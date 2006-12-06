Canon's Selphy DS700 is a great idea for all you PC-phobes. However, if Canon thinks it's cornered the market, it'll have to think again

As the boundaries between your home PC and home cinema continue to blur, it's hardly surprising to see new products making full use of the largest display in your house - your TV.

One such example is the Canon Selphy DS700 printer. This intriguing device can be attached to your TV so you can review your images on-screen before selecting the best shots for printing - no PC necessary!

Prints from the 4,800 x 1,200dpi inkjet are up to the Canon standard, with vibrant colours and razor-sharp definition. The quality isn't achieved at the expense of speed either, with it polishing off a borderless print in less than 85 seconds.

The stylish Selphy isn't without its gadget appeal either, and supports 13 different memory formats. As with any denizen of the lounge, it sports the obligatory remote control, which cleverly enables the DS700 to receive and print photos from camera phones.

Compare the new Selphy to rival models, and it's safe to say the DS700 produces quality prints to match the best of them. However, other manufacturers appear to have a slight advantage in terms of feature-set. Other printers, such as the Hewlett Packard Photosmart 375, allow you to transmit your photos via Bluetooth and, more practically, edit images on the printer. John Skeoch