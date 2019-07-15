The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals of 2019

If you're looking for the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals, then you've come to the right place, as we've collected the top laptops deals we've found so far.

Because Amazon Prime Day 2019 now lasts for two days, there will be new laptop deals cropping up — while some deals will sell out — so check back here regularly for the latest laptop deals, as we'll be updating it throughout Amazon Prime Day.

During Amazon Prime Day there will be loads of laptop deals going up, but not all of them are that good. That's why we've gone through all the deals and picked the very best laptop deals and listed them on this page.

This will make it even easier for you to find the best laptop deal for your needs and budget on Amazon Prime Day.

On this page you'll find the best Amazon Prime Day deals for budget laptops, gaming laptops, Chromebooks and high-end premium laptops as well.

No matter what sort of laptop you're after, we should have an Amazon Prime Day deal for you — and you can buy in confidence knowing that we have used our expert knowledge to pick only the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals.

The very best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

(Image credit: Dell) Dell XPS 15 $1,660 $1,349 at Amazon

The Dell XPS 15 is straight up one of the best laptops on the market today. This model, packed with a lovely 4K display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, will power through anything you throw at it. And, you can save $316 on Prime Day.View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Blade 15 $1,599 $1,099 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the most stylish and powerful gaming laptops you can buy today. And, while the GTX 1060 model with a 1TB SSD isn't the most powerful, getting a $500 Amazon Prime Day deal makes it one sick entry-level gaming laptop.View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Zephyrus S $1,799 $1,249 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S is a thin and light gaming beauty. This is the kind of laptop you'll want to show off, and packed with an Intel Core i7 processor and GTX 1070 graphics, it's powerful too. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, you can save a whopping $550.

View Deal

The best cheap Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Aspire 1 $249 $199 at Amazon

With just an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and an EMMC storage drive, the Acer Aspire 1 isn't trying to blow anyone's mind when it comes to performance. But, when it comes to value, it's a beast of its own, as you can save 20% on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Aspire 5 $349 $269 at Amazon

With an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB, this Acer Aspire 5 definitely punches above its weight class and should be near the top of your laptop shopping list. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score an extra 23% off.View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

(Image credit: MSI) MSI GV62 Gaming Laptop $999 $799 at Amazon

The MSI GV62 gaming laptop, packed with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a GTX 1050 Ti GPU is a budget gaming monster. And, at $799 for Amazon Prime Day, it's a killer deal. View Deal

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Helios 300 $1,199 $999

If you're looking for a great gaming laptop on a budget, the Acer Predator Helios 300 should be at the top of your list. This model with an 9th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, a GTX 1660 Ti GPU and 16GB of RAM is just $999 on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Helios 300 $1,299 $899

The Acer Predator Helios 300 packs a ton of power into an affordable laptop. It's packed with an Intel Core i7 8750H, 16GB of VRAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and a 256GB SSD, and on Amazon Prime Day you can get it for just $899

View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition $1,299 $989 at Amazon

With an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and an Intel Core i7-8750H, the Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition is the esports player's best friend. You'll be able to get silky smooth gameplay and save some cash while doing it, especially with this 24% Amazon Prime Day deal.View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Chromebook 15 CB515 $399 $349 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 15 CB515 isn't the most powerful laptop on the market, but it doesn't need to be. It's powerful enough to get through pretty much everything the Chrome browser can do, which is all you need out of a Chromebook. And, that $50 discount helps.

View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C223NA $229 $169 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable Chromebook that doesn't suck, this red beauty from Asus is rocking a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage. The bonus? You can save 26% on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Chromebook S330 $289 $144 at Amazon

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 features fast hardware (for a Chromebook) and a beautiful chassis, all at a reasonable price. And, for Amazon Prime Day, that price is even more reasonable – you can score a whopping 50% off.View Deal

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Chromebook R 11 $299 $200 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R 11 isn't just packed with a respectable Intel Celeron chip, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC RAM, but it also flips inside out, so you can use it as a tablet. The kicker: you can save 33% on Amazon Prime Day. View Deal