The Hitachi CP-RX60 is a stylish LCD projector that offers 1024 x 768 XGA resolution for a low price that is just over the £600 mark.

One oddity is that the kettle-type power cord plugs into the right-hand side, rather than the rear of the projector, and uses a proper rocker power switch. Waste heat is vented to the rear and the casing proved distinctly cool to the touch.

Even though the CP-RX60 is rated at 38dB in Normal mode (33db in Whisper mode), the noise level suggests that Hitachi has done something clever inside the casing to manage the heat and noise levels so successfully. The focus control is on a ring, while zoom and picture position are on the remote control, but this is a system that Hitachi has used for some years and it works very well.

There's no escaping the fact the 300:1 contrast ratio is far lower than DLP models, but it simply doesn't matter. PowerPoint presentations and Word documents look great and photos are also realistic and enjoyable. We were very happy watching DVDs on the Hitachi, even though it was unable to replicate the extremes of dark and light.