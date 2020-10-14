Amazon Prime Day 2020 day two: the best deals still live now

Jump straight to the deals you want...
1. Best early deals available now
2. Laptop deals
3. TV deals
4. Audio deals
5. Tablet deals
6. Phone deals
7. Wearables deals
8. Gaming deals
9. Smart home deals
10. Camera deals
11. Home deals
12. Kitchen deals
Amazon Prime Day is well into round two (well, day two of the 48-hour period), and if you're searching for the very best Prime Day deals available right now... you're in the right place.
We've gathered all the hottest offers right here so you can head straight to the products on your shopping list. These Prime Day deals will expire within 24 hours, though, so now's the time to jump if you've been keeping your eye on these price drops.
We saw some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals snapped up pretty quickly yesterday, with offers on TVs, laptops, headphones, smartwatches, and the Nintendo Switch moving off the shelves particularly quickly. That means you'll want to grab any prices you like the look of here, as there's no guarantee they will even make it through the day.
We're seeing excellent discounts sticking around on Amazon's own devices, however, with some of the lowest prices yet hitting Echo and Fire gadgets right now. Some of these are proving competitive, however, with longer shipping times starting to appear so while stock may be plentiful you might want to think about snapping these up quickly as well.
Don't forget, you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these Amazon Prime Day deals. If you don't already have a subscription you can pick up a free 30-day trial right now, and you can always cancel later on.
The end of Prime Day is fast approaching now, so you'll find all the sales you won't want to miss just below, and keep this page bookmarked because we'll be bringing all the latest Prime Day deals straight here as soon as we find them.
Amazon Prime Day deals: quick links
- Gifts under $10: Books, games, puzzles, mugs and more
- Gifts under $20: Kitchen accessories, speakers, gadgets and more
- Gifts under $100: Tablets, smartwatches, headphones and more
- Gift cards: $10 free credit when you buy $40 in Amazon gift cards
- Beauty deals: Gilette, L'Oreal and more on sale now
- Bedding & bath: Save on home essentials
- Big-screen TVs: Big deals on large-screen TVs
- Chromebooks: Up to 20% off top Chromebooks
- Clothing: Big savings on big brands
- Computing: 30% off laptops, monitors and more
- DJI drones: Big discounts on DJI drones and cameras
- Echo devices: Echo, Show and more at their cheapest ever price
- Eufy security: Up to 38% off a range of devices
- Footwear: Save 45% on top footwear brands
- Furniture: Up 40% to help you work from home
- Garmin: Save up to 48% on powerful smartwatches
- Halloween decor: Discounts on everything you need this October
- Instant Pot: Big savings starting at just $69.99
- Kitchenware: Save up to 40% off popular kitchenware
- Kitchen Essentials: 40% off Amazon Basics
- Lego: Save 30% on Super Mario, Avengers, Minecraft and more
- Ninja appliances: Save up to 44%
- Office chairs: Ergonomic chairs from $39
- PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch: Save on PC and console gaming
- PCs and MacBooks: search all discounted prices
- Pet supplies: Save up to 40% on treats, toys and food
- Philips Sonicare: Save 44% now
- Razer PC Hardware: Grab great deals on Razer gaming hardware
- Sony headphones: Incredible deals, up to 50% off
- Smartphone savings: Up to 45% off Samsung, LG, Motorola and more
- Shark vacuums: Nearly 60% off these suckers
- Subscription boxes: Save up to 60% on subscription boxes right now
- Tablets: Apple, Samsung, and Fire tablets reduced
- Whole Foods: up to 45% off
Our top Amazon Prime Day deals at a glance
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones:
$349$298 plus $25 gift card
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) with Alexa:
$49.99$18.99 at Amazon
- iPad 8th generation 2020:
$329$299 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon
- Instant Pot 8Qt slow cooker:
$149.95$69.99 at Amazon
- Blink Mini smart security camera:
$34.99$24.99 for Prime members
- Amazon Echo Show 5:
$89.99$44.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Studio:
$199.99$149.99 at Amazon
Best Prime Day deals available now
Echo Dot (3rd generation) with Alexa:
$49.99 $18.99 at Amazon
Want a voice assistant-enabled smart speaker for less? Save more than half off the retail price of the Echo Dot 3, and stream music from a range of music services. The discount comes just as Amazon is preparing to launch a new generation model of the Echo Dot.
View Deal
JBL Tune 120TWS:
$99.95 $39.95 at Amazon
Save $60 on these true wireless earbuds from JBL. Coming in a range of colors, these buds offer four hours of battery life from the buds themselves, with a further 12 hours from the charging case, 5.8mm drivers for a bassy sound, and a slick design.View Deal
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $199.99 (37% off) at Amazon
A Wi-Fi-powered robot vacuum cleaner that can handle hardfloors, carpets, pet hairs and the most tough suction jobs, you can save 37% off the usual iRobot Roomba 692 smart vacuum cleaner this Amazon Prime Day.
View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones:
$349 $298 at Amazon
Seriously, why aren't you buying these now? Like, right now? These Sony cans are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy – and having only launched fairly recently, this $51 discount is a real bargain. On top of that, you get a $25 gift card. Stop reading this and get them if you need amazing headphones.View Deal
TCL 43-inch 43S425 4K TV:
$329.99 $229 at Amazon
You're saving $100 on this Roku TCL TV at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic discount considering this display was only $329 to start off with. You're getting UHD 4K resolution in here, with some upscaling functionality, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant built in.
