and Grandmaster Caz.

The Weeknd was almost on fire - literally. He sang "Can't Feel My Face" while pyrotechnics went off in the background. It got cooler when Demi Lovato and Iggy Azalea performed "Cool for the Summer" outside of the Orpheum Theatre.

Justin Bieber got all emotional with "Where Are U Now" and "What Do You Mean." As mentioned in the highlight video above, he cried at the end. These weren't your average Bieber upbeat songs, to say the least.

If you ever wanted to see Justin Bieber cry, this is your chance

Tori Kelly performed "Should've Been Us," Pharrell Williams lit up the outside stage one last time with "Freedom" and Twenty One Pilots and ASAP Rocky had four forgettable songs. Miley Cyrus closed out the show with Dooo It, a new song that the MTV VMA host promoted you can download for free, right after she sang it for the first time. It was the ultimate narcissism or synergy, your pick.