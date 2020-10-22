The best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE plans and prices in Australia

After launching a trio of flagship handsets, Samsung came out with both a 4G and 5G "Fan Edition" of the Galaxy S20.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is more affordable than any of its siblings in the series, offering a great camera, powerful processor, and vivd colour options for substantially less of a cost.

What's more, there's the option to either get the a future-proofed 5G version of the handset (retailing for AU$1,149), or if you're plenty happy with 4G connectivity or are looking at a more affordable plan that doesn't necessarily offer the 5G network, then there's a 4G handset for you too (coming in at AU$999).

If you're looking for the Samsung flagship experience but are chasing a more colourful handset at a more affordable price point, this is the perfect phone for you.

with that said, it's still a lot of money to be laying down all at once, so if you're looking to pay it off over time then we've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE plans across all the major telcos in Australia.

Editor's Choice: Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G plan

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB | 200GB data | 5G Network | AU$100.61 per month This Optus offering doubles its usual 100GB of data for 5G handsets, meaning you'll get a stellar 200GB cap at awesome 5G speeds. You'll also save AU$150 on the cost of the handset if you stay with the plan for the full 24 months, bringing the monthly cost down to a smidge over a hundred bucks. Other extras include an Optus Sport subscription, 2GV of roaming data, and unlimited international calls and texts. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,414.64View Deal

Below, we've put together a comparison of the best budget options for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE handset, updated live and ranked by the lowest monthly cost. We've chosen to just look at the LTE (4G) model of the handset, as it's the most affordable, and have included plans that span a 36-month period for an even lower monthly cost.

For those looking for the 5G version of the handset, we've set up a tracker that compares the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, sorted by the most included plan data. There'll typically be a few bonus incentives in these premium plans as well, so keep an eye out for them when shopping around.

If you haven't found anything that suits your needs from the above plans, check out our widget below where you can fully customise, filter and compare all the available plans for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, in any storage size configuration and from any carrier.