View Deal
Jabra Elite 85H:
$249.99 $179.99 at Amazon
Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. Available in four flashy colors? Oh yeah. If you want noise-cancelling headphones for Amazon Prime Day, this is the deal to pay attention to.View Deal
AirPods Pro:
$249 $199 at Amazon
Amazon has also been battling it out with Verizon over the AirPods Pro price, but this $199 price tag is the lowest we've seen yet. A previous $219 sales price was holding fast until these Prime Day deals, but an extra $20 off makes this a stunning offer.
View Deal
Neato Robotics D6:
$499$399 at Amazon
Save $100 on this Neato Robotics D6 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum in the Prime Day sales. It can be scheduled from the Neato app and Neato Robotics D6programmed with no-go areas and a multi-floor plan. It's designed for tough tasks such as picking up pet hair, making this a great heavy duty robot vacuumView Deal
Amazon Fire HD 10:
$149.99 $79.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Fire HD 10 is just a touch off being half price for Prime Day this year, and you're able to pick up this 10.1-inch screen tablet in four different colors right now. If you're after a cheap tablet, this may be right for you.
Move quickly on this one - shipping dates are already delayed
View Deal
Kindle Paperwhite:
$129.99 $79.99 at Amazon
For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut on the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite during Amazon's Prime Day sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the waterproof e-reader which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.
Don't delay - we're already seeing November shipping dates here
View Deal
Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL mechanical gaming keyboard:
$139.99 $69.99 at Amazon
With this mechanical gaming keyboard from Razer, you'll be typing more "GGs" than ever before thanks to it's tactile precision and reprogrammable keys. Enjoy superior comfort with the detachable wrist rest and the soothing sound that only mechanical key switches can provide.
View Deal
Instant Pot Aura Pro 8Qt slow cooker:
$149.95 $69.99 at Amazon
This $69.99 sales price on the 8Qt Instant Pot Aura is the lowest we've ever seen, making it the perfect time to pick up a slow cooker. The multi-use device offers up 11 preset programs ready for all your cooking needs, and you can even set timers and programs to suit your day.
View Deal
Fitbit Versa 2:
$179.99 $127.95 at Amazon
The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available for just $127.95, courtesy of a $52 price drop. That means you can pick up the Alexa-enabled fitness tracker for less right now, and take advantage of Spotify support (although not offline), heart rate, sleep, steps, calorie and activity monitoring as well.
View Deal
Keurig K-Classic coffee maker:
$89.99 $79 at Amazon
You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6 to 10 ounce brews from a 48 ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.
View Deal
Sega Genesis Mini console:
$79.99 $49.99 at Amazon
You're getting a great $30 discount on this retro console, bringing it below fifty bucks. For that you get 42 classic Genesis games; some regular favorites, some you're less likely to have played. You also get a couple of controllers, an HDMI cable, and a USB power cord. Great value at this price.
Quick - only a few left in stockView Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II:
$349 $199 at Amazon
We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to $279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a $299 price tag. That makes this $199 Prime Day deal all the more special, and what's more, the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones are also on sale for the same price. The black edition is sold out, but silver and Triple Midnight are still available.
View Deal
Blink Mini smart security camera:
$34.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Prime members can save $10 on this Blink Mini smart security camera in Amazon's Prime Day deals. That's an excellent price for the 1080p HD camera with motion detection and night vision. Note that you'll have to wait a little while for stock.
Running out of stock - move quicklyView Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5:
$89.99 $44.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest price ever for Prime members this weekend. That means you can save $45 on this smart display well ahead of the full Amazon Prime Day sales event. You can still get one at this price, but you'll be waiting a little while for stock.
Now shipping in November, order soon to avoid more delays
View Deal
All-new Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot:
$139.98 $69.99 on Amazon
With the Ring Video Doorbell in hand, you can use two-way talk with your Echo Dot speaker to speak remotely to whoever is at the door. It offers 1080p resolution for clear footage and activity zones to prevent false motion alarms, while the Echo Dot gives you good voice command detection for all your Alexa needs. This popular product has sold so quickly you'll need to wait a little while for stock.
Running out of stock - hurry to avoid further delays
View Deal
Save up to 40% on furniture at Amazon
From the living room to the bedroom, you'll find a massive range of furniture items and home decor available for up to 40% in these Amazon Prime Day deals - excellent for those looking to improve their working from home environment.
View Deal
LG 55-inch 55SM8100AUA :
$899 now $499.99 at Amazon
This LG Nanocell TV from 2019 is one of the better choices out there over standard LCD technology, and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in too. We know the picture quality is going to be a step above, and iPhone users can also cast anything straight to the display too.View Deal
Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 instant camera:
$129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Even though Fujifilm has dominated the rejuvenated instant camera market with its Instax Mini, Polaroid is still in the game. You'll find this retro-looking camera available for $30 off right now.
View Deal
Save up to 60% on subscription boxes at Amazon
If you've been looking to add a little mystery to your mail every month, you will no doubt have looked into subscription boxes. Amazon, however, has just discounted a massive range of these memberships by as much as 60% ahead of its Prime Day deals next month.
View Deal
The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals
Lenovo IdeaPad S150 14-inch laptop:
$331 $252 at Amazon
This super cheap Lenovo IdeaPad laptop is available for just $252 right now. That's a great price for a computer with a 14-inch display, let alone Office 365 Personal included in the price. You're getting an AMD A6 processor under the hood with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.
