Amazon Mid-Year Sale 2022: here’s what to expect from the monster sale

It’s almost June and, if it’s anything like last year, Amazon will likely be hosting its Mid-Year Sale again. While the shopping giant has yet to confirm a date for the sale, it could start as soon as next week if last year’s sale event is anything to go by.

If there’s no date in sight, then how do we know that the Amazon Mid-Year Sale is a surety? Because the Mid-Year Sale page is live on Amazon right now, although the deals haven’t officially begun.

While not as big as Amazon’s other sales, this major sale will give us a good taste of what to expect come Prime Day in July, though the benefit of this sale is that most of these deals are available to anyone. You won’t need to be a Prime member to take advantage – though you will get free delivery if you are.

Hunting down all of Amazon’s best deals can be dizzying, so we’ll be here and on-hand to help you find what you want. Historically, Amazon is a good place to find big discounts on gaming gear and peripherals, headphones, cameras, wearables and smart home gadgets, so stick with us if that’s what you’re after.

What is Amazon’s Mid-Year Sale?

Amazon’s Mid-Year Sale is its answer to EOFY sales in Australia. Retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Bing Lee will all put on end of financial year sales through the month of June in an effort to clear stock before tax time, and never one to miss out, Amazon will be joining in with its own Mid-Year Sale.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which will be held in July this year, the Amazon Mid-Year Sale will have a deluge of deals open to anyone, not just Prime subscribers.

During last year’s Amazon Mid-Year Sale, the Xbox Series S dropped to AU$449. (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

When is Amazon’s Mid-Year Sale 2022?

Amazon hasn’t released an official date for its Mid-Year Sale just yet, but we’re anticipating it will arrive in late May or early June. That’s because last year’s Mid-Year Sale kicked off on May 28, which was a Friday, at 12am AEST. If the retail giant is planning a similar timeline, we’re speculating that it could arrive as early as next week.

However, Prime Day was in June last year, so a May date gave Amazon time to prepare for its members-only sale bonanza. And since we already know Prime Day 2022 is in July, we won’t be surprised if Amazon’s Mid-Year Sale kicks off in early June.

The inaugural Mid-Year Sale lasted two weeks and we got a few days' worth last year too, so expect the 2022 edition to offer bargain hunters another few days of low prices on great products.

5 of the best Amazon Mid-Year Sale deals from last year

Xbox Series S | AU$449 on Amazon (AU$50 off) Last year, Amazon knocked AU$50 off the Xbox Series S. Given that the console isn’t facing the same stock issues as its Series X sibling, there’s a possibility that we could see another price drop this time around.

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription | AU$59.95 on Amazon (AU$20 off) An annual PlayStation Plus membership gets you access to online multiplayer for both PS4 and PS5, and offers up to three games for free a month. During last year’s sale, Amazon shaved AU$20 off the RRP of the subscription, which is a pretty sweet deal.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$376 on Amazon (AU$223 off) These premium noise-cancelling headphones were discounted by almost 40% on Amazon during the last Mid-Year Sale. It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen a similar deal, so we’ll be keeping an eye on them this time.

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$346 on Amazon (AU$153 off) Now that the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are available to pre-order, its predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM4, are a likely candidate for discounts. At the time, this AU$346 sale price was close to the lowest we’d seen. Now, the cheapest we’ve seen them was AU$284.

Canon EOS R5 (body only) | AU$5,499 on Amazon (AU$1,000 off) Simply put, the EOS R5 is the best stills camera Canon has ever made, so we were pretty stoked when the camera got a AU$1,000 discount during last year’s Mid-Year Sale. In the time since, the cheapest price we’ve seen it for is AU$4,999 – let’s keep our fingers crossed.