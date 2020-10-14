Amazon Prime Day 2020 day two: the best deals still live now

Amazon Prime Day is well into round two (well, day two of the 48-hour period), and if you're searching for the very best Prime Day deals available right now... you're in the right place.

We've gathered all the hottest offers right here so you can head straight to the products on your shopping list. These Prime Day deals will expire within 24 hours, though, so now's the time to jump if you've been keeping your eye on these price drops.

We saw some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals snapped up pretty quickly yesterday, with offers on TVs, laptops, headphones, smartwatches, and the Nintendo Switch moving off the shelves particularly quickly. That means you'll want to grab any prices you like the look of here, as there's no guarantee they will even make it through the day.

We're seeing excellent discounts sticking around on Amazon's own devices, however, with some of the lowest prices yet hitting Echo and Fire gadgets right now. Some of these are proving competitive, however, with longer shipping times starting to appear so while stock may be plentiful you might want to think about snapping these up quickly as well.

Don't forget, you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these Amazon Prime Day deals. If you don't already have a subscription you can pick up a free 30-day trial right now, and you can always cancel later on.

The end of Prime Day is fast approaching now, so you'll find all the sales you won't want to miss just below, and keep this page bookmarked because we'll be bringing all the latest Prime Day deals straight here as soon as we find them.

Our top Amazon Prime Day deals at a glance

Best Prime Day deals available now

Echo Dot (3rd generation) with Alexa: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Want a voice assistant-enabled smart speaker for less? Save more than half off the retail price of the Echo Dot 3, and stream music from a range of music services. The discount comes just as Amazon is preparing to launch a new generation model of the Echo Dot.

JBL Tune 120TWS: $99.95 $39.95 at Amazon

Save $60 on these true wireless earbuds from JBL. Coming in a range of colors, these buds offer four hours of battery life from the buds themselves, with a further 12 hours from the charging case, 5.8mm drivers for a bassy sound, and a slick design.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $199.99 (37% off) at Amazon

A Wi-Fi-powered robot vacuum cleaner that can handle hardfloors, carpets, pet hairs and the most tough suction jobs, you can save 37% off the usual iRobot Roomba 692 smart vacuum cleaner this Amazon Prime Day.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349 $298 at Amazon

Seriously, why aren't you buying these now? Like, right now? These Sony cans are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy – and having only launched fairly recently, this $51 discount is a real bargain. On top of that, you get a $25 gift card. Stop reading this and get them if you need amazing headphones.

TCL 43-inch 43S425 4K TV: $329.99 $229 at Amazon

You're saving $100 on this Roku TCL TV at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic discount considering this display was only $329 to start off with. You're getting UHD 4K resolution in here, with some upscaling functionality, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant built in.

Jabra Elite 85H: $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. Available in four flashy colors? Oh yeah. If you want noise-cancelling headphones for Amazon Prime Day, this is the deal to pay attention to.

AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Amazon has also been battling it out with Verizon over the AirPods Pro price, but this $199 price tag is the lowest we've seen yet. A previous $219 sales price was holding fast until these Prime Day deals, but an extra $20 off makes this a stunning offer.

Neato Robotics D6: $499 $399 at Amazon

Save $100 on this Neato Robotics D6 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum in the Prime Day sales. It can be scheduled from the Neato app and Neato Robotics D6programmed with no-go areas and a multi-floor plan. It's designed for tough tasks such as picking up pet hair, making this a great heavy duty robot vacuum

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is just a touch off being half price for Prime Day this year, and you're able to pick up this 10.1-inch screen tablet in four different colors right now. If you're after a cheap tablet, this may be right for you. Move quickly on this one - shipping dates are already delayed

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut on the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite during Amazon's Prime Day sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the waterproof e-reader which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks. Don't delay - we're already seeing November shipping dates here

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL mechanical gaming keyboard: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon

With this mechanical gaming keyboard from Razer, you'll be typing more "GGs" than ever before thanks to it's tactile precision and reprogrammable keys. Enjoy superior comfort with the detachable wrist rest and the soothing sound that only mechanical key switches can provide.

Instant Pot Aura Pro 8Qt slow cooker: $149.95 $69.99 at Amazon

This $69.99 sales price on the 8Qt Instant Pot Aura is the lowest we've ever seen, making it the perfect time to pick up a slow cooker. The multi-use device offers up 11 preset programs ready for all your cooking needs, and you can even set timers and programs to suit your day.

