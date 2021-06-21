The best Amazon Prime Day deals 2021: save on TVs, laptops, Echo and more

Amazon Prime Day deals are here and we've trawled through all the offers available to bring you the very best discounts on the shelves right now. That means we've discarded all the Prime Day deals not worth your time and mined only for the shiniest of gold price drops, so you can make the most of this year's sale without having to do the heavy lifting.

We're seeing record low prices across the site right now, with everything from 4K TVs to laptops, headphones and smartwatches seeing stunning price drops today. The most widely discounted category is, of course, Amazon's own devices, with Echo, Fire, Blink, Ring, and Kindle prices plummeting to their lowest costs yet. However, big brands like Samsung, Apple, Garmin, and Sony are still getting involved in today's Prime Day deals as well.

Amazon Prime Day will only run for 48 hours and caters exclusively for Prime members. That means we wouldn't recommend waiting for too long to pick up some of the biggest discounts (especially because they're likely to run out of stock before the sale is officially up). If you're not already a Prime member, you can grab a 30 day free trial to fully take advantage of today's offers as well.

We're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals right here, with our top picks just below. Bookmark this page, though, because we'll be bringing you all the best discounts throughout the Amazon Prime Day period so check back for more goodies over the next few hours.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals

1. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 - that's a return to the lowest price we've ever seen. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

2. Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Amazon's latest Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 - that's a brand new record low price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.

3. Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - A fantastic Prime Day deal, Amazon has the latest Echo smart speaker on sale for a record-low price of $59.99 - $10 less than the cheapest price we'd seen until today. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

4. Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - For a limited time, you can snag the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display on sale for just $44.99. That's an impressive $45 discount matching the all-time record-low price that was set earlier this year.

5. Apple AirPods 2019: $159 $99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The 2019 AirPods are back down to the absolute lowest price we've ever seen them. We usually see these buds on sale for $119 during larger sale events (and sell out at that price) but you'll find an additional $19 off the listed price in today's Amazon Prime Day deals.

6. Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $348 $248 at Amazon

Save $100 – We've only ever seen the Sony WH-1000XM4s drop to $278 before, and even that was an excellent price for these top rated headphones. These are our favorite cups of 2021 so a record low $248 sales price is an absolute steal - you just might have to get there quick before they sell out.

7. Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon's latest sale. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

8. Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $799.99 $599.99

Save $200 - This year's Amazon Prime Day sales is offering one of the largest discounts yet on the cheapest of the three Galaxy S21 devices. With this discount, you'll only pay $599.99. Considering the specs and features that come with this device, that's a brilliant offer.

9. Fitbit Sense: $289 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $99: The Fitbit Sense has just plummeted to a brand new record low sales price in today's Amazon Prime Day deals. That's excellent news for anyone who has had their eye on this powerful fitness and stress tracker, as there's plenty of top line tech packed into this excellent price tag.

10. Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - The Amazon Fire HD 8 is at its lowest ever price right now with a brand new $45 discount dropping it all the way down to $44.99. That's $10 cheaper than its previous cheapest price, which makes this an excellent buy for anyone after a cheap tablet this Prime Day.



11. Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - The Amazon Fire HD 10 is taking its first ever price drop in today's Amazon Prime Day deals - and what a price drop it is. You're saving a massive $70 on this 10-inch tablet making it one of the best value options out there right now.

12. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop: $255.99 $199 at Amazon

Save $56 - While Chromebooks tend to dominate Amazon's listings for cheaper price brackets, here's a fully fledged Lenovo Windows laptop courtesy of the Prime Day laptop deals. Not only does this one have an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, ensuring modest but good performance on the basics, but its also got a 64GB SSD - quite generous indeed for this price.View Deal

13. Garmin Venu: $269.89 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Venu is one of Garmin's most striking smartwatches, thanks to its vivid AMOLED screen. The newer Venu 2 offers a couple more features, but this is still a top-notch device. It's been hovering around the $260 mark all year so far, and this Prime Day offer is the best genuine deal we've seen.

14. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is back down to this fantastic $59 price tag at Amazon. That's $10 off its MSRP, and while we haven't quite seen this gamepad hit its launch price in the last few months you're still getting a great discount here if you'd prefer a more traditional gaming experience.

15. iPad 8th generation (32GB): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon currently has the latest 8th generation iPad available for its lowest price yet thanks to a $30 discount. This is a particularly popular offer but you'll find the Space Gray, Gold, and Silver models available here.

16. Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $279 at Amazon

Save $120 - This Prime Day deal offers the best-selling Apple Watch for a record-low price of $279. That's incredible considering we'd only ever seen this Project Red model drop to $329 in the past. The Apple Watch Series 6 might just be the most powerful smartwatch ever released with its new S6 processor, beautiful always-on display, and innovative blood oxygen monitoring features.

17. AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - We haven't seen the AirPods Pro drop down to this $189.99 position for a long time - they've been stuck at $199 for a few months now. However, you've got another chance to grab these premium ANC earbuds for an extra $10 off right now. Move fast, though, because these are likely to sell out.

18. Insignia 24-inch 720p TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - At just $99.99, this Insignia TV is offering excellent value. Sure, you're only picking up a 720p resolution on a particularly small 24-inch display, but grabbing a smart TV with plenty of apps and Alexa compatibility for under $100 feels great. We've only seen this model dropping down to $110 in recent months as well.



19. Amazon Echo Show 10: $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The all-new Amazon Echo Show 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $189.99 - $10 cheaper than its previous cheapest price. The 10-inch smart display features an automatic screen rotation, Zigbee smart home support, and a 13MP camera. Plus, you'll get a free one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen or a Ring smart bulb with your Echo purchase.

20. Asus TUF Dash 15 (2021) gaming laptop: $949 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - This is the first time we've seen a gaming laptop with a brand new RTX 3050 Ti graphics card get such a hefty price cut. Not only does this Asus TUF have that fancy new GPU, but it's also packing in a dual-core 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, giving it great mid-level performance for 1080p gaming.View Deal

21. Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: $149.99 $99.99 on Amazon

Save $50 - A fully customizable powerhouse, the Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse has three different side plates to chose from to help you optimize your gameplay to every genre, rather than buying three dedicated mice. We haven't seen this price stray too far from the $149.99 MSRP, which means this $99 cost is a record low.

22. Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $499 $224 at Amazon

Save $275 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a perfect portable 2-in-1 laptop for students who need just enough performance to stream lectures, research online, and take notes without any of the wallet-busting extras that come with other laptops. And at more than half off for Prime Day, this Chromebook is a downright steal, coming in $5 cheaper than ever.

23. Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $309.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Amazon Prime members can snag a massive $120 discount on this Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV. This model has been hovering between $350 and $429 over the last few months, so you're getting a great price here. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is a must-see this week.

24. Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $230 - Don’t miss your chance to get this top-rated eufy robot vacuum for its lowest price ever (we've only seen this model drop to $499 before today). This machine provides a deep clean on hard floors and carpets but the real benefit is that it has a mopping function too.

25. EufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

26. Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight: $239.88 $179.99 at Amazon

27. Sony WF-SP800N earbuds: $199.99 $88 at Amazon

Save 53% on your first 4 months of Audible Premium Plus: $14.95 $6.95 per month at Amazon

You can now save 53% on your first fourth months of Amazon's Audible Premium Plus service, dropping that monthly rate down to $6.95. You'll get one audiobook of your choice each month, as well as a healthy supply of original content as well.

Amazon Music Unlimited 3 months free: $9.99 $0 per month at Amazon

If you've been considering switching your music streaming service, you're browsing at the right time. Amazon is offering three months of Music Unlimited for free, though note this will resume at the usual $9.99 rate once your trial is up.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Get half off the 3rd generation Echo Dot in the Prime Day sale. We've seen this one take big discounts before, but this appears to be the best ever price for this Alexa-equipped smart speaker.

Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Amazon's latest Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 - that's a brand new record low price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 - that's a return to the lowest price we've ever seen. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this power strip that features three smart plug sockets on one device, along with two always-on USB ports. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use your voice to switch the sockets on or off. View Deal

KRUPS Simply Brew To Go Coffee Maker: $40.07 $24.49 at Amazon

Save $16 - This coffee maker is 39% off right now and it's fantastic for making coffee with minimal effort. Just add your ground coffee and it'll get to work making your brew in a thermal travel mug.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - One of our favorite Prime Day deals, Amazon has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $19.99 - that's a record low price by $5. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the Amazon Smart Plug that's on sale for just $14.99 for Prime members. That's the first time this 2021 smart plug has been discounted and a fantastic Prime Day deal.

The best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the Amazon Smart Plug that's on sale for just $14.99 for Prime members. That's the first time this 2021 smart plug has been discounted and a fantastic Prime Day deal.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Get half off the 3rd generation Echo Dot in the Prime Day sale. We've seen this one take big discounts before, but this appears to be the best ever price for this Alexa-equipped smart speaker.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - One of our favorite Prime Day deals, Amazon has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $19.99 - that's a record low price by $5. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Amazon's latest Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 - that's a brand new record low price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - A fantastic Prime Day deal, Amazon has the latest Echo smart speaker on sale for a record-low price of $59.99 - $10 less than the cheapest price we'd seen until today. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - For a limited time, you can snag the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display on sale for just $44.99. That's an impressive $45 discount matching the all-time record-low price that was set earlier this year.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen): $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Right now, you can get the 1st Generation Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale for just $69.99 - which is $5 more than its record low price, but still pretty damn close, and it rarely drops this low. You can make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $129.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - The 2021 model of Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart display features a HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and a 13MP camera for crisp video calls. That's a pretty good price for a device that only released this year.

EufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight: $239.88 $179.99 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Prime members can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the outdoor security camera that features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Echo Show 10: $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The all-new Amazon Echo Show 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $189.99 - $10 cheaper than its previous cheapest price. The 10-inch smart display features an automatic screen rotation, Zigbee smart home support, and a 13MP camera. Plus, you'll get a free one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen or a Ring smart bulb with your Echo purchase.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 - that's a return to the lowest price we've ever seen. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Today's Prime Day deals are offering up the powerful Fire TV Cube for its lowest price yet - just $79.99 and $20 cheaper than we've ever seen it. The 4K streaming device adds a massive roster of extra features to your smart TV, including hands-free controls through Alexa.

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Insignia 24-inch 720p TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - At just $99.99, this Insignia TV is offering excellent value. Sure, you're only picking up a 720p resolution on a particularly small 24-inch display, but grabbing a smart TV with plenty of apps and Alexa compatibility for under $100 feels great. We've only seen this model dropping down to $110 in recent months as well.



Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - If you're working with a small space, Amazon has this Toshiba 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $129.99. We've only seen this TV dropping down to $130 twice so far, during very fast flash sales at the start of the year. You're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience built in, and the Alexa remote allows you to adjust the volume, change the channel and browse for movies completely hands-free.

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get this 43-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $219.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote, especially seeing as we've only seen it drop down to $240 this year so far.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $309.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Amazon Prime members can snag a massive $120 discount on this Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV. This model has been hovering between $350 and $429 over the last few months, so you're getting a great price here. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is a must-see this week.

Samsung QN32Q50RAFXZA 32-inch QLED TV: $499.99 $397.99 at Amazon

Save $102 - This Samsung QLED TV is a much older model, but you won't find a Quantum LED panel for less than this today. The 2019 TV offers an excellent 4K UHD display for the cash, and comes in particularly cheap right now.



Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $629.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - If you're on the hunt for a big-screen TV with a cheap price tag, then Amazon's early Prime Day deals has you covered with this Insignia 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $449.99. That's a return to a record price low that we haven't seen since March. You're getting 4K HD resolution, the Fire OS and a voice remote with Alexa for hands-free control.

Samsung 55-inch TU-8300 4K TV: $599.99 $497.99 at Amazon

Save $102 - Grabbing a 55-inch 8-Series 4K TV for under $500 is an excellent offer, even if it is a 2020 model. We've not seen this display drop below this price point this year, so if you've been holding out for a discount on a previous generation now is your time to jump.

Samsung The Frame 43-inch 4K TV: $999.99 $797.99 at Amazon

Save $202: The premium 2021 Samsung Frame 4K TV has taken its first ever price cut in today's Prime Day deals - all the way down to just $797.99. We haven't seen Amazon discounting this luxury Quantum HDR display before today so you're getting an excellent deal here.

Sony A8H 55-inch 4K TV: $1,898 $1,198.00 at Amazon

Save $700 – By combining Sony’s premium OLED picture performance with a powerful and direct sound system this TV is a compelling option for serious home cinema fans. This $700 discount beats the previous lowest price by an additional $100 which means there's never been a better time to upgrade your setup.

The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop: $255.99 $199 at Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $499 $224 at Amazon

Save $275 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a perfect portable 2-in-1 laptop for students who need just enough performance to stream lectures, research online, and take notes without any of the wallet-busting extras that come with other laptops. And at more than half off for Prime Day, this Chromebook is a downright steal, coming in $5 cheaper than ever.

Acer Swift 3 14-inch laptop: $689 $499 at Amazon

Acer Swift 3: $849 $649 at Amazon

Save $200 - The Acer Swift 3 has always been one of our favorite Ultrabooks for years, and this latest model isn't any different. Featuring an Intel Core i7-1165G7 with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB LPDDR4 RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, and a crisp, 14-inch full HD display, this is absolutely one of the best Ultrabooks going. Not only that, but you're getting it for its best price yet here, with an extra $20 off the previous cheapest cost.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - This terrific deal offers huge savings on this Fiesta Red Chromebook with a 4K AMOLED touchscreen display from Samsung. Enjoy 8GB RAM and 256GB for taking notes, sketching ideas, and editing documents easily and accurately. This is a return to the excellent $699 sales price we've been seeing every now and then over the last few months.

Asus TUF Dash 15 (2021) gaming laptop: $949 $799.99 at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: $1,499 $999 at Amazon

Acer Predator Triton 500: $1,799 $1,299 at Amazon

Save $500 - This $1,299 sales price is $100 cheaper than we've ever seen this Acer Predator Triton 500 before. Featuring an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, Nvidia RTX 2070 Super graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD, 300Hz, 3ms response IPS display, you can get powerful gaming performance on the go for 28% off.

Alienware m15 R4: $2,499 $1,999 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals do struggle with Windows laptops between $300 and $500, which means you'll have better luck checking out other retailers' competing sales for these devices. We're rounding up the best offers from the likes of Dell, HP and Best Buy just below.

Lenovo C340 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $499 $329 at Best Buy

Save $170 - If you're looking for a slightly more capable Chromebook there's bags of functionality packed in here. The Lenovo C350 sports a 2-in-1 design which means you can easily flip the 15.6-inch display around to act more as a tablet. Plus, you're getting an Intel i3 processor under the hood as well - plenty of power to add to your portability.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop: $489.99 $379.99 at Dell

Save $110 - Dell's Inspiron range is the perfect choice if you're looking for that no-nonsense solid Windows-based workhorse for both work and casual use. This right here is one of the latest models in the range and features an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, making it a rather speedy little machine for the money.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-inch laptop: $519.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - There's a $70 discount on this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 at Best Buy, bringing it down below $450. That's a great price for Ryzen 5 processor with 8GB RAM and a 1TB hard drive paired with a 128GB SSD.

