Ninja Cold Press Juicer review

The Ninja Cold Press Juicer is the only juicer model from Ninja and is a more affordable alternative to most other slow juicers. It produces very clear and smooth juice but the main drawback is that for most fruits and vegetables juice extraction levels are low so there’s a lot of wastage and the small jug means it's better suited to small families or occasional juicing.

One-minute review

Ninja is a brand well known for some of the best blenders, including its Nutribullet personal blender alternatives, as well as some of the best air fryers, so it’s no surprise it has decided to rival some of the best juicers by launching its own kitchen juicing appliance.

The Ninja Cold Press Juicer is Ninja’s only juicer model, it’s what’s known as a slow or masticating juicer which means it extracts the juice by grinding or chewing up the fruit and vegetables and passing the liquid through a pulp filter. These juicers are typically more effective at extracting juice than centrifugal juicers.

This model is one of the most affordable slow juicers we’ve seen, but the chunky plastic design and small juice jug do give the feeling of a lower-priced juicer. On the plus side, all the parts are dishwasher safe so it’s easy to clean.

There are just two buttons so it’s intuitive to use, but the component parts can be fiddly to lock into place. The small juice jug can’t be replaced with anything larger due to the position of the juice spout. This juicer excels at making really clear, pulp-free juice, but is let down by poor juice extraction yields that create a lot of waste. It’s best suited to those looking for a juicer for occasional juicing or people who will use up the large quantities of waste pulp in other recipes.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Ninja Cold Press Juicer price and availability

List price: $129.99/ £149.99

The Ninja Cold Press Juicer is available through the Ninjakitchen website in the US and UK. At the time of writing, it is on sale for $119.99/ £129.99.

This is one of the most affordable slow juicer models available, it’s a great price but lacks some of the finesse of the more expensive models from leading juicer brands.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design

Lightweight

Three pulp filters

0.1 gallon / 500ml juice jug

The Ninja Cold Press Juicer has quite a chunky design and in our opinion, it lacks the refined sturdy style of its more expensive competitor models. It measures 14.2 x 13.8 x 6.9 inches / 36 x 35 x 17cm (h x w x d) so will take up a lot of space on your countertop. It’s lightweight, however, at 3.8kg/ 8.3lbs so it’s easy to move around though, ensuring you can lift it in and out of cupboards without any trouble.

It comes with three interchangeable pulp filters allowing you to control the amount of pulp in the juice. There’s a simple start/ stop button as well as a reverse button. The juice jug doesn’t come with a lid for storage and it’s only 0.1 gallons / 500ml so if you’re making a lot of juice you’ll need to stop and empty it regularly. Additionally, the juice spout is positioned quite low, so you can’t fit a tall glass beneath it or use a larger jug. The 0.16 gallon / 710ml pulp container is easy to empty and the size is in proportion to the juice jug.

It comes with a small recipe booklet to get you started, which includes recipes for using up the pulp as well as making juice – this is useful as you’ll get a lot of pulp using this juicer.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Performance

Smooth juice with minimal froth

Some clogging

Low juice yields

We found it a little fiddly to assemble the juicer, especially getting the pulp spout positioned correctly, but once you get the hang of it, it’s not too tricky.

The small feed chute (1.8 inch/ 4.5cm) means you’ll have to cut up larger fruits like apples and oranges before juicing. It can juice one apple in around 30 seconds which is similar to other slow juicer times. There’s no need to cut up carrots and we were impressed with the very smooth, pulp free, froth-free juice it produced but the juice weight was only 30% of the weight of the whole carrots, which is well below the juice yield of other juicers we’ve tested.

When juicing kale, the juice was also very smooth although there was a small layer of froth on top. The juice yield was 28% which is far below the 50%+ achieved by other slow juicers but is better than what you can achieve in a centrifugal juicer.

For juicing oranges the medium pulp filter is recommended and they have to be peeled first. It was quite slow to juice all of the oranges and we had to hit the reverse button a few times due to clogging. There was no froth and despite using the medium pulp filter, barely any pulp in the juice either. At 63% the juice yield was disappointing.

Lastly, we tasked it with a mixed green juice containing apple, parsley, broccoli, ginger, pear and celery. It didn’t struggle with any of the ingredients, but this was the loudest of all the juicing we did at 86dB and the noise was annoyingly squeaky. The juice had a small layer of froth but was otherwise clear and very smooth. Again, with a low juice yield of 58%, it doesn’t even compete with centrifugal juicers that can achieve over 65%.

All the parts are dishwasher safe so it is easy to clean, plus there’s a useful brush for any hard-to-reach bits.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Should I buy the Ninja Cold Press Juicer?

Buy it if...

You want pulp-free juice

The Ninja Cold Press Juicer produces very clear and smooth pulp-free juice with little to no froth.

You’re on a budget

If you want a cold press juicer but don’t have a big budget, this is one of the most affordable models we’ve seen.

You want a juicer that’s easy to clean

All of the parts are dishwasher safe, so there’s no scrubbing required.

Don't buy it if...

You want high juice yields and minimal waste

It makes clear smooth juices but doesn’t extract as much juice as other juicers, meaning there’s more waste.

You want to do lots of juicing in one go

The 16.5oz/ 470ml juice jug will need to be emptied regularly if you’re juicing for a large family, so it's one to avoid if you plan to do lots of juicing in one go.

You want to juice whole fruits

The small feed chute means larger fruits and vegetables will need chopping before they can be juiced

First reviewed: July 2021