Fitbit Versa 2: $179.99 $127.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available for just $127.95, courtesy of a $52 price drop. That means you can pick up the Alexa-enabled fitness tracker for less right now, and take advantage of Spotify support (although not offline), heart rate, sleep, steps, calorie and activity monitoring as well.

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $79 at Amazon

You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6 to 10 ounce brews from a 48 ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.

Sega Genesis Mini console: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

You're getting a great $30 discount on this retro console, bringing it below fifty bucks. For that you get 42 classic Genesis games; some regular favorites, some you're less likely to have played. You also get a couple of controllers, an HDMI cable, and a USB power cord. Great value at this price. Quick - only a few left in stock

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $349 $199 at Amazon

We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to $279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a $299 price tag. That makes this $199 Prime Day deal all the more special, and what's more, the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones are also on sale for the same price. The black edition is sold out, but silver and Triple Midnight are still available.

Blink Mini smart security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Prime members can save $10 on this Blink Mini smart security camera in Amazon's Prime Day deals. That's an excellent price for the 1080p HD camera with motion detection and night vision. Note that you'll have to wait a little while for stock. Running out of stock - move quickly

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest price ever for Prime members this weekend. That means you can save $45 on this smart display well ahead of the full Amazon Prime Day sales event. You can still get one at this price, but you'll be waiting a little while for stock. Now shipping in November, order soon to avoid more delays



All-new Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot: $139.98 $69.99 on Amazon

With the Ring Video Doorbell in hand, you can use two-way talk with your Echo Dot speaker to speak remotely to whoever is at the door. It offers 1080p resolution for clear footage and activity zones to prevent false motion alarms, while the Echo Dot gives you good voice command detection for all your Alexa needs. This popular product has sold so quickly you'll need to wait a little while for stock. Running out of stock - hurry to avoid further delays



Save up to 40% on furniture at Amazon

From the living room to the bedroom, you'll find a massive range of furniture items and home decor available for up to 40% in these Amazon Prime Day deals - excellent for those looking to improve their working from home environment.

LG 55-inch 55SM8100AUA : $899 now $499.99 at Amazon

This LG Nanocell TV from 2019 is one of the better choices out there over standard LCD technology, and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in too. We know the picture quality is going to be a step above, and iPhone users can also cast anything straight to the display too.

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 instant camera: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Even though Fujifilm has dominated the rejuvenated instant camera market with its Instax Mini, Polaroid is still in the game. You'll find this retro-looking camera available for $30 off right now.

Save up to 60% on subscription boxes at Amazon

If you've been looking to add a little mystery to your mail every month, you will no doubt have looked into subscription boxes. Amazon, however, has just discounted a massive range of these memberships by as much as 60% ahead of its Prime Day deals next month.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad S150 14-inch laptop: $331 $252 at Amazon

This super cheap Lenovo IdeaPad laptop is available for just $252 right now. That's a great price for a computer with a 14-inch display, let alone Office 365 Personal included in the price. You're getting an AMD A6 processor under the hood with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with Intel Core m3 processor: $599.99 $488 at Amazon

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 is loaded up with an Intel Core m3, 4GB RAM, 64GB of eMMC flash memory, a world-facing 13MP camera and front facing webcam, and a 12.2-inch, full HD 16:10 ratio touch display, perfect for note taking using the included stylus.



2020 Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop: $669 $589 at Amazon

The latest Asus VivoBook model is seeing an $80 price cut at Amazon this week - an excellent saving on a mid-range laptop with some decent specs inside. You'll find a 10th generation 3.4GHz i3 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD inside.

Razer Blade Stealth 13.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon

It may be small, but this super portable Razer Blade Stealth packs a serious punch. You're picking up a 10th generation i7 processor inside, with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti Max-Q graphics. All of that sits in an aluminium chassis with full Chroma RGB and a 120Hz display.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: $2,399 $2,079 at Amazon

Save $300 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon this week - an excellent price drop that brings the final cost down to its lowest ever. You're getting a powerful i7 processor inside, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Toshiba 32-inch HD smart TV: $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. It's a no-frills 720p screen.

TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku smart TV: $189.99 $149.99 at Amazon

This 32-inch TCL Roku smart TV doesn't offer 4K resolution, in fact you're only getting 1080p here, but it does come in with a good discount this week. If you're after a small secondary display, this is a great shout on Amazon Prime Day.

