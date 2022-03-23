The Emma Mattress is a reliable and affordable memory foam bed-in-a-box with exceptional comfort from the start. It supports single sleepers and co-sleepers, but if you have a lighter or heavier body weight then you might need to request the free Comfort Layer supplied by Emma Sleep to make the mattress softer or firmer as needed. Overall, it’s excellent value for the money and suits all sleeping positions, so we feel confident in recommending it for most people.

The Emma Mattress is a reliable and affordable memory foam bed-in-a-box with exceptional comfort from the start. It supports single sleepers and co-sleepers, but if you have a lighter or heavier body weight then you might need to request the free Comfort Layer supplied by Emma Sleep to make the mattress softer or firmer as needed. Overall, it’s excellent value for the money and suits all sleeping positions, so we feel confident in recommending it for most people.

Emma Mattress: Review in brief

A great option for sleepers of average or lighter build

Provides a comforting, body-hug feel

Good motion isolation (ideal for couples)

The Emma Mattress is well-known in the UK as a reliable yet affordable bed-in-a-box designed to boost your sleep comfort for less. It sits at the top of our best mattress guide because it’s fantastic value for money and delivers all-over comfort from the first night, but that isn’t to say it will suit everybody, because it won’t - for reasons we’ll explain further into our review.

Also known as the Emma Original, this memory foam mattress dishes out plenty of support and pressure relief for all common sleeping positions, and is especially comfortable for side sleeping; it has high user reviews for this sleep style alone. The Emma definitely has a softer feel than other comparable models we have tested, though it isn’t overly squishy – you’ll still sink in, but you won’t feel as though you’re being swallowed whole.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s a good choice for people who share a bed too, as the Emma Mattress vastly reduces motion transfer so that you won’t disturb each other when changing sleep positions or when getting in and out of bed at different times. This is ideal if one of you is a restless sleeper, and it’s very common among most well-made memory foam mattresses.

While we wouldn’t describe the Emma Original as a cooling mattress (and some of our testing panel even said it slept warm), it does use a sweat-wicking UltraDry cover and a Point Elastic Airgocell layer to help regulate temperature. That’s an important feature on a memory foam bed as older types of foam were known to retain heat.

Emma mattress: At a glance Best for: All sleep positions, especially side sleepers

Type: Memory foam mattress

Trial: 200 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

Firmness: 5-6 (out of 10)

Materials: Memory foam, polyester elastane

Depth: 25cm

Sizes: Single, small double, double, king, super king

One of the best features about the Emma Mattress is the price, which for the high levels of comfort and pressure relief on offer can’t be faulted. A single costs £499, but prices are discounted monthly, often by up to 50%. You also get a 10-year warranty and a 200-night risk-free trial with the Emma Original, so you’ll have ample time to sleep on it. You’ll get free delivery, and if you change your mind during the trial you can return the Emma and get a refund.

From the foundation layer up, the Emma Original provides great support, but one thing that lets it down is the weak edge support. While this is natural with slightly softer all-foam mattresses, there is fairly noticeable sloping when you sit on the edge of the Emma. However, when sleeping rather than sitting, this balances out, and lighter weight sleepers who snooze close to the edge should still feel supported. It might be a different issue if there are two of you sharing a double size though - something to keep in mind.

Speaking of lighter weight sleepers, if you are smaller framed, even though this mattress is softer in firmness (we’d rate it as a 5 out of 10), then you might still feel a bit of pressure at the hips or shoulders, as was the case with our 50kg tester. Sleepers with heavier bodies however, might find the Emma Original to be little on the soft side. The 200-night trial period gives you plenty of time to test the mattress so that you can see for yourself whether it's a suitable choice.

Emma claims the Original is suitable for all sleeping positions, and we largely agree, with the few exceptions regarding body weight as noted above. Overall, the Emma Mattress is a great choice if you’re looking for an affordable bed-in-a-box that is cosy, supportive and affordable.

See the Emma Mattress from £499 at Emma Sleep

The Emma Original is regularly on sale, with discounts of up to 50% depending on the offer running. That means you can normally find a double size for just £349.50 (was £699), which is a very competitive price for such a comfortable memory foam mattress. You’ll get 200 nights to trial it at home, and if you change your mind during that period, Emma will collect the mattress and refund your money.

