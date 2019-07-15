Clean deal: Oral B electric toothbrush price drops by 50% for Prime Day 2019

Oral B is freshening up for Amazon Prime Day 2019, with a price drop for several of its electric toothbrushes, giving you a clean break as much as 50% off the MSRP.

It's just $79.98 for the Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush (that's a long name) when it normally costs $151.46 outside of Prime Day. It's the best value among electric toothbrushes in that it's the middle of the road on features, although you can buy versions that are cheaper or more expensive.

Case in point, we also see a deal for the high-specced Oral B Genius Pro 9600 Electric Toothbrush, which costs $109.94. Normally it's a whopping $179.94. That's one we are testing right now and it can actually use your phone's camera to help make sure you're properly brushing in each quadrant of your mouth.

Oral B Pro 500 Electric Toothbrush is $19.99 today, when it normally costs $43.99. It's Oral B's entry-level smart precision toothbrush. It lacks some of the fancy lights and brushing modes (it has one instead of six), but includes the two-minute timer feature. If want to upgrade to the pressure sensor and still go cheap, go for the Oral B Pro 1000 for just $39.94 after the Amazon Prime Day coupon.