The best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

Sony WF-SP800N earbuds: $199.99 $88 at Amazon

Echo Buds (2nd Gen): $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon's Prime Day sale has the all-new Echo Buds on sale for $79.99. Amazon's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Apple AirPods 2019: $159 $99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The 2019 AirPods are back down to the absolute lowest price we've ever seen them. We usually see these buds on sale for $119 during larger sale events (and sell out at that price) but you'll find an additional $19 off the listed price in today's Amazon Prime Day deals.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $348 $248 at Amazon

Save $100 – We've only ever seen the Sony WH-1000XM4s drop to $278 before, and even that was an excellent price for these top rated headphones. These are our favorite cups of 2021 so a record low $248 sales price is an absolute steal - you just might have to get there quick before they sell out.

AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - We haven't seen the AirPods Pro drop down to this $189.99 position for a long time - they've been stuck at $199 for a few months now. However, you've got another chance to grab these premium ANC earbuds for an extra $10 off right now. Move fast, though, because these are likely to sell out.

Sony WH-XB900N headphones: $248 $118 at Amazon

Save $130 – These wireless headphones deliver overpowering bass and incorporate balanced mids and detailed highs. For noise-canceling headphones they have an impressive battery life and a strong audio quality. That's great value especially considering Amazon has dropped them back down to their lowest price yet today.

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II: $229 $129 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Samsung only released the Buds Pro earlier this year, which is why this $30 discount is unlikely to be beaten in next week's full wave of Amazon Prime Day deals. We have seen this price once before, but the ANC true wireless earbuds have never dipped below $169.99 in their short time on the market so far.

Jabra Elite 85t: $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $50 – The fantastic Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds are back down to their best price ever on Amazon US and with their great audio capabilities and powerful active noise cancellation you won't find many reasons to not pick these up.

Beats Studio 3: $349.99 $199 at Amazon

Save $150 - The Beats Studio 3 headphones have taken an excellent $150 price cut this week, dropping them all the way down to $199. That's a price we've only previously seen once and that was right at the start of the year - so you're getting a Black Friday-beating discount here. We don't expect these cups to drop any further next week, then, making them an excellent early purchase.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $329.99 $229 at Amazon

Save $100 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2021, and with $100 off, they're at their lowest ever price. The premium cups boast fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design.

The best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals

Fitbit Sense: $289 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $99: The Fitbit Sense has just plummeted to a brand new record low sales price in today's Amazon Prime Day deals. That's excellent news for anyone who has had their eye on this powerful fitness and stress tracker, as there's plenty of top line tech packed into this excellent price tag.

Garmin Approach S40: $239.79 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $49.80 - A powerful golf watch to help perfect your performance on the course, the Approach S40 has never been this cheap before, even on Black Friday, making it excellent value on Prime Day. It's almost as feature-packed as the far more expensive S42, and will be a solid investment.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - This Prime Day deal offers the best-selling Apple Watch for an excellent $329 price. The Apple Watch Series 6 might just be the most powerful smartwatch ever released with its new S6 processor, beautiful always-on display, and innovative blood oxygen monitoring features.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $98.95 $59.99 at Amazon

Save £38.96 - This is a huge saving on Fitbit's super-slim fitness tracker. It very briefly dropped to the same price just before Christmas, but that deal only lasted a day so this is another opportunity to snap it up super cheap.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm): $249.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - Samsung's fitness-themed smartwatch is available for $90 off in today's Amazon Prime Day deals. We've seen the watch at this price before, but until its successor comes later in the year, this is probably the lowest price we'll see for it. 44mm: $269.99 $175.99

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $269.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - We're fans of the Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at TechRadar, so it's good to see such a big discount on it for Prime Day. This gray and silver model hit $219.99 just before Christmas, but this is the first time it's ever dipped below the $200 mark.

