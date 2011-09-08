Samsung pl120

Next to the 5x optical zoom lens on the PL120 is what looks like a blank space, but it is actually a 1.5 inch LCD screen that shows the live view image - perfect for self portraits.

But that's not all, the PL120 can also play short, colourful animations for entertaining children. The idea is that if you have trouble getting children to smile in your photographs, then this will help.

Activating the front LCD is done by pressing the rectangular button on the top of the camera. Switching between the live view and the children's animation is done using the front LCD button.

Due to the diminutive size of the PL120, there's not a lot of space on the back of the camera. So much so that there's no area dedicated for resting your thumb when you're not using it. The zoom rocker takes up the top third of the area next to the screen with the other buttons and navigation pad taking up the rest of the space.

There are three buttons on the back of the camera that to access some variation of a menu. Meanwhile, the mode button allows you to put the camera into either program, auto, scenes or video mode. The function button brings up a quick access menu on the left side of the screen which lets you make changes to the most frequently used options such as resolution, ISO and white-balance.

The main menu brings up the aforementioned function menu and allows more in-depth changes to the core settings of the camera.

Currently priced at around £100, the PL120 is an ideal option for younger families on a budget that need a decent digital compact camera to take out on days with the kids or on holidays. Social networkers may also enjoy the self portrait mode.