View Deal
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with Intel Core m3 processor:
$599.99 $488 at Amazon
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 is loaded up with an Intel Core m3, 4GB RAM, 64GB of eMMC flash memory, a world-facing 13MP camera and front facing webcam, and a 12.2-inch, full HD 16:10 ratio touch display, perfect for note taking using the included stylus.
View Deal
2020 Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop:
$669 $589 at Amazon
The latest Asus VivoBook model is seeing an $80 price cut at Amazon this week - an excellent saving on a mid-range laptop with some decent specs inside. You'll find a 10th generation 3.4GHz i3 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD inside.
View Deal
2020 Apple MacBook Air:
$999 $899.99 at Amazon
Save $50 on this 256GB configuration of the latest MacBook Air. That's some serious value for money, even without the early Prime Day discount. However, if you need more power under the hood you can save $100 on the 512GB model as well.
View Deal
Razer Blade Stealth 13.3-inch gaming laptop:
$1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon
It may be small, but this super portable Razer Blade Stealth packs a serious punch. You're picking up a 10th generation i7 processor inside, with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti Max-Q graphics. All of that sits in an aluminium chassis with full Chroma RGB and a 120Hz display.
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch:
$2,399 $2,079 at Amazon
Save $300 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon this week - an excellent price drop that brings the final cost down to its lowest ever. You're getting a powerful i7 processor inside, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.
View Deal
The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals
LG 55-inch 55SM8100AUA :
$899 now $499.99 at Amazon
This LG Nanocell TV from 2019 is one of the better choices out there over standard LCD technology, and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in too. We know the picture quality is going to be a step above, and iPhone users can also cast anything straight to the display too.View Deal
Toshiba 32-inch HD smart TV:
$179.99 $119.99 at Amazon
This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. It's a no-frills 720p screen.View Deal
TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku smart TV:
$189.99 $149.99 at Amazon
This 32-inch TCL Roku smart TV doesn't offer 4K resolution, in fact you're only getting 1080p here, but it does come in with a good discount this week. If you're after a small secondary display, this is a great shout on Amazon Prime Day.
View Deal
Hisense 43-inch H6570G 4K TV:
$269.99 $219.99 at Amazon
Save $50 on this already very well priced 4K TV by Hisense. You're picking up a 43-inch display for a fantastic cost right now - perfect if you're looking for a cheaper display and you're happy to sacrifice some of the more premium features on offer.
View Deal
TCL 43-inch 43S425 4K TV:
$329.99 $229 at Amazon
You're saving $100 on this Roku TCL TV at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic discount considering this display was only $329 to start off with. You're getting UHD 4K resolution in here, with some upscaling functionality, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant built in.
View Deal
Samsung 43-inch Q60T QLED:
$529.99 $427.99 at Amazon
Boasting more than a billion colors, this 4K TV is great for gamers and those searching for a HDR experience that really wows. With a wide viewing angle and 4K AI Upscaling, your content will shine no matter where you're sat in the room.
View Deal
Sony 65-inch X900H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV:
$1,399.99 $998.99 at Amazon
Packed with premium features, the 2020 Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a $400 price cut in Amazon's early Prime Day deals. The Ultra HD smart TV features a game mode for a super-smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.
View Deal
Samsung 55-inch QLED Q90T:
$1,597.99 $1,297.99 at Amazon
With Alexa-built in and direct full array 16x dimming, this panel is a step up from the Q60T and larger too. Quantum HDR produces spectacular HDR and object tracking sound ensures that everything you watch will sound as good as it looks. View Deal
LG OLED CX 55-inch TV:
$1,999.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon
Save $400 on the premium LG OLED CX TV in Amazon's latest Prime Day TV deals. That's a considerable discount on such a high end spec, with the CX being one of the best performing TVs on the market right now.
View Deal
Samsung 65-inch QLED Q800T:
$3,499.99 $2,297.99 at Amazon
Experience real 8K resolution, which is 16 times more than standard HDTVs. With 8K AI upscaling, all your content will be converted into crisp 8K, and with Alexa-built in, you can control your TV with the sound of your voice. View Deal
The best Amazon Prime Day audio deals
JBL Tune 120TWS:
$99.95 $39.95 at Amazon
Save $60 on these true wireless earbuds from JBL. Coming in a range of colors, these buds offer four hours of battery life from the buds themselves, with a further 12 hours from the charging case, 5.8mm drivers for a bassy sound, and a slick design.View Deal
Jabra Elite 85H:
$249.99 $179.99 at Amazon
Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. Available in four flashy colors? Oh yeah. If you want noise-cancelling headphones for Amazon Prime Day, this is the deal to pay attention to.View Deal
JBL Boombox:
$399.95 $279.95 at Amazon
With a $120 discount, this Amazon Prime Day deal on the JBL Boombox is outstanding. Previously, this waterproof portable speaker had only dropped down to $349, which means that extra $70 off brings it down to its all-time record low price - by some way as well.
View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds:
$229.99 $178 at Amazon
We rated the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds highly this year, and though we've seen this $50 discount for a while now, it's an excellent price for the power you're getting in these noise canceling buds.
View Deal
Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds:
$249.99 $174.95 at Amazon
You'll find the Powerbeats Pro available for just $174.95 right now. That beats the lowest price we've seen on these fitness-inspired true wireless earbuds by $25, making it the cheapest the Beats buds have ever been. Fantastic comfort and an ear grip design ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.