Hisense 43-inch H6570G 4K TV: $269.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on this already very well priced 4K TV by Hisense. You're picking up a 43-inch display for a fantastic cost right now - perfect if you're looking for a cheaper display and you're happy to sacrifice some of the more premium features on offer.

TCL 43-inch 43S425 4K TV: $329.99 $229 at Amazon

You're saving $100 on this Roku TCL TV at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic discount considering this display was only $329 to start off with. You're getting UHD 4K resolution in here, with some upscaling functionality, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant built in.

Samsung 43-inch Q60T QLED: $529.99 $427.99 at Amazon

Boasting more than a billion colors, this 4K TV is great for gamers and those searching for a HDR experience that really wows. With a wide viewing angle and 4K AI Upscaling, your content will shine no matter where you're sat in the room.

Sony 65-inch X900H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,399.99 $998.99 at Amazon

Packed with premium features, the 2020 Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a $400 price cut in Amazon's early Prime Day deals. The Ultra HD smart TV features a game mode for a super-smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Samsung 55-inch QLED Q90T: $1,597.99 $1,297.99 at Amazon

With Alexa-built in and direct full array 16x dimming, this panel is a step up from the Q60T and larger too. Quantum HDR produces spectacular HDR and object tracking sound ensures that everything you watch will sound as good as it looks.

LG OLED CX 55-inch TV: $1,999.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

Save $400 on the premium LG OLED CX TV in Amazon's latest Prime Day TV deals. That's a considerable discount on such a high end spec, with the CX being one of the best performing TVs on the market right now.

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q800T: $3,499.99 $2,297.99 at Amazon

Experience real 8K resolution, which is 16 times more than standard HDTVs. With 8K AI upscaling, all your content will be converted into crisp 8K, and with Alexa-built in, you can control your TV with the sound of your voice.

The best Amazon Prime Day audio deals

JBL Boombox: $399.95 $279.95 at Amazon

With a $120 discount, this Amazon Prime Day deal on the JBL Boombox is outstanding. Previously, this waterproof portable speaker had only dropped down to $349, which means that extra $70 off brings it down to its all-time record low price - by some way as well.

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds: $229.99 $178 at Amazon

We rated the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds highly this year, and though we've seen this $50 discount for a while now, it's an excellent price for the power you're getting in these noise canceling buds.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.95 at Amazon

You'll find the Powerbeats Pro available for just $174.95 right now. That beats the lowest price we've seen on these fitness-inspired true wireless earbuds by $25, making it the cheapest the Beats buds have ever been. Fantastic comfort and an ear grip design ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $349 $199 at Amazon

We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to $279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a $299 price tag. That makes this $199 Prime Day deal all the more special, and what's more, the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones are also on sale for the same price. The black headphones are sold out, but silver and Triple Midnight are still available.

View Deal

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones: $199 $88 at Amazon

You'll find the Sony WHCH710N headphones available for well under $100 at Amazon right now. That's an excellent price drop, beating the previous record low by $10 (these briefly dropped to $98 in August). If you're after cheap noise-canceling headphones but don't want to sacrifice power or battery life, this is a great bet.

Sony WHXB900N noise-canceling headphones: $248 $123 at Amazon

With up

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the previous generation Samsung Galaxy Buds in this week's Amazon Prime Day deals. This price cut matches the lowest Amazon has dropped these true wireless earbuds' cost.

JBL Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $179.95 $139.95 at Amazon

Save $40 on the JBL Charge 4 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker this week at Amazon. There's a massive range of colors available here, all offering up to 20 hours of battery life and the ability to wirelessly connect up to 100 JBL speakers and two smartphones.

The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is just a touch off being half price for Prime Day this year, and you're able to pick up this 10.1-inch screen tablet in four different colors right now. If you're after a cheap tablet, this may be right for you.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349.99 $249 at Amazon

Save $100 on the 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite this week. You're getting 64GB of storage here, with the S Pen included as well. That's a lot of value considering this is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet (it dropped down to $277 in September).

Apple iPad Mini 5: $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The 64GB iPad Mini 5 has just returned to its lowest ever price at $349.99. That's an excellent $50 saving on the dinky tablet with plenty of power under the hood to make for an excellent browsing, gaming, and streaming companion.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is also down to $349 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This 2019 tablet offers up 64GB of storage and a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: $729.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Grab the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for just $549.99 right now at Amazon. That's $50 cheaper than its lowest all time price, making this a standout Prime Day deal in our books. 256GB will be plenty of space for a good amount of apps, files, and larger downloads (so your on the go Netflix collection will be safe here).

