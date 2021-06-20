Amazon Prime Day 2021 Saudi Arabia: the best deals

The best Amazon Prime Day deals 2021 Bookmark this page and come back on June 21st to see our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals!

Amazon is hosting its Prime Day sale in Saudi Arabia on June 21 and 22, where you will get to see some tempting deals and offers.

The deals will start rolling in from June 2, and it will be going on for two days where Amazon customers will be able to avail marathon of discounts on almost every category on Amazon, i.e electronics, home goods, and of course Amazon's own products like the Kindle.

We'll be covering the Prime Day deals for Saudi Arabia during the sale day, but before that, here's everything you need to know about the sale event.

The Prime Day deals will go live at midnight on June 21, and it will go on for the next 48 hours. It is likely that most great deals are grabbed before you spot them so it's better to keep a list of items ready to get a good deal.

With Amazon Prime Day 2021 shifting the date to the end of June, we now have a proper mid-year buying event.

(Image credit: amazon)

What will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will consist of more than two million deals worldwide and will occur in 20 countries, including the US, UK, Australia and even China.

Of course, most of the blockbuster deals won't be revealed until Amazon Prime Day starts on June 21. But we do know that the company likes to put its own tech on sale during the deals marathon.

As we've seen in the past, there are great savings to be had across a huge variety of products, including headphones, televisions, home appliances, laptops, smartphones, and much more.

It's a great time to pick up on tech that might be a year or two older but is still a great performer. Items such as headphones and TVs are one such example, but you can also find older Apple products and laptops that are considered slightly outdated but still function well.

TechRadar will continue to update you on the Prime Day deals that become available before and during Amazon Prime Day, and we'll list when and where to find everything in stock for the cheapest prices.

(Image credit: Amazon)

How to shop on Prime Day in 2021

1. Check out our deals predictions and, eventually our Prime Day deals list

Prime day brings tons of interesting deals during the 48-hour sale. However, finding a discount on a product isn't as difficult as finding a deal that genuinely offers great value and is hard to find on regular days.

2. Amazon Prime Day has historically required being a Prime member, so be sure to have a subscription on Prime Day

The very first Amazon Prime Day sale event took place in 2015 to invite more customers to join the prime membership. Since then, Amazon has been continuously expanding the sale to more countries and it's become as popular as Black Friday.

It's better to have a Prime subscription as there are many exclusive deals and offers that can only be availed by the members. You just have to sign up for Prime (you can get a free 30-day trial), which comes with two-day free shipping and Prime Video access, among other smaller perks. Amazon has also rolled out free one-day and same-day shipping on certain items in select cities.

3. Curate a list of items or products you want to buy

It's wise to plan your purchases. If you have anything in mind that were waiting to buy with a discount — it's better to make a list of items you want to buy. It will not only save your time but will also give you a headstart to grab the deals before the product goes out of stock.