Emma Mattress: Materials

The Emma Original is constructed over four distinct layers that work together to offer head-to-toe comfort. First up is an UltraDry fabric cover that is breathable and moisture-wicking. It’s also easy to remove and wash in the machine.

(Image credit: Emma Sleep)

Under the cover is a snug layer of Halo memory foam, which adapts to your body, provides pressure relief, and helps align your posture as you sleep. This sits over Emma’s Point Elastic Airgocell layer, which promises “groundbreaking technology” to regulate temperature and absorb sweat.

The mattress’s sturdy base comes in the shape of HRX (High Resiliency Extra) Supreme foam, which has been engineered to provide better support for all sleepers. This durable layer is built to withstand sag, and features five cut-out zones that help distribute your body weight across the mattress to reduce pressure points and increase comfort.

Emma Mattress: Prices and deals

Great value for money

Double size often reduced to just £349.50

Cheaper than most top-rated rivals

The Emma Mattress is extremely good value for money, with RRPs starting from £499 for a single. However the mattress is frequently discounted throughout the year, so you can expect to pay considerably less than this in any given month.

In the Emma mattress sale, for example, there’s usually anywhere from 40% to 50% off the listing price. This reduces the price of a double size to £349.50 (was £699). That’s very hard to beat, and places the Emma Original at the cheaper end of the affordable mattress market.

There are very few top-rated beds-in-a-box that come close to the Emma in terms of value for money, with its closest competition being the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, normally priced at £426.93 (was £749) for a double size in the Nectar mattress sale, and the Simba Hybrid, normally priced at around £497 for a double size in the Simba mattress sale.

There is more size availability with the Emma Original compared to the competitor models mentioned above, as Emma Sleep also offers EU sizes in addition to standard mattress sizes. These include an EU single, an EU double and an EU queen.

Here's the official pricing for the Emma Original mattress in the UK:

Single: £499 (usually priced £249.50)

£499 (usually priced £249.50) EU single: £549 (usually priced £274.50)

£549 (usually priced £274.50) Small double: £639 (usually priced £319.50)

£639 (usually priced £319.50) Double: £699 (usually priced £349.50)

£699 (usually priced £349.50) EU double: £759 (usually priced £379.50)

£759 (usually priced £379.50) King: £799 (usually priced £799)

£799 (usually priced £799) EU queen: £869 (usually priced £434.50)

£869 (usually priced £434.50) Super king: £899 (usually priced £449.50)

Emma Mattress: Firmness and comfort

A medium firmness, rated 5-6 out of 10

Full-body support for all sleep positions

Top layer provides noticeable pressure relief

(Image credit: Emma Sleep)

We slept on a small double Emma Original for three weeks and found it to be cosy and comfortable from the first night. Our testing panel was made up of several people of different heights and body weights, and with different sleep needs (including two hot sleepers). We had side sleepers, back and stomach sleepers, and combination sleepers all testing the Emma Mattress.

Our main reviewer (5ft 2in and weighing 50kg) found it especially supportive for side sleeping. And although there was occasionally slight pressure felt on the hips (a common experience among people with a lighter body weight), this wasn’t painful. The heavier side sleepers on our testing panel had a mixed response: the heaviest found that they sank in too much and found it hard to turn over easily to the other side, as the memory foam was very hugging and isolated motion to a high level. But the side sleeper with an average body weight slept deeply on the Emma Mattress and hardly felt the need to move throughout the night as it was so comfortable and cushioning.

The back and stomach sleepers on our testing panel also found the Emma Original to be comfortable, though again, those with a heavier body weight said that they sank in too much. If you fall into this camp yet you want to try the Emma Mattress, we’d recommend asking the brand to send out a free Comfort Layer (basically a mattress topper) to make the bed firmer if it’s too soft to support you in your chosen sleeping position.

That said, if you are very heavy, then the Emma Original may be too soft to offer you proper support - especially for back and stomach sleeping. In that case, we would recommend checking out the Nectar Memory Foam mattress (priced from £324.33 at Nectar Sleep) as this offers more firmness while still delivering that body-hug feel at an affordable price (though it isn’t as cheap as the Emma).

Emma Mattress: Performance

Simple to set up - ready to sleep on in a few hours

Excellent motion isolation, even for couples

Weaker edge support

To review the Emma Original, we slept on the mattress for approximately three weeks. Performance wise, we looked at all major areas of performance including pressure relief, motion isolation, edge support, cooling, and ease of set up.