2020 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $999 $949 at Amazon

The latest iPad Pro is seeing a $50 discount on the 12.9-inch, 128GB configuration right now. That's not a lot of storage considering the power you're getting under the hood, but if you're a keen iCloud user this is well worth a look.

The best Amazon Prime Day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (128GB): $649.99 $474.99 at Amazon

With a massive $175 saving, this Amazon deal on a Galaxy S10 Lite is your chance to put that renowned Galaxy quality into your hands for less this week. The Galaxy S10 Lite may forgo some of the camera features on the standard S10, but it's still got a fantastic screen, impressive battery life, and overall excellent build.

Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB): $753.99 $549 at Amazon

The 64GB variant of last year's Google Pixel 4 XL was already on sale before Amazon Prime Day, but right now you can get an additional 38% off. That's a whole $150 cheaper than the brand new Google Pixel 5 for a phone that actually has a brighter, bigger screen and some would argue more powerful processor. A bargain if you're looking for that unlocked flagship this Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB): $850 $674.99 at Amazon

This Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal at Amazon is going for its cheapest price ever today - beating the previous record by a whole $50. Even though this device is slightly older now, it's still wildly powerful, and that price is an absolute steal considering you're still getting your hands on that gorgeous 6.4-inch AMOLED screen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (128GB): $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Note 20 is barely over a few months old but it's already the recipient of an eye-watering $250 discount over at Amazon. That's for an unlocked device too, so you'll be able to take your pick across the whole spectrum of carriers both big and small with this excellent Galaxy device.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (128GB): $1,199 $899.99 at Amazon

Bag one of this year's hottest flagships for the cheapest price ever at Amazon today - a whole $50 lower than the previous record. You won't be disappointed either, the Galaxy S20 Plus is one of our most highly recommended phones and contains myriad powerful components, excellent cameras, and of course, that amazing 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.

The best Amazon Prime Day wearables deals

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Amazon

Amazon has had the lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 3 for a while now, but you've got another chance to grab it for just $169 this Amazon Prime Day. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT: $229.99 $169.99 at Amazon

If you're running, cycling, or swimming, you'll want to take note of this $60 discount on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT smartwatch. With VO2 Max estimates and in-depth running statistics (when used with other accessories), this is a feature-packed fitness tracker with smartphone notifications and more as well. What's more, the Forerunner 735XT has never been cheaper.

Fitbit Versa 2: $179.99 $127.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available for just $127.95, courtesy of a $52 price drop. That means you can pick up the Alexa-enabled fitness tracker for less right now, and take advantage of Spotify support, heart rate, sleep, steps, calorie and activity monitoring as well.

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: $449.99 $219.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 645 is available for $219.99 right now. That's a fantastic offer considering you're getting some top-line fitness features in here, with all the music and Garmin Pay compatibility you need. This watch is particularly focused towards runners, however, with advanced tracking working alongside certain accessories. This is also the lowest price we've seen so far - $10 cheaper than its $229 record.

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $349.99 $285 at Amazon

Grab the Garmin Vivoactive 4 fitness tracker for over $50 off at Amazon. This smartwatch features a massive range of monitoring features including stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration, and Pulse Ox. Plus you can use Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer straight from your wrist and use more than 20 onboard sports apps.

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus: $799.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 5X Plus has a $799.99 MSRP attached to it, but in truth we've seen it closer to $500 for a long time now. However, you can save an extra $100 on that previous sales price right now, and pick up the feature packed multi-sport watch for its lowest price yet. There are some seriously sophisticated functions in here, with everything you could ask for from a top of the range fitness tracker.

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Sega Genesis Mini console: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

You're getting a great $30 discount on this retro console, bringing it below fifty bucks. For that you get 42 classic Genesis games; some regular favorites, some you're less likely to have played. You also get a couple of controllers, an HDMI cable, and a USB power cord. Great value at this price.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL mechanical gaming keyboard: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon

With this mechanical gaming keyboard from Razer, you'll be typing more "GGs" than ever before thanks to it's tactile precision and reprogrammable keys. Enjoy superior comfort with the detachable wrist rest and the soothing sound that only mechanical key switches can provide. View Deal

Acer Predator Galea 310 gaming headset: $43.94 $29.99 at Amazon

We've seen the Acer Predator Galea 310 gaming headset sitting at $45 for a long time now, but this extra drop down to $29.99 is the cheapest price we've spotted so far. This is a simple PC headset, but you're still getting 40mm drivers and an omni-directional mic.

WD 2TB Gaming Drive for PS4 | Portable External Hard Drive | $89 $61.99 at Amazon

There's nearly $30 off this Western Digital Gaming Drive for PS4 at Amazon, which boasts fast and easy setup, and a three-year manufacturer's limited warranty.View Deal

Seagate 2TB external hard drive for Xbox One: $109.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Need more space on your Xbox? Game Pass takes up a considerable amount of room, which is why these external drives are so popular. You can save $45 on this 1TB Seagate drive right now at Amazon.

Logitech G PRO mechanical gaming keyboard: $129.99 $118.99 at Amazon

You're only saving $11 here, but this is the cheapest we've seen the Logitech G PRO go. That's an excellent price, then, for the tenkeyless design, with wireless functionality and RGB Blue Click switch keys.

Nintendo Switch: $299.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon right now, but that stock is flashing in and out – units ordered now will ship a little later. If you don't see availability when you're looking now, be sure to keep checking back, and if you do spot some units we'd grab one before they go again. View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor: $1,199 $849.15 at Amazon

You're saving a massive $350 on this super premium Alienware gaming monitor. The curved widescreen IPS Nano color display offers up a 3440x1440 resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-Sync built straight in for an incredibly immersive experience. Amazon is returning this pricey display down to its lowest cost yet in time for this week's Prime Day deals as well.

The best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Echo Dot (3rd generation) with Alexa: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Want a voice assistant-enabled smart speaker for less? Save more than half off the retail price of the Echo Dot 3, and stream music from a range of music services. The discount comes just as Amazon is preparing to launch a new generation model of the Echo Dot. View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Prime members can snag the handy Amazon Echo Auto on sale for just $19.99. The Echo Auto can easily fit into your car for hands-free voice assistance wherever you are. View Deal

Blink Mini smart security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Prime members save $10 on this Blink Mini smart security camera in the latest Amazon Prime Day deals. That's an excellent price for the 1080p HD camera with motion detection and night vision.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest price ever for Prime members this week. That means you can save $45 on this smart display in these excellent Prime Day Echo sales.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot: $139.98 $69.99 on Amazon

With the Ring Video Doorbell in hand, you can use two-way talk with your Echo Dot speaker to speak remotely to whoever is at the door. It offers 1080p resolution for clear footage and activity zones to prevent false motion alarms, while the Echo Dot gives you good voice command detection for all your Alexa needs.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Prime members can snag the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Amazon Echo Studio: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

You can score a $50 price cut on the Echo Studio at Amazon's Prime Day sale. The speaker produces powerful sound and becomes a smart home hub for a range of Philips Hue and other connected devices.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Echo Show 5: $289.98 $149.99 on Amazon

Secure your front door from package thieves with the Ring Doorbell during Prime Day, and you can get the Echo Show 5 for just $10 extra by bundling it with the Ring Doorbell. Chat hands-free with visitors, and get advanced motion detection of any would-be intruders.View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot x2: $259.98 $149.98 at Amazon

Grab two Amazon Echo Spot smart displays and you can save $110 off the original price with promo code ECHOSPOT2PK at checkout. That's a fantastic discount, but if you're only looking for one you can still take $40 off the original price, bringing it down from $129.99 to $89.99.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus + Echo Show 5: $319.98 $169.99 on Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus improves on the standard model with four seconds of black-and-white footage per recording before the motion sensor is triggered, so nothing is missed. And the Echo Show 5 will cost you just $10 extra, making this one of the best early Prime deals we've found.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $199.99 (37% off) at Amazon

A Wi-Fi-powered robot vacuum cleaner that can handle hardfloors, carpets, pet hairs and the most tough suction jobs, you can save 37% off the usual iRobot Roomba 692 smart vacuum cleaner this Amazon Prime Day.

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum: $399.99 (42% off) at Amazon

A robot vacuum cleaner that can listen to your voice and get the job done without you lifting a finger. Ideal for homes with pets, it'll map your home and not stop until the cleaning job is done, with a tangle-free multi-surface rubber brush.

The best Amazon Prime Day camera deals

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 instant camera: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Even though Fujifilm has dominated the rejuvenated instant camera market with its Instax Mini, Polaroid is still in the game. You'll find this retro-looking camera available for $30 off right now.

Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone gimble: $119 $98.80 at Amazon

If you're an avid videographer that prefers to use your cell phone, look no further than this handle mobile gimble from Osmo. Compatible with a range of iOS and Android devices, all your footage will look great thanks to the Osmo's easy to use photo modes and 3-axis stabilizing gimble.



GoPro Hero 7 Silver: $229.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the GoPro Hero 7 Silver, a perfectly good everyday action camera if you don't want to spend the big bucks on the latest releases. You're getting a 4K 30fps camera here with waterproofing and live stabilization in this slightly older model.

DJI Osmo Action camera: $ 245 $199.99 at Amazon

The DJI Osmo Action's dual screens are perfect for framing any kind of situation you'll find yourself in with this versatile camera. The RockSteady technology too will ensure your footage is shake-free even in the heat of the action.

DJI Osmo Pocket handheld 3-axis gimbal stabilizer with camera: $399 $299 at Amazon

You'll find this 3-axis gimbal stabilizer complete with integrated 12MP 4K camera available for $100 less at Amazon right now. Plus, with the DJI Mimo app, you'll be able to use this device with your Android or iOS smartphone as well.

DJI Mavic Mini drone with gimbal combo: $499 $399 at Amazon

This DJI Mavic Mini is your ticket to get into the world of drones for less this week at Amazon. Weighing less than 250 grams and capable of up to 30 minutes of flight time on a single charge, the Mavic Mini is an awesome travel companion. This combo comes with an included 2.7K camera 3-Axis gimbal, ensuring you'll get only the smoothest, most stable footage.

The best Amazon Prime Day home deals

BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum: $199 $139 at Amazon

Black+Decker produces some of the best stick vacuums out there, and you can save $60 right now on this 3-speed model at Amazon. It has a 55 minute runtime and self-standing design.

Neato Robotics D6: $499 $399 at Amazon

Save $100 on this Neato Robotics D6 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum in the Prime Day sales. It can be scheduled from the Neato app and Neato Robotics D6programmed with no-go areas and a multi-floor plan. It's designed for tough tasks such as picking up pet hair, making this a great heavy duty robot vacuumView Deal

Bissell 22543 vacuum cleaner: $159.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on the Bissell 22543 vacuum cleaner for Amazon Prime Day. The swivel pet and carpet-ready vacuum offers up a powerful suction with extra tools to make pet owners' lives a little easier as well.

Schwinn Voyageur hub-drive electric bike: $,1,599 $1,119 at Amazon

Schwinn's hub-drive Voyageur is an affordable entryway into ebikes, and this $480 discount makes it even better. The 250-watt Bafang motor sits in the back wheel, so it won't affect handling like a front hub motor, and the battery will let you cruise for up to 65 miles.

Schwinn Voyageur mid-drive electric bike: $,2,199 $1,539 at Amazon

Schwinn's Voyageur is a hefty $660 off for this model, which includes a 250-watt Bafang mid-drive motor. That'll letting you take full advantage of your bikes 8-speed Shimano drivetrain with the motor itself.

Bare Home Weighted Blanket for Kids 10lb: $42.99 $36.99 at Amazon

Designed for twin or full beds, the Bare Home blanket for kids weighs 10 pounds and is designed for those under 125 pounds. With a neat discount this Amazon Prime Day, this is a fantastic deal on an all-natural weighted blanket.View Deal

Bare Home Weighted Blanket for Adults 25lb: $82.99 $71.99 at Amazon

Bare Home's weighted blankets are made from all-natural, 100% cotton materials. The 25-pound weight is evenly distributed due to the double-stitched squares which cover all 80-by-87 inches of the blanket. Available in both grey and dark blue, and the perfect size for couples or those with king-size beds. This was about $10 cheaper when Prime Day began.View Deal

Oral-B Guide: $149.99 at Amazon

With an Alexa smart assistant built into its charging base, this clever toothbrush can give you updates on the weather, alarms, smart home controls and more – while using cutting edge cleaning tech to make sure your teeth are bright and white.

The best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Cusimax portable hot plate burner: $50.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Whether you're looking to take your cookery skills to the great outdoors, or after something hot to eat in your dorm room, the Cusimax portable hot plate is available for a great price right now.