View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II:
$349 $199 at Amazon
We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to $279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a $299 price tag. That makes this $199 Prime Day deal all the more special, and what's more, the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones are also on sale for the same price. The black headphones are sold out, but silver and Triple Midnight are still available.View Deal
AirPods Pro:
$249 $199 at Amazon
Amazon has also been battling it out with Verizon over the AirPods Pro price, but this $199 price tag is the lowest we've seen yet. A previous $219 sales price was holding fast until these early Prime Day deals, but an extra $20 off makes this a stunning offer.
View Deal
Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones:
$199 $88 at Amazon
You'll find the Sony WHCH710N headphones available for well under $100 at Amazon right now. That's an excellent price drop, beating the previous record low by $10 (these briefly dropped to $98 in August). If you're after cheap noise-canceling headphones but don't want to sacrifice power or battery life, this is a great bet.
View Deal
Sony WHXB900N noise-canceling headphones:
$248 $123 at Amazon
With up to 30 hours of battery life, intuitive touch controls and digital noise cancellation, you're picking up a pretty sophisticated set of headphones for a great price here. The WHXB900Ns are more geared towards bass heads, so if you're after that thumping low range you'll be particularly at home here.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds+:
$149.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Save $30 on the previous generation Samsung Galaxy Buds in this week's Amazon Prime Day deals. This price cut matches the lowest Amazon has dropped these true wireless earbuds' cost.
View Deal
JBL Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker:
$179.95 $139.95 at Amazon
Save $40 on the JBL Charge 4 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker this week at Amazon. There's a massive range of colors available here, all offering up to 20 hours of battery life and the ability to wirelessly connect up to 100 JBL speakers and two smartphones.
View Deal
The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals
Amazon Fire HD 10:
$149.99 $79.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Fire HD 10 is just a touch off being half price for Prime Day this year, and you're able to pick up this 10.1-inch screen tablet in four different colors right now. If you're after a cheap tablet, this may be right for you.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite:
$349.99 $249 at Amazon
Save $100 on the 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite this week. You're getting 64GB of storage here, with the S Pen included as well. That's a lot of value considering this is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet (it dropped down to $277 in September).
View Deal
Apple iPad Mini 5:
$399 $349.99 at Amazon
The 64GB iPad Mini 5 has just returned to its lowest ever price at $349.99. That's an excellent $50 saving on the dinky tablet with plenty of power under the hood to make for an excellent browsing, gaming, and streaming companion.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e:
$399 $349.99 at Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is also down to $349 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This 2019 tablet offers up 64GB of storage and a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:
$729.99 $549.99 at Amazon
Grab the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for just $549.99 right now at Amazon. That's $50 cheaper than its lowest all time price, making this a standout Prime Day deal in our books. 256GB will be plenty of space for a good amount of apps, files, and larger downloads (so your on the go Netflix collection will be safe here).
View Deal
2020 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch:
$999 $949 at Amazon
The latest iPad Pro is seeing a $50 discount on the 12.9-inch, 128GB configuration right now. That's not a lot of storage considering the power you're getting under the hood, but if you're a keen iCloud user this is well worth a look.
View Deal
The best Amazon Prime Day phone deals
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (128GB):
$649.99 $474.99 at Amazon
With a massive $175 saving, this Amazon deal on a Galaxy S10 Lite is your chance to put that renowned Galaxy quality into your hands for less this week. The Galaxy S10 Lite may forgo some of the camera features on the standard S10, but it's still got a fantastic screen, impressive battery life, and overall excellent build.
View Deal
Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB):
$753.99 $549 at Amazon
The 64GB variant of last year's Google Pixel 4 XL was already on sale before Amazon Prime Day, but right now you can get an additional 38% off. That's a whole $150 cheaper than the brand new Google Pixel 5 for a phone that actually has a brighter, bigger screen and some would argue more powerful processor. A bargain if you're looking for that unlocked flagship this Amazon Prime Day.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB):
$850 $674.99 at Amazon
This Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal at Amazon is going for its cheapest price ever today - beating the previous record by a whole $50. Even though this device is slightly older now, it's still wildly powerful, and that price is an absolute steal considering you're still getting your hands on that gorgeous 6.4-inch AMOLED screen.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (128GB):
$999.99 $749.99 at Amazon
The Galaxy Note 20 is barely over a few months old but it's already the recipient of an eye-watering $250 discount over at Amazon. That's for an unlocked device too, so you'll be able to take your pick across the whole spectrum of carriers both big and small with this excellent Galaxy device.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (128GB):
$1,199 $899.99 at Amazon
Bag one of this year's hottest flagships for the cheapest price ever at Amazon today - a whole $50 lower than the previous record. You won't be disappointed either, the Galaxy S20 Plus is one of our most highly recommended phones and contains myriad powerful components, excellent cameras, and of course, that amazing 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.
View Deal
The best Amazon Prime Day wearables deals
Apple Watch Series 3:
$199 $169 at Amazon
Amazon has had the lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 3 for a while now, but you've got another chance to grab it for just $169 this Amazon Prime Day. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 735XT:
$229.99 $169.99 at Amazon
If you're running, cycling, or swimming, you'll want to take note of this $60 discount on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT smartwatch. With VO2 Max estimates and in-depth running statistics (when used with other accessories), this is a feature-packed fitness tracker with smartphone notifications and more as well. What's more, the Forerunner 735XT has never been cheaper.