While the durability of the Emma is difficult to gauge given we slept on it for three weeks (you will have a 200-night risk-free trial to try it out, while the guarantee runs for 10 years) our testers all agreed that, for the money, the Emma Original is well-built and should last for several years as long as it’s properly cared for. That means investing in the best mattress protector to safeguard against stains, accidental spills and bacteria, and learning how to clean a mattress properly from the start.

Here’s what happened during our Emma Mattress review…

Set-up

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.5 out of 5

Setting up the Emma Original was straightforward, despite the fact that our review sample did not come with the small plastic cutting tool that is usually included. We assumed this was an oversight on the part of the Emma Sleep team when packing the mattress, but it turned out not to be too much of a problem. Included on the actual packing box are basic picture instructions, as well as a QR code that leads to more in-depth information.

At 20.8kg, our small double test mattress was a manageable weight and size and our main reviewer managed to move the box into the bedroom and remove the Emma Mattress from the outer cardboard box with relative ease. Placing it onto the slatted bed frame was easy too, as was removing the main plastic vacuum-sealed packaging. Just a simple snip with the scissors to make the initial tear and the plastic was easy to rip away – no cutting tool required after all.

The Emma Original arrived folded and rolled in the box, and once opened out it started inflating immediately. In fact, this was so quick that it’s worth making sure you place the mattress as close to the right spot as you can on the bed frame to avoid having to drag and shift it into position as it fills out. This is important if you are unpacking it by yourself without any help - especially if you are tackling one of the larger sizes.

Emma Sleep recommends leaving the Original to inflate for two to six hours before you sleep on it, and that it will be 90-95% inflated within 48 hours (and another couple of days before it reaches its full height). We left it a full 12 hours to inflate before we slept on it and we experienced no problems in terms of comfort.

Off-gassing

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 5 out of 5

Offgassing is when gases and chemicals from a mattress are released when it is unpacked and left to expand, and usually the smell lingers afterwards too. This can produce a chemical-like odour that lasts for hours (or even days with some beds-in-a-box). Off-gassing can be minimised by unpacking the mattress immediately and opening a window in the bedroom to let the air circulate.

We were impressed by the lack of odour/off-gassing when we rolled out the Emma Mattress. We checked in over the day as the mattress was expanding and the room still smelled fresh, with no noticeable off-gassing pong as we have experienced with similar beds.

On its website Emma states that the foam used in the Original is CertiPUR-US-certified, which means it isn’t harmful to human health, with a low amount of toxins used in the foam that will not cause allergic reactions.

Pressure relief

Score: 4 out of 5

Both our lighter weight and heavier testers agreed that there was plenty of pressure relief with the Emma. Our lighter weight tester felt some very slight pressure at the hips when sleeping on their side, but their pressure points felt properly cushioned in other positions. Each of the testers felt nicely ‘held’ by the Emma Original without too much sinkage, with the exception of our heavier weight back and stomach sleepers.

To further gauge the pressure relief, we placed a 20kg weight in the middle of the Emma Original and it barely dented the surface, instead supporting it well and mimicking the cushioning our testers felt. Placing a hand into the mattress, the premium foam sprang back nicely, and the surface felt pleasantly ‘squishy’.

If you do require more in the way of pressure relief and firmness, then the Simba Hybrid Pro (RRP from £1,099 at Simba) is worth looking at.

Motion transfer

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.5 out of 5

For anybody who has a restless sleep partner, minimal motion transfer is crucial as this will keep the mattress stable as the person shifts around. Not only can motion transfer be annoying, but it can prevent both sleepers from getting proper sleep too.

We tested the motion transfer on the Emma Original in two ways: first by lying side by side with another individual and gauging the movement as they shifted position; and second, by performing a simple drop test involving a weight and an empty wine glass.

We dropped a 6kg weight from roughly 5 inches above the mattress and roughly 25 inches away from the wine glass, and then again getting nearer in increments each time until it was approximately 5 inches away. We were impressed at how little the wine glass moved in all drop tests.

Between the focused drop test and having another individual shifting around on the other side of the Emma Mattress (this is quite cramped on a small double), we feel confident in giving the Emma Original mattress high scores when it comes to motion transfer.

