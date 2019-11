Ahhh, Bejeweled. Forget the laggy, clunky web-based (but free) version – this is a proper native app. It's a gem-matching game, so you swap different coloured gems around to make lines of three, four or five samecoloured gems. It's the perfect way to spend a few mindless minutes at a bus stop, and there's enough variety and strategy involved to keep you interested.

We'd like to see it leverage the iPhone's web connection to maintain a worldwide leader board, and we want a mute option that works!