5 reasons your PS5 needs a VPN

Secure your console gaming experience with a VPN

You probably don't need me to tell you that your PS5 is more than just a gaming console. It is, in fact, an entertainment powerhouse – you can use it to play the latest and greatest games, stream content, and even go about your day-to-day browsing.

However, its unmatched versatility is also what opens it (and you) to online risks, which is why the best VPNs today offer compatible and easy-to-use versions for PS5 – you can even use a router VPN or a PC VPN to protect your PlayStation.

I'll take a deep dive into the most important reasons you should cover your PS5 with a VPN. Spoiler alert: VPNs offer increased privacy and security, as well as unrestricted access to online content. It's a win/win!

#1. Improved security

The main reason you should have a reliable gaming VPN on your PS5 is to maintain airtight privacy and security. A VPN sends your data through a secure end-to-end encrypted tunnel, making it unintelligible to any would-be snoopers. Then, your traffic is routed through one of its own private VPN servers – and not your ISP’s server – before it finally reaches the wider internet (and begins its return journey).

VPN encryption essentially involves scrambling your data so that, even if a snooper intercepts your online traffic, they can't read your sensitive information. This provides an extra layer of security when inputting credentials, such as your email and credit card info, for buying new games, DLC, etc., on online platforms.

In addition to encrypting your data, a VPN also masks your real IP address and assigns you a temporary one.

With your original IP masked from ISPs, hackers, and government agencies, you won't have to worry about them glancing over your digital shoulder and tracking what you're doing. This allows you to go about your web browsing and online gaming with full freedom.

#2. Access to content

As mentioned above, a VPN assigns you a different IP address and keeps your original one under wraps. In addition to improving your online anonymity, this also allows you to bypass pesky geo-restrictions.

Let me explain. Every time you connect to a VPN server in a different country, you're given an IP address belonging to that server, meaning that, to the sites and services on the internet, it comes across as if your device is actually/physically present in the same location as the VPN server.

For example, you could be in the US but connect to a UK VPN server to ‘technically’ be in the UK. This way, a VPN helps you fool online gaming and streaming providers and makes it possible to check out geo-restricted content, including movies, shows, games, lobbies, and retail outlets. Pretty awesome, right?

Another benefit of a VPN's IP cloaking ability is that you can use it to location-hop to find better deals. Since different games (or any other item, for that matter) are priced differently in different regions, you can change your online location with the help of a VPN to find the same goods at cheaper rates.

#3. Potential performance boost

Although using a VPN doesn't guarantee improved performance or lower ping, there are admittedly a few tricks and tips you can use to increase your chances of cranking up your gaming performance.

For instance, if you're after better connection speeds and the lowest latency possible, you can try connecting to a VPN server that's closer to the location of the gaming servers. This would reduce the total distance the data has to travel, creating a more direct path. Typically, this is more effective for folks who live far away from game servers.

Moreover, the fastest VPNs can help prevent ISP throttling. This is a practice wherein your internet service provider (ISP) deliberately reduces your bandwidth or speed so that you don't end up using an awful lot of it for tasks like online gaming, HD streaming, or torrenting.

However, throttling is only possible when your ISP is able to track your online activity. A VPN, though, will keep your IP address hidden, meaning your ISP will have no idea what you're doing and will, therefore, not interfere with your connection speeds.

#4. Stop tracking

Thanks to VPN encryption that conceals your location and original IP address, third parties, like ISPs, governments, workplaces, etc., will have a much harder time keeping track of your online movements.

The only thing snoopers will see is that you’re connected to a server in a certain country. They won't be able to view what you’re doing, what sites you're visiting, what files you're downloading, etc. Not only does this put the power back in your hands, but it also leads to fewer targeted ads and provides improved online peace of mind.

Using a VPN leads to fewer targeted ads

Even though a VPN shoulders much of the responsibility for maintaining your digital privacy, the end user (like you and me) still has to follow a few healthy online privacy practices to make sure we're not sabotaging our security with our own hands.

Say no to cookies online and refrain from disclosing personal information on social media, especially to strangers. Also, make sure you don't click on nefarious-looking links and pop-ups. These could contain malware or be part of carefully crafted phishing scams, falling prey to which could lead to identity theft, financial fraud, etc.

#5. Prevent DDoS

Online gaming, for all intents and purposes, can be a pretty competitive space. Tensions run high, and some folks just can't stomach a fair-and-square defeat. Sore losers (or cheaters) can sometimes resort to unfair tactics to disrupt your gaming session. A popular way to do so is through DDoS attacks, which are meant to knock you off online. However, a VPN can put a stop to them.

Because a VPN conceals your original IP address, anyone trying to target you with a DDoS will instead be targeting the VPN server. So, the attacker can't harm your network and, consequently, your gaming experience.

However, to guarantee robust protection from DDoS attacks, you must pick a secure VPN service. These come with enterprise-grade DDoS protection and might have already blacklisted the botnet attacking you if it has been used for similar attacks in the past. A VPN provider with a poor security infrastructure, on the other hand, won't be able to keep its users safe.

Moreover, top-tier VPNs also come with a large network of servers, meaning you have the option to simply switch servers if you experience issues.

Krishi Chowdhary

Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products here at TechRadar. Over at Tom's Guide, he writes exclusively on VPN services. You can also find his work on Techopedia and The Tech Report. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.