View Deal
Fitbit Versa 2:
$179.99 $127.95 at Amazon
The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available for just $127.95, courtesy of a $52 price drop. That means you can pick up the Alexa-enabled fitness tracker for less right now, and take advantage of Spotify support, heart rate, sleep, steps, calorie and activity monitoring as well.
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music:
$449.99 $219.99 at Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 645 is available for $219.99 right now. That's a fantastic offer considering you're getting some top-line fitness features in here, with all the music and Garmin Pay compatibility you need. This watch is particularly focused towards runners, however, with advanced tracking working alongside certain accessories. This is also the lowest price we've seen so far - $10 cheaper than its $229 record.
View Deal
Garmin Vivoactive 4:
$349.99 $285 at Amazon
Grab the Garmin Vivoactive 4 fitness tracker for over $50 off at Amazon. This smartwatch features a massive range of monitoring features including stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration, and Pulse Ox. Plus you can use Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer straight from your wrist and use more than 20 onboard sports apps.
View Deal
Garmin Fenix 5X Plus:
$799.99 $399.99 at Amazon
The Garmin Fenix 5X Plus has a $799.99 MSRP attached to it, but in truth we've seen it closer to $500 for a long time now. However, you can save an extra $100 on that previous sales price right now, and pick up the feature packed multi-sport watch for its lowest price yet. There are some seriously sophisticated functions in here, with everything you could ask for from a top of the range fitness tracker.
View Deal
The best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals
Sega Genesis Mini console:
$79.99 $49.99 at Amazon
You're getting a great $30 discount on this retro console, bringing it below fifty bucks. For that you get 42 classic Genesis games; some regular favorites, some you're less likely to have played. You also get a couple of controllers, an HDMI cable, and a USB power cord. Great value at this price.View Deal
Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL mechanical gaming keyboard:
$139.99 $69.99 at Amazon
With this mechanical gaming keyboard from Razer, you'll be typing more "GGs" than ever before thanks to it's tactile precision and reprogrammable keys. Enjoy superior comfort with the detachable wrist rest and the soothing sound that only mechanical key switches can provide. View Deal
Acer Predator Galea 310 gaming headset:
$43.94 $29.99 at Amazon
We've seen the Acer Predator Galea 310 gaming headset sitting at $45 for a long time now, but this extra drop down to $29.99 is the cheapest price we've spotted so far. This is a simple PC headset, but you're still getting 40mm drivers and an omni-directional mic.
View Deal
WD 2TB Gaming Drive for PS4 | Portable External Hard Drive |
$89 $61.99 at Amazon
There's nearly $30 off this Western Digital Gaming Drive for PS4 at Amazon, which boasts fast and easy setup, and a three-year manufacturer's limited warranty.View Deal
Seagate 2TB external hard drive for Xbox One:
$109.99 $64.99 at Amazon
Need more space on your Xbox? Game Pass takes up a considerable amount of room, which is why these external drives are so popular. You can save $45 on this 1TB Seagate drive right now at Amazon.
View Deal
Logitech G PRO mechanical gaming keyboard:
$129.99 $118.99 at Amazon
You're only saving $11 here, but this is the cheapest we've seen the Logitech G PRO go. That's an excellent price, then, for the tenkeyless design, with wireless functionality and RGB Blue Click switch keys.
View Deal
Nintendo Switch: $299.99 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon right now, but that stock is flashing in and out – units ordered now will ship a little later. If you don't see availability when you're looking now, be sure to keep checking back, and if you do spot some units we'd grab one before they go again. View Deal
Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor:
$1,199 $849.15 at Amazon
You're saving a massive $350 on this super premium Alienware gaming monitor. The curved widescreen IPS Nano color display offers up a 3440x1440 resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-Sync built straight in for an incredibly immersive experience. Amazon is returning this pricey display down to its lowest cost yet in time for this week's Prime Day deals as well.
View Deal
The best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals
Echo Dot (3rd generation) with Alexa: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon
Want a voice assistant-enabled smart speaker for less? Save more than half off the retail price of the Echo Dot 3, and stream music from a range of music services. The discount comes just as Amazon is preparing to launch a new generation model of the Echo Dot. View Deal
Amazon Echo Auto:
$49.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Prime members can snag the handy Amazon Echo Auto on sale for just $19.99. The Echo Auto can easily fit into your car for hands-free voice assistance wherever you are. View Deal
Blink Mini smart security camera:
$34.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Prime members save $10 on this Blink Mini smart security camera in the latest Amazon Prime Day deals. That's an excellent price for the 1080p HD camera with motion detection and night vision.
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5:
$89.99 $44.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest price ever for Prime members this week. That means you can save $45 on this smart display in these excellent Prime Day Echo sales.
View Deal
All-new Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot:
$139.98 $69.99 on Amazon
With the Ring Video Doorbell in hand, you can use two-way talk with your Echo Dot speaker to speak remotely to whoever is at the door. It offers 1080p resolution for clear footage and activity zones to prevent false motion alarms, while the Echo Dot gives you good voice command detection for all your Alexa needs.
View Deal
Fire TV Cube:
$119.99 $79.99 at Amazon
Prime members can snag the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.
View Deal
Amazon Echo Studio:
$199.99 $149.99 at Amazon
You can score a $50 price cut on the Echo Studio at Amazon's Prime Day sale. The speaker produces powerful sound and becomes a smart home hub for a range of Philips Hue and other connected devices.
