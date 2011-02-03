Sony KDL-40NX713

Step up from Sony's mainstream EX TV range and you'll find the first of its 3D designer models. The NX Network sets combine advanced multimedia capability with premium picture performance and Sony's trademark Monolithic Design.

NX models come in a variety of sizes, from 32- to 55-inch; confusingly, there are no fewer than four 40-inch models (the NX803, 703, 503 and the 713 reviewed here) on offer. All you need to know is that this is the one to aim for, because it alone has Dynamic Edge LED backlighting (as opposed to regular edge LED) and MotionFlow 100 Pro processing.

Anyone who's been shortlisting a new flatscreen recently will know that there's no shortage of LED TVs available, but not all are created equal. The LED iteration here is prefixed Dynamic because it offers a semblance of local dimming. Sony, rather inventively, says that it offers "GigaContrast" for the whitest whites and blackest blacks as a result.