Temperature regulation

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4 out of 5

On the whole, we found the Emma Original to be breathable, though a couple of our very hot sleepers found it still retained a little warmth but nothing excessive that would lead to overheating during sleep.

Our main reviewer found that it felt cool to the touch at all times, even when we doubled up on blankets on colder nights. While this was only necessary for very cold nights and by one of our sleepers, it bodes well for the summer months.

By the morning, the Emma Mattress felt a little warmer directly under and around the body, but remained noticeably cooler on the unused parts. We also tried the Emma Original with a mattress protector and the surface still felt fresh and cool despite the extra slightly padded layer.

Edge support

Score: 3.5 out of 5

Compared to the excellent motion transfer and pressure relief on offer with the Emma Original, we were expecting the same level of greatness from the edge support. Unfortunately it fell short in this department.

Our main tester, who weighs 50kg, felt definite sloping when sitting on the edge of the bed; this increased for the heavier testers. We also placed a 20kg near the edge of the Emma Mattress and this created noticeable sloping too.

How did it fare when testers were actually sleeping on the Emma? Our lighter weight tester, who tends to sleep near the edge of the mattress and who sleeps solo, still felt supported and stable. One of our heavier testers experienced no significant problems with rolling when sleeping alone, although they did notice some sloping if they lay too close to the mattress edge.

The weak edge support became more pronounced during co-sleeping, so we would recommend investing in a larger size Emma if you share your bed and both of you are of an average to heavier weight and like to spread out when sleeping in a variety of positions.

Durability

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4 out of 5

This is obviously a hard one to call after only a few weeks of testing, but the general sense among our testing panel is that the Emma Mattress is well-made and should last several years at least. The foam is high-quality, and the cover also fits well and is tightly stitched. Emma is clearly confident about the durability of the Original, as it comes with a ten-year warranty and you get to test it out for 200 nights to ensure it’s the right choice for your sleep.

The key to helping the Emma Original last for as long as possible is to rotate it regularly. Emma suggests doing this once a month for the first six months, and then once every three months thereafter. This will keep it in better condition and with a more even surface from top to toe.

Read more: How often should you rotate or flip your mattress

Emma Original mattress: User reviews

Emma Sleep uses Trustpilot to collate its customer reviews, and here you will find nearly 25,000 reviews that generate a cumulative rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. The positive user reviews all sing the praises of the comfort of the Emma Original with a high volume of customers reporting that various aches and pains were alleviated and that they slept comfortably through the night.

Other user reviews focused on how easy the Emma is to unbox and set up. For example, one customer said:“Easy to unpack and set up. Very comfortable. Even better than I expected”. Another explained how the Emma Mattress fared for them during the first week: “Excellent. So happy we went ahead. Been five days now, Excellent sleep every night. No pains when we wake up at all.”

Negative comments focused on a handful of instances of slow customer service and incorrect delivery. There were several comments where Emma Sleep replied directly to the feedback, including where customers mentioned the firmness was not quite right for them. They were offered a free Comfort Layer by the Emma team, which addressed the issue for some users but not for others, who still chose to return the Original within the 200-night trial period.

Should you buy the Emma Original mattress?

(Image credit: Amazon)

For the price and sleep comfort on offer, the Emma Original is a great memory foam bed-in-a-box that we feel very confident in recommending to most sleepers. It provides an excellent balance of support and comfort, and the low motion transfer is exceptional. While some much lighter or much heavier sleepers might find it too soft or too firm, from our testing experience the majority of people should have no issues with it.

If you sleep very hot, you may need to go with an alternative, such as a breathable hybrid, otherwise we found the Emma to remain at a comfortable temperature for sleeping throughout the night. We have several breathable hybrids in our guide to the best mattresses, including the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid (priced from £449.55 at DreamCloud). Those needing a little extra pressure relief will also love the body-cradling on offer here - it was a hit with most of our testing panel, and is a major draw among memory foam mattresses like the Emma.

Emma is also very generous with its discounts, so if you’re looking for an affordable high-quality bed-in-a-box that keeps you comfortable in all sleeping positions, then take advantage of the Emma Original’s risk-free 200-night trial to experience it for yourself. The brand also makes a range of bedding, including duvets and pillows, to boost your sleep comfort further.

Read more: