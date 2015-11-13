How to use HootSuite and conquer Twitter

Twitter is a great social network. The small updates and ease with which you can find people to follow makes it a brilliant way of keeping in touch with people all around the world – it's also a great marketing tool for your company.

Even so, it's easy to lose your place in what you're doing and end up confused as to who has responded to which of your posts – and it's easy to lose heart by simply spending too much time trying to keep track of everything.

This is where HootSuite comes in. Not only does it present a lot more information in a smaller space, but it also makes it much easier to communicate with people around the world – thanks to the combination of automatic translation of any tweet and the ability to set up scheduled posts.

These features, combined with better image control, make it a great way to use Twitter.