Instant Pot Aura Pro 8Qt slow cooker: $149.95 $69.99 at Amazon

This $69.99 sales price on the 8Qt Instant Pot Aura is the lowest we've ever seen, making it the perfect time to pick up a slow cooker. The multi-use device offers up 11 preset programs ready for all your cooking needs, and you can even set timers and programs to suit your day.

Ultrean 4.2 Qt air fryer: $95.99 $85.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on the Ultrean air fryer this week, well ahead of Amazon Prime Day itself. You're picking up a 1500W air fryer here, with an LCD digital screen, non-stick frying pot and easy cooking setup. The price has increased since the start of Prime Day, however.

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $79 at Amazon

You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6 to 10 ounce brews from a 48 ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.

Cosori Max XL 5.8Qt air fryer: $119.99 $99.98 at Amazon

This Cosori air fryer offers 11 presets, 1700W of power, and plenty of room for a wide variety of meals. Plus, you're saving $20 in these early Amazon Prime Day deals, which brings the final price down to under $100.

The best Prime Day deals from other retailers

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. analog air fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Even cheaper still than the Chefman above is this Bella Pro Series air fryer, which, while much smaller, is still just as feature-packed. With an attractive modern matte black finish, the Bella Pro Series is also easily cleanable thanks to its pan and tray being fully machine washable.

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR: $69 $37 at Walmart

Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus that's currently on sale for just $37 at Walmart. The Roku Plus also features a voice remote so you can launch movies and browse shows completely hands-free.

Bissell PowerForce PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner: $119 $79 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Bissell PowerForce carpet cleaner at Walmart. The lightweight vacuum features the powerful Bissell oxy-based formula to remove stains like coffee, wine, grape juice, and pet stains.

Google Nest Hub $149 $89.98 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub for $89.98. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.9 5 $160 at Walmart

Save $140 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and feature Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.

Dyson V8 Animal+ vacuum cleaner (refurbished): $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

You can save $80 on a refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ vacuum at Walmart's Big Save sale. The cord-free vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets and comes with the powerful V8 digital motor.

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $349.99 $239.99 at Best Buy

Snag this cheap 4K TV deal while you can! Best Buy has the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $229.99 today only. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and is down to its lowest price ever today at Best Buy.

Google Nest Hub + Nest Hello video doorbell: $319.98 $289.98 at Best Buy

Save $30 on this Google Nest bundle. For your money, you're getting the Nest Hello video doorbell, which lets you see who is on your doorstep with a 24/7 video stream, talk to visitors via to inbuilt speaker, and get alerts when the doorbell detects sound or motion. Connecting all that to your Nest Hub smart display just makes it all the smoother.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro vacuum: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Or, do it yourself in perfect style with this extremely advanced cordless Cyclone Animal V10 from Dyson. For $150 less, get one of the most flexible, and powerful vacuums on the market - equally at home on both carpeted and hard floor surfaces.

Acer Chromebook 715 15.6-inch Chromebook: $549.99 $419 at Walmart

There's a $130 discount on this Acer Chromebook in the early Big Save sales, leaving us with a fantastic $419 price point overall. That's great value for a full-sized display on a Chromebook, and you're also picking up 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage as well.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in a long, long while at Best Buy today. For under $600 you're getting a really capable laptop here with a GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and an Intel Core i5-10300H - excellent specs for the money.

What to look for in Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

While we've seen demand for cheap laptops rising over the past year - and lots of stock issues at the height of the pandemic - Amazon's Prime Day laptop deals are still offering some excellent discounts. We've seen Apple's range of luxury MacBooks taking some particularly impressive price cuts over the past few months, especially on the already-cheap MacBook Air 2020, and models like the Asus Vivobook, Acer Swift, and HP Chromebook have all offered lower budget savings as well.

That means we'd recommend checking out this year's Amazon Prime Day laptop deals for a computer between the $300 and $900 price range. Apple, HP, Dell and Asus machines are all competing in this price bracket in the Prime Day deals, which means you're set if you're after a cheap to mid-range set of specs.

Last year we saw HP and Lenovo Chromebooks sitting well under $200 in Amazon Prime Day laptop deals. However a surge in demand has left these machines pushing $250 - $280 sales prices at best in recent months. If you do spot a Chromebook deal dropping below this price point, then, we'd jump on it.

Gaming laptop deals have, however, found a home at Amazon in the past 12 months. Again, you're better off heading to Dell for Dell G-Series or Alienware rigs, but the cheaper Acer Nitros and HP Omens have had a good record so far in the year, and may be a strong source of Amazon Prime Day laptop deals as well.

