England vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Six Nations from anywhere now, TV channel

It's a crucial clash at Twickenham as Andy Farrell's Ireland travel to London to take on England as these two sides look to keep pace with Six Nations 2022 leaders France. Read on as we explain how to watch an England vs Ireland live stream from anywhere in the world, online and on TV channels - including how UK fans can watch the Six Nations for FREE from abroad with a VPN.

Eddie Jones' men have made an indifferent start to the campaign, having lost to Scotland in their opening match, followed by wins over Italy and Wales. The hosts could yet make it a tournament to remember, however. A victory today will set up a Triple Crown showdown with the Scots on the final day

Like England, Ireland know that a victory here would give them a chance to win this year's Six Nations should France's results go awry. Having demolished Wales and Italy at home, Farrell's men were only narrowly beaten by France in Paris, and come into this game as slight favourites. A triple crown of their own could be on the cards.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an England vs Ireland live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE from abroad with a VPN.

How to watch England vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

England v Ireland is being shown for FREE in the UK on ITV. Coverage starts at 4.15pm GMT on ITV1 with kick-off set for 4.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream England v Ireland on ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch England vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

England v Ireland is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream England v Ireland on RTÉ Player, which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

England vs Ireland live stream in the USA

How to watch an England vs Ireland Six Nations live stream in Australia

In Australia you can watch England v Ireland on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3.45am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream England vs Ireland in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the England v Ireland game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 5.45am NZDT on Sunday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada