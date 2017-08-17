This suite goes a long way towards proving free software can be simply incredible. For day-to-day office needs, and beyond, it has everything.

WPS Office Free isn't just an alternative to Microsoft Office – it manages to mimic pretty much the entire look and basic set of features. Available completely free of charge (although there are ads associated with certain features), this office suite comprises a word processor, presentation tool, spreadsheet and more, and is fully compatible with Microsoft document formats.

WPS Office Free Download here: WPS Office Free Developer: Kingsoft Software Operating system: Windows, Linux, iOS, Android Version: 10

There's a lot to like here. The cloud element is a very nice touch, and while 1GB of free storage is nothing to get too excited about, it's useful for small files like text documents.

Read more: Stellar Phoenix Windows Data Recovery

Other additions – such as the ability to convert PDF files into Word format – give WPS Office Free an edge over other free office suits, and the incredibly low system requirements mean it's ideal for installing on even the oldest of Windows PCs.

For anyone who likes the idea of working on the move – and taking advantage of the cloud storage – there are iOS and Android version of the software available, as well as one for Linux. With a raft of supported language, this is an incredible versatile suite.

User experience

If you've ever used a recent version of Microsoft Office, WPS Office Free will feel immediately familiar. It employs the same ribbon interface, and all of the most common tools and options are intuitively placed so you won’t spend ages searching for the setting or tool that you need. Performance is swift too, thanks to the light system requirements.

Not everyone will be happy with the ads that need to be endured to gain timed access to certain features of WPS Office Free, but that's the only sacrifice you have to make to enjoy this otherwise superb software suite.

The competition