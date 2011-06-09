Transcend StoreJet 25M3 review

Sturdy and speedy, this should get rid of any potential backup qualms.

Most external hard drives suffer from two main problems, especially when they are used for backing up important files.

The first problem is protection. Unless the external hard drive uses solid state technology, it contains moving parts that can easily be damaged if the drive is dropped - disastrous if the drive contains important information.

The second problem is speed - backing up entire hard drives to external drives can take ages, and the length of the process can put off many people from backing up regularly.

The Transcend StoreJet 25M3 overcomes these problems admirably. It is encased in three layers including a shock absorbing silicone shell, and reinforced outer case.

It has been drop-tested to US Military standards, and it shows. This is a seriously sturdy hard drive that can take most knocks and drops - ideal if you often take your external hard drive travelling with you.

The second problem - speed - is circumnavigated here by the StoreJet 25M3's USB 3.0 compatibility, which gives data transfer speeds of up to 5GB/s - comparable with internal drives.

A 'back up' button on the outer casing makes the process even quicker.