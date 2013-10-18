There's significantly more to the Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC board than meets the eye. You might be expecting something similar to the 7770, with the clocks cranked up a bit. And you'd be only partially right.

A standard AMD Radeon HD 7790 has the same 1GHz clock as the 7770. This bad boy ramps things up to 1,075MHz. That's the kind of frequency bump that allows card makers to plaster "overclocked" all over the packaging. But can you feel 7.5% more frequency in the real world? In a word, no.

But hang on, because the 7790 chipset gets 896 of AMD's GCN-spec stream processors. That's more than the fancy new Xbox One. It's also 40% more shaders than the 7770. Add in that 7.5% clock advantage and the overall result is getting on for 50% more graphics grunt.

Game on? Kind of. This 7790 board is certainly a major step up from the 7770. Several of our benchmarks show results that come close to tallying with that 50% metric.

Benchmarks

1,920 x 1,080

DirectX 11 gaming performance

Sleeping Dogs: Frames per second: Higher is better (Min/Avg)

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 13/19

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 16/24

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 19/28

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 18/28

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 24/41

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 25/36

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 27/39

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 30/52

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 36/52

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 36/60

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 59/97

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 31/65

GRID 2: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 34/43

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 40/50

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 42/52

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 39/52

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 56/73

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 57/73

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 56/71

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 67/90

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 73/87

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 71/85

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 50/60

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 75/93

Company of Heroes 2: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 11/19

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 13/21

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 15/28

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 11/22

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 15/31

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 22/39

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 21/35

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 20/40

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 28/46

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 27/49

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 26/44

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 31/55

Metro: Last Light: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 13/22

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 19/28

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 20/30

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 14/33

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 8/45

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 19/39

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 21/40

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 24/56

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 25/51

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 21/65

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 23/75

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 27/70

BioShock Infinite: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 13/28

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 14/34

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 21/41

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 17/47

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 15/65

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 19/51

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 16/57

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 21/78

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 19/74

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 23/91

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 14/123

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 21/98

Heaven: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 13/19

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 13/23

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 16/28

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 17/31

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 21/43

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 18/36

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 20/40

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 24/52

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 23/51

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 780 29/69

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 30/100

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 30/77

Verdict

The problem is, the 7770 is so slow. For some titles, even 50% more performance doesn't put you anywhere near smooth frame rate territory when it comes to 1080p high-detail gaming.

Worse, in some cases the performance boost doesn't get near 50%, which hints at what this card's greatest weakness is likely to be: the memory subsystem. Neither 1GB of memory nor a 128-bit bus is good enough. It really is that simple.