View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Echo Show 5:
$289.98 $149.99 on Amazon
Secure your front door from package thieves with the Ring Doorbell during Prime Day, and you can get the Echo Show 5 for just $10 extra by bundling it with the Ring Doorbell. Chat hands-free with visitors, and get advanced motion detection of any would-be intruders.View Deal
Amazon Echo Spot x2:
$259.98 $149.98 at Amazon
Grab two Amazon Echo Spot smart displays and you can save $110 off the original price with promo code ECHOSPOT2PK at checkout. That's a fantastic discount, but if you're only looking for one you can still take $40 off the original price, bringing it down from $129.99 to $89.99.
View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus + Echo Show 5:
$319.98 $169.99 on Amazon
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus improves on the standard model with four seconds of black-and-white footage per recording before the motion sensor is triggered, so nothing is missed. And the Echo Show 5 will cost you just $10 extra, making this one of the best early Prime deals we've found.View Deal
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $199.99 (37% off) at Amazon
A Wi-Fi-powered robot vacuum cleaner that can handle hardfloors, carpets, pet hairs and the most tough suction jobs, you can save 37% off the usual iRobot Roomba 692 smart vacuum cleaner this Amazon Prime Day.
View Deal
iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum: $399.99 (42% off) at Amazon
A robot vacuum cleaner that can listen to your voice and get the job done without you lifting a finger. Ideal for homes with pets, it'll map your home and not stop until the cleaning job is done, with a tangle-free multi-surface rubber brush.
View Deal
The best Amazon Prime Day camera deals
Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 instant camera:
$129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Even though Fujifilm has dominated the rejuvenated instant camera market with its Instax Mini, Polaroid is still in the game. You'll find this retro-looking camera available for $30 off right now.
View Deal
Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone gimble:
$119 $98.80 at Amazon
If you're an avid videographer that prefers to use your cell phone, look no further than this handle mobile gimble from Osmo. Compatible with a range of iOS and Android devices, all your footage will look great thanks to the Osmo's easy to use photo modes and 3-axis stabilizing gimble.
View Deal
GoPro Hero 7 Silver:
$229.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $30 on the GoPro Hero 7 Silver, a perfectly good everyday action camera if you don't want to spend the big bucks on the latest releases. You're getting a 4K 30fps camera here with waterproofing and live stabilization in this slightly older model.
View Deal
DJI Osmo Action camera:
$ 245 $199.99 at Amazon
The DJI Osmo Action's dual screens are perfect for framing any kind of situation you'll find yourself in with this versatile camera. The RockSteady technology too will ensure your footage is shake-free even in the heat of the action.
View Deal
DJI Osmo Pocket handheld 3-axis gimbal stabilizer with camera:
$399 $299 at Amazon
You'll find this 3-axis gimbal stabilizer complete with integrated 12MP 4K camera available for $100 less at Amazon right now. Plus, with the DJI Mimo app, you'll be able to use this device with your Android or iOS smartphone as well.
View Deal
DJI Mavic Mini drone with gimbal combo:
$499 $399 at Amazon
This DJI Mavic Mini is your ticket to get into the world of drones for less this week at Amazon. Weighing less than 250 grams and capable of up to 30 minutes of flight time on a single charge, the Mavic Mini is an awesome travel companion. This combo comes with an included 2.7K camera 3-Axis gimbal, ensuring you'll get only the smoothest, most stable footage.
View Deal
The best Amazon Prime Day home deals
BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum:
$199 $139 at Amazon
Black+Decker produces some of the best stick vacuums out there, and you can save $60 right now on this 3-speed model at Amazon. It has a 55 minute runtime and self-standing design.
View Deal
Neato Robotics D6:
$499$399 at Amazon
Save $100 on this Neato Robotics D6 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum in the Prime Day sales. It can be scheduled from the Neato app and Neato Robotics D6programmed with no-go areas and a multi-floor plan. It's designed for tough tasks such as picking up pet hair, making this a great heavy duty robot vacuumView Deal
Bissell 22543 vacuum cleaner:
$159.99 $139.99 at Amazon
Save $20 on the Bissell 22543 vacuum cleaner for Amazon Prime Day. The swivel pet and carpet-ready vacuum offers up a powerful suction with extra tools to make pet owners' lives a little easier as well.
View Deal
Schwinn Voyageur hub-drive electric bike:
$,1,599 $1,119 at Amazon
Schwinn's hub-drive Voyageur is an affordable entryway into ebikes, and this $480 discount makes it even better. The 250-watt Bafang motor sits in the back wheel, so it won't affect handling like a front hub motor, and the battery will let you cruise for up to 65 miles.
View Deal
Schwinn Voyageur mid-drive electric bike:
$,2,199 $1,539 at Amazon
Schwinn's Voyageur is a hefty $660 off for this model, which includes a 250-watt Bafang mid-drive motor. That'll letting you take full advantage of your bikes 8-speed Shimano drivetrain with the motor itself.
