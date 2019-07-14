Forget Prime Day, shop Walmart's best cheap TV deals that are available now

If you don't want to wait for the Amazon Prime Day deals to snag a killer deal on TV, then you've come to the right place. Walmart's rival sale has begun with cheap TV deals from top brands like Samsung, LG, Vizio, and more.



Walmart's best TV deal is the Vizio 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $449.99. That's a $248 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smart TV. The 65-inch TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution so you can watch premium content in sharp contrast and accurate colors. The smart TV has Chromecast built-in, which allows you to stream thousands of movies and TV shows from the Chromecast app on your phone or tablet. This TV is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to turn on the TV, change channels, watch movies and more.



This is a fantastic price for a feature-rich 65-inch TV and the lowest price we've seen for this particular model. We don't know how long Walmart will have this TV on sale so you should take advantage now before its gone.

The best Prime Day cheap TV deals:

(Image credit: Sceptre) Sceptre 50-inch FHD LED TV $349.99 $179.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills budget TV, then look no further than the Sceptre 50-inch TV that's on sale at Walmart for just $179.99. The HD TV features three different HDMI ports so you can stream your favorite devices from your TV.

(Image credit: Vizio) Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $428 $279.99 at Walmart

An excellent price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for just $279.99 at Walmart. The HDTV features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

(Image credit: LG) LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV $499.99 $349.99 at Walmart

A great price for a mid-size 4K TV with smart capabilities, the LG 55-inch 4K is on sale for just $349.99. The 55-inch TV has webOS built-in so you can stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks.