Garmin Venu: $269.89 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Venu is one of Garmin's most striking smartwatches, thanks to its vivid AMOLED screen. The newer Venu 2 offers a couple more features, but this is still a top-notch device. It's been hovering around the $260 mark all year so far, and this Prime Day offer is the best genuine deal we've seen.

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro: $549.99 $499.99 at Amazon

The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - The Amazon Fire HD 8 is at its lowest ever price right now with a brand new $45 discount dropping it all the way down to $44.99. That's $10 cheaper than its previous cheapest price, which makes this an excellent buy for anyone after a cheap tablet this Prime Day.



Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - The Amazon Fire HD 10 is taking its first ever price drop in today's Amazon Prime Day deals - and what a price drop it is. You're saving a massive $70 on this 10-inch tablet making it one of the best value options out there right now.

Kindle: $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - We always see Amazon's range of e-readers take a nice discount for Prime Day, and you'll be pleased to learn that this deal beats the previous best by a few dollars. It comes in with a built-in front light, which should solve any visibility issues you might have.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon's latest sale. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 64GB: $199 $139 on Amazon

Save $60 - This $139 sales price on the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A beats the previous record low by an additional $20. The Tab A is a budget tablet that's even more affordable now, with an HD display (1,280 x 800 pixel resolution), 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot), and up to 13 hours of battery life per Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen 128GB: $349 $319 at Amazon

Save $30 - Sure, it's not the biggest discount, but it's still a price drop on a solid tablet that includes an S Pen stylus, 10.4-inch HD Plus (1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution) display, Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 1TB via mciroSD), and up to 12 hours of battery life, Samsung claims.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM: $279.99 $189.99 on Amazon

Save $90 - This 10.3" FHD Android tablet comes with a smart charging dock with speakers and converts into an Alexa smart display when docked. We've only ever seen this device dropping down to $219.99 in the past, so this is a steal.

iPad 8th generation (32GB): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon currently has the latest 8th generation iPad available for its lowest price yet thanks to a $30 discount. This is a particularly popular offer but you'll find the Space Gray, Gold, and Silver models available here.

Microsoft Surface Go 2: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The 2020 Microsoft Surface Go 2 is at a record low price at Amazon right now, after a steep discount from the previous $499 sales price. That means you can pick up the 128GB tablet for a great price right now and considering we've never seen a $100 discount on this model before it may not drop any further next week.

Note: this model does not come with the keyboard or Surface Pen as pictured at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (128 GB): $649.99 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - Samsung makes the best Android tablets today, and you can snag the base model for 20% off this Prime Day. It comes with an S Pen included for seamless note-taking. Weighing just 498g/ 1.1 pounds, the S7 is one of the lightest and thinnest tablets today for comfortable browsing and binging. This model has been stuck above $520 since March so you're getting a great price here. 256GB: $730 $568.99 | 512GB: $830 $719.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi (128 GB): $749.99 $679.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Our unchallenged best Android tablet pick, and the only one to seriously challenge the iPad Pro for tablet supremacy, the Galaxy Tab S7+ offers some serious upgrades on the S7: a 12.4-inch OLED display (instead of 11-inch LED), in-screen fingerprint reader, and a much larger battery. We have seen a slightly lower price than this, but not for a few months now. 256GB: $930 $739.99 | 512GB: $1,030 $779.99

The best Amazon Prime Day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: at Amazon | SIM-free | $699.99 $499.99

Save $200 - One of the cheapest Samsung devices in the Amazon Prime Day sale this year, the 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be yours for just $499.99. This device cost $699.99 on its launch making this a pretty considerable discount.

Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $799.99 $599.99

Save $200 - This year's Amazon Prime Day sales is offering one of the largest discounts yet on the cheapest of the three Galaxy S21 devices. With this discount, you'll only pay $599.99. Considering the specs and features that come with this device, that's a brilliant offer.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $999.99 $749.99

Save $250 - Samsung's Galaxy S21 Plus falls in the middle of the brand's flagship range, offering a mix of the S21's affordability and the Ultra's size. In the Amazon Prime Day sales, you'll be able to get the device for just $749.99. That's less than the smaller Galaxy S21 cost on its launch and a pretty excellent saving.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $1199.98 $899.99

Save $300 - It's both Samsung's most powerful handset and our pick for the world's best smartphone so, it is no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can be pretty pricey. Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day knocks 25% off the price, leaving you paying only $899.99 for this super-powered device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $1299 $949.99

Save $350 - Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was released nearly a full year ago and yet, it remains one of the best phablets on the market. With this Prime Day discount, you can get the 128GB version of the handset for just $949.99. Compared to the original RRP of this device, that's a $350 saving.

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone: $49.99 $39.99 on Amazon

Save $10 - One of the best budget USB microphones on the market, this ultra-Precise Supercardioid isn't just easy on the wallet, but it's easy on the eyes too. Plus, the fact that it's currently at its lowest price ever means the Razer Seiren Mini is now even more affordable for your high-audio recording needs.

Razer Kishi mobile gaming controller for Android: $99 $66.49 on Amazon

Save $33 - The Kishi mobile controller separates to fit around many Android smartphones (a la the Nintendo Switch) or snaps together to use as a standalone controller. It connects directly to the phone via USB-C port, so it has less latency than a Bluetooth controller.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is back down to this fantastic $59 price tag at Amazon. That's $10 off its MSRP, and while we haven't quite seen this gamepad hit its launch price in the last few months you're still getting a great discount here if you'd prefer a more traditional gaming experience.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - You're saving a whopping 36% on one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards on the market, sporting Razer's beloved green tactical switches and fully addressable chroma RGB light effects. Not only that, but this price is also $10 cheaper than the record low which means there's never been a better time to upgrade.

Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive for Xbox One, Green: $124.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Running out of drive space on your Xbox consoles? Use this portable external hard drive to store over 100 titles. Includes quick step-by-step setup and plug and play USB 3.0 connectivity with no power cable needed. It features the classic green design from the original Xbox logo for added coolness. We've seen this price tag well above $89.99 all year round so you're getting a great deal today.

Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: $149.99 $99.99 on Amazon

Save $50 - A fully customizable powerhouse, the Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse has three different side plates to chose from to help you optimize your gameplay to every genre, rather than buying three dedicated mice. We haven't seen this price stray too far from the $149.99 MSRP, which means this $99 cost is a record low.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard: $229.99 $179.99 on Amazon

Save $50 - You're saving 22% on this fantastic BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard in Amazon's Prime Day deals. That's a record low price by around $20 - a steal considering this deck features Razer's beloved Green switches for a speedy response as well as Chroma RGB, media dial and ergonomic design.

LG 34WK650-W monitor: $399 $299 at Amazon

Save $100 - Traditionally, ultrawide monitors like the LG 34WK650-W have always been extremely expensive. But this one has always been affordable, and this amazing Prime Day deal brings the price down to $299. We've only seen this price appearing a few times this year, so if you missed out in January you've got another chance today.

The best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer: $99.95 $69.99 at Amazon

Philips Essential air fryer HD9252/91: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Eufy RoboVac 11S: $249.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo 27909: $259.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - Get a powerful clean for less with this Prime Day saving. This effective upright vacuum makes light work of pet hair and is super easy to empty. The brush roll is tangle free and the filter traps in allergens to keep your home clean.

eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $230 - Don’t miss your chance to get this top-rated eufy robot vacuum for its lowest price ever (we've only seen this model drop to $499 before today). This machine provides a deep clean on hard floors and carpets but the real benefit is that it has a mopping function too.

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550): $799.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - Grab this iRobot Roomba at its cheapest ever price today. This robot vacuum empties its own dust cup, captures allergens in your home, and even suggests additional cleans when the pollen count is high. It’s built to last and has powerful suction. Don’t miss out on this record saving.

