Panasonic TX-L32E5B

Achieving greatness with almost all sources, and with no discernable weaknesses in the picture department, it's left to the TX-L37E5B to assert its all-round worthiness with some engaging smart TV shenanigans and reliable handling of digital files. With profound blacks, natural colours and impressive hi-def sharpness, and a judder-free performance with Blu-ray, the TX-L37E5B is a worthy addition to any living room after that extra slab of quality where it counts. It also helps prove that IPS LCD panels are at their best in smaller sizes.

Your average 32-inch TV rarely gets our pulses racing. While the headline-grabbing big screens get smart TV, 3D and swanky controllers, sets like the TX-L32E5B usually end up with far less attention and price cuts a-plenty.

Thankfully we're now seeing some of those high-end features trickling down to smaller screen sizes, but the TX-L32E5B does that rarest of double-acts – it comes with smart TV features, networking and a relatively low price from the off.

Its native panel tech isn't bad either. Built around a step-up IPS LCD panel and fitted with Edge LED backlighting, with smart TV services in the guise of VEIRA Connect, a Freeview HD tuner and some handy digital file playback and streaming options, the TX-L37E5B will be a tempting all-in-one upgrade for living rooms after something a bit more core quality.

There's no 3D, of course, and nor is there built-in Wi-Fi, but the TX-L32E5B is an attractive proposition in more ways than one.

Stretching back around 40mm – not exactly the slimmest Edge LED in town, then – a thin transparent rim clings to the entire product's edge. It catches the light nicely, and though it's plastic, like the rather flimsy desktop stand, lends an unusual (though hardly 'out there'), understated look.

Also consider

Elsewhere in Panasonic's huge range of Edge LED TVs are a number of significantly more expensive options.

Most significant is the 32-inch TX-L32ET5B, which for a few hundred pounds extra adds Easy 3D. Shipping with four pairs of 3D glasses, this passive 3D set is built around an LG-made LCD panel.