View Deal
Bare Home Weighted Blanket for Kids 10lb:
$42.99 $36.99 at Amazon
Designed for twin or full beds, the Bare Home blanket for kids weighs 10 pounds and is designed for those under 125 pounds. With a neat discount this Amazon Prime Day, this is a fantastic deal on an all-natural weighted blanket.View Deal
Bare Home Weighted Blanket for Adults 25lb:
$82.99 $71.99 at Amazon
Bare Home's weighted blankets are made from all-natural, 100% cotton materials. The 25-pound weight is evenly distributed due to the double-stitched squares which cover all 80-by-87 inches of the blanket. Available in both grey and dark blue, and the perfect size for couples or those with king-size beds. This was about $10 cheaper when Prime Day began.View Deal
Oral-B Guide: $149.99 at Amazon
With an Alexa smart assistant built into its charging base, this clever toothbrush can give you updates on the weather, alarms, smart home controls and more – while using cutting edge cleaning tech to make sure your teeth are bright and white.
View Deal
The best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
Cusimax portable hot plate burner:
$50.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Whether you're looking to take your cookery skills to the great outdoors, or after something hot to eat in your dorm room, the Cusimax portable hot plate is available for a great price right now.
View Deal
Instant Pot Aura Pro 8Qt slow cooker:
$149.95 $69.99 at Amazon
This $69.99 sales price on the 8Qt Instant Pot Aura is the lowest we've ever seen, making it the perfect time to pick up a slow cooker. The multi-use device offers up 11 preset programs ready for all your cooking needs, and you can even set timers and programs to suit your day.
View Deal
Ultrean 4.2 Qt air fryer:
$95.99 $85.99 at Amazon
Save $20 on the Ultrean air fryer this week, well ahead of Amazon Prime Day itself. You're picking up a 1500W air fryer here, with an LCD digital screen, non-stick frying pot and easy cooking setup. The price has increased since the start of Prime Day, however.
View Deal
Keurig K-Classic coffee maker:
$89.99 $79 at Amazon
You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6 to 10 ounce brews from a 48 ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.
View Deal
Cosori Max XL 5.8Qt air fryer:
$119.99 $99.98 at Amazon
This Cosori air fryer offers 11 presets, 1700W of power, and plenty of room for a wide variety of meals. Plus, you're saving $20 in these early Amazon Prime Day deals, which brings the final price down to under $100.
View Deal
The best Prime Day deals from other retailers
Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. analog air fryer:
$59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy
Even cheaper still than the Chefman above is this Bella Pro Series air fryer, which, while much smaller, is still just as feature-packed. With an attractive modern matte black finish, the Bella Pro Series is also easily cleanable thanks to its pan and tray being fully machine washable.
View Deal
Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR:
$69 $37 at Walmart
Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus that's currently on sale for just $37 at Walmart. The Roku Plus also features a voice remote so you can launch movies and browse shows completely hands-free.
View Deal
Bissell PowerForce PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner:
$119 $79 at Walmart
You can save $50 on the Bissell PowerForce carpet cleaner at Walmart. The lightweight vacuum features the powerful Bissell oxy-based formula to remove stains like coffee, wine, grape juice, and pet stains.
View Deal
Google Nest Hub
$149 $89.98 at Walmart
For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub for $89.98. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.
View Deal
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones:
$299.95 $160 at Walmart
Save $140 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and feature Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.
View Deal
Dyson V8 Animal+ vacuum cleaner (refurbished):
$279.99 $199.99 at Walmart
You can save $80 on a refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ vacuum at Walmart's Big Save sale. The cord-free vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets and comes with the powerful V8 digital motor.
View Deal
Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV:
$349.99 $239.99 at Best Buy
Snag this cheap 4K TV deal while you can! Best Buy has the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $229.99 today only. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and is down to its lowest price ever today at Best Buy.
View Deal
Google Nest Hub + Nest Hello video doorbell:
$319.98 $289.98 at Best Buy
Save $30 on this Google Nest bundle. For your money, you're getting the Nest Hello video doorbell, which lets you see who is on your doorstep with a 24/7 video stream, talk to visitors via to inbuilt speaker, and get alerts when the doorbell detects sound or motion. Connecting all that to your Nest Hub smart display just makes it all the smoother.View Deal
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro vacuum:
$599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy
Or, do it yourself in perfect style with this extremely advanced cordless Cyclone Animal V10 from Dyson. For $150 less, get one of the most flexible, and powerful vacuums on the market - equally at home on both carpeted and hard floor surfaces.
View Deal
Acer Chromebook 715 15.6-inch Chromebook:
$549.99 $419 at Walmart
There's a $130 discount on this Acer Chromebook in the early Big Save sales, leaving us with a fantastic $419 price point overall. That's great value for a full-sized display on a Chromebook, and you're also picking up 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage as well.
View Deal
Samsung Q60T Series 43-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV:
$529.99 $427.99 at Best Buy
The Q60T Series is Samsung's entry-level QLEDs but don't be fooled by the modest price tags, these displays still pack in those premium features Samsung QLED's are known for. Powerful 4K processors, Tizen operating systems and a host of smart features make these displays look great, and easy to use.
55-inch:
$649 $597.99 at Best Buy
65-inch:
$999.99 $897.99 at Best Buy
75-inch:
$1699.99 $1197.99 at Best BuyView Deal
Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop:
$799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
Save $200 on one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in a long, long while at Best Buy today. For under $600 you're getting a really capable laptop here with a GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and an Intel Core i5-10300H - excellent specs for the money.