What to look for in Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Amazon Prime Day TV deals often excel in the cheaper and top end of the price spectrum, with budget sets discounted to extra low prices and top of the line LG or Sony OLEDs or Samsung QLED displays taking bigger discounts over the shopping period. This year we're seeng similar trends, with cheap TCL, Insignia and Toshiba models occupying the budget end of the spectrum, and bigger savings on OLED displays as well.

We'd recommend checking Amazon's prices against retailers like Walmart and Target, however, as these supermarket TVs can become a bidding war during bigger sales periods and you may be able to swoop on a better price now that Amazon has made its discounts. We see this behaviour particularly with Insignia and TCL displays at Walmart.

However, you might want to stick with Amazon if you're looking for its exclusive Fire TV and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Amazon bakes its smart assistant straight into these sets to gain the edge over competitors, and as a more premium feature in itself, you can sometimes pick up a far higher value Prime Day TV deal at Amazon.

Buy on Amazon Prime Day? Or wait until Black Friday?

This question was a lot easier when the Prime Day 2020 date was set for July, but now it's likely to be so close to Black Friday that there'll almost be a gravitational pull of deals.

The key thing here is the difference in the kinds of deals we'll be seeing. The Amazon Black Friday sales are tipped to begin at the end of October, so the Prime Day deals will have to be different to stop Bezos' brand from just running a sale for three months straight.

What's interesting, when you compare the Hitwise data from last year, is that in both cases the top purchases mirrored the mood of the time - in both Prime Day and Black Friday, Amazon products saw the biggest sales, but the AirPods Pro snuck in during the November period where it was a personal water filter and a DNA kit that made the top 10 in July.

How to shop on Prime Day in 2020

1. Check out our deals predictions and, eventually our Prime Day deals list

There are also too many deals available on Prime Day. It's never a problem finding discounts, it's always an issue of figuring out what deals are worth your money. That's why we always set up a curated list during the 48-hour sales marathon.

We spent some good time last Black Friday thinking about smart ways to shop on Amazon - they're still some great Prime Day tips and tricks.

2. Amazon Prime Day has historically required being a Prime member, so be sure to have a subscription on Prime Day

Amazon started Prime Day in 2015 as a clever way to drive up its Prime subscription count, and this online shopping marathon – conveniently opposite Black Friday – accomplished just that.

You'll need to sign up for Prime (you can get a free 30-day trial), which comes with two-day free shipping and Prime Video access, among other smaller perks. In some cities, Amazon has rolled out free one-day and same-day shipping on certain items.

3. Create a wish list to curate what you want, as there will be loads of deals

You're also going to want to create a wish list ahead of time, which will let you sort out what you want and how much everything costs. This will give you a head start. You'll be able to see which deals dropped in price and which did not.

4. Snap up the best Prime Day 2020 deals before they're gone

The numbers don't lie. Last year's Amazon Prime Day stats gave us insight into what sold in big quantities nearly 12 months ago. It's shocking, really.

The retailer shipped 100,000 lunchboxes, 100,000 laptops, 200,000 TVs, 300,000 headphones, 350,000 luxury beauty products, 400,000 pet products, 650,000 household cleaning supplies, and more than one million toys.

We often find the best deals to go in a matter of minutes, at which time Amazon rolls out a waitlist for those who were just behind the curve.

Will Amazon rivals try to spoil Prime Day?

Yes, almost certainly. Walmart, Best Buy, B&H Photo and other US retailers have, in the past, run deals during or surrounding Prime Day, kicking off Black Friday in July. There was less fanfare for these deals, but they still provided tempting discounts.

In fact, if you do venture onto Walmart, Target, eBay during Amazon Prime Day 2020, you won't be alone. Searches on these major rivals soared 225% during Prime Day last year compared to the preceding days, according to MarketWatch.

If we see good deals that price match Amazon (or, better yet, beat it), we'll be sure to include them in our Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals list.

Prime Day 2020 was postponed, but why?

It made sense to delay the start of Prime Day date to October 13 because consumers are facing an economic downtown and probably wouldn't have been in the mood for a lavish buying spree in July (when the usual Amazon Prime Day date happens), as well as giving the brand time to increase its bandwidth to deal with the huge increase in orders it was seeing over lockdown.

Learn more about the membership you'll need with our guide to What is Amazon Prime?