View Deal
What to look for in Amazon Prime Day laptop deals
While we've seen demand for cheap laptops rising over the past year - and lots of stock issues at the height of the pandemic - Amazon's Prime Day laptop deals are still offering some excellent discounts. We've seen Apple's range of luxury MacBooks taking some particularly impressive price cuts over the past few months, especially on the already-cheap MacBook Air 2020, and models like the Asus Vivobook, Acer Swift, and HP Chromebook have all offered lower budget savings as well.
That means we'd recommend checking out this year's Amazon Prime Day laptop deals for a computer between the $300 and $900 price range. Apple, HP, Dell and Asus machines are all competing in this price bracket in the Prime Day deals, which means you're set if you're after a cheap to mid-range set of specs.
Last year we saw HP and Lenovo Chromebooks sitting well under $200 in Amazon Prime Day laptop deals. However a surge in demand has left these machines pushing $250 - $280 sales prices at best in recent months. If you do spot a Chromebook deal dropping below this price point, then, we'd jump on it.
Gaming laptop deals have, however, found a home at Amazon in the past 12 months. Again, you're better off heading to Dell for Dell G-Series or Alienware rigs, but the cheaper Acer Nitros and HP Omens have had a good record so far in the year, and may be a strong source of Amazon Prime Day laptop deals as well.
What to look for in Amazon Prime Day TV deals
Amazon Prime Day TV deals often excel in the cheaper and top end of the price spectrum, with budget sets discounted to extra low prices and top of the line LG or Sony OLEDs or Samsung QLED displays taking bigger discounts over the shopping period. This year we're seeng similar trends, with cheap TCL, Insignia and Toshiba models occupying the budget end of the spectrum, and bigger savings on OLED displays as well.
We'd recommend checking Amazon's prices against retailers like Walmart and Target, however, as these supermarket TVs can become a bidding war during bigger sales periods and you may be able to swoop on a better price now that Amazon has made its discounts. We see this behaviour particularly with Insignia and TCL displays at Walmart.
However, you might want to stick with Amazon if you're looking for its exclusive Fire TV and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Amazon bakes its smart assistant straight into these sets to gain the edge over competitors, and as a more premium feature in itself, you can sometimes pick up a far higher value Prime Day TV deal at Amazon.
Buy on Amazon Prime Day? Or wait until Black Friday?
This question was a lot easier when the Prime Day 2020 date was set for July, but now it's likely to be so close to Black Friday that there'll almost be a gravitational pull of deals.
The key thing here is the difference in the kinds of deals we'll be seeing. The Amazon Black Friday sales are tipped to begin at the end of October, so the Prime Day deals will have to be different to stop Bezos' brand from just running a sale for three months straight.
What's interesting, when you compare the Hitwise data from last year, is that in both cases the top purchases mirrored the mood of the time - in both Prime Day and Black Friday, Amazon products saw the biggest sales, but the AirPods Pro snuck in during the November period where it was a personal water filter and a DNA kit that made the top 10 in July.
How to shop on Prime Day in 2020
1. Check out our deals predictions and, eventually our Prime Day deals list
There are also too many deals available on Prime Day. It's never a problem finding discounts, it's always an issue of figuring out what deals are worth your money. That's why we always set up a curated list during the 48-hour sales marathon.
We spent some good time last Black Friday thinking about smart ways to shop on Amazon - they're still some great Prime Day tips and tricks.
2. Amazon Prime Day has historically required being a Prime member, so be sure to have a subscription on Prime Day
Amazon started Prime Day in 2015 as a clever way to drive up its Prime subscription count, and this online shopping marathon – conveniently opposite Black Friday – accomplished just that.
You'll need to sign up for Prime (you can get a free 30-day trial), which comes with two-day free shipping and Prime Video access, among other smaller perks. In some cities, Amazon has rolled out free one-day and same-day shipping on certain items.
3. Create a wish list to curate what you want, as there will be loads of deals
You're also going to want to create a wish list ahead of time, which will let you sort out what you want and how much everything costs. This will give you a head start. You'll be able to see which deals dropped in price and which did not.
4. Snap up the best Prime Day 2020 deals before they're gone
The numbers don't lie. Last year's Amazon Prime Day stats gave us insight into what sold in big quantities nearly 12 months ago. It's shocking, really.
The retailer shipped 100,000 lunchboxes, 100,000 laptops, 200,000 TVs, 300,000 headphones, 350,000 luxury beauty products, 400,000 pet products, 650,000 household cleaning supplies, and more than one million toys.
We often find the best deals to go in a matter of minutes, at which time Amazon rolls out a waitlist for those who were just behind the curve.
Will Amazon rivals try to spoil Prime Day?
Yes, almost certainly. Walmart, Best Buy, B&H Photo and other US retailers have, in the past, run deals during or surrounding Prime Day, kicking off Black Friday in July. There was less fanfare for these deals, but they still provided tempting discounts.
In fact, if you do venture onto Walmart, Target, eBay during Amazon Prime Day 2020, you won't be alone. Searches on these major rivals soared 225% during Prime Day last year compared to the preceding days, according to MarketWatch.
If we see good deals that price match Amazon (or, better yet, beat it), we'll be sure to include them in our Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals list.
Prime Day 2020 was postponed, but why?
It made sense to delay the start of Prime Day date to October 13 because consumers are facing an economic downtown and probably wouldn't have been in the mood for a lavish buying spree in July (when the usual Amazon Prime Day date happens), as well as giving the brand time to increase its bandwidth to deal with the huge increase in orders it was seeing over lockdown.
Learn more about the membership you'll need with our guide to What is Amazon Prime?