iPhone 15 preorders in the UK - what we know and everything you can expect

iPhone 15 preorders are just around the corner now. With the Apple event now confirmed for the 12th of September, we can only assume that iPhone 15 preorders will open a matter of days after that.

If previous launches are anything to go by, we expect iPhone preorders to open for the new iPhone 15 range within the first few days after their announcement, meaning you could expect to preorder the iPhone 15 as early as the 15th of September - a mere three days after the event.

We are still yet to know any concrete information regarding the upcoming iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, however, as with every launch, there have been a wide array of rumours circling to guide us toward roughly what we can expect from the new iPhone, including the possibility of an all-new iPhone 15 Ultra. We're rounding up any essential information right here to clue our readers in with everything they need to know about the upcoming launch - and how to preorder a new device.

iPhone 15 preorder FAQs

When will iPhone 15 preorders start? Based on previous launches, we are expecting iPhone 15 preorders to start on Friday, September 15th. In the past, iPhone preorders have opened on the Friday after their announcement event, and now we know that Apple's 'Wonderlust' event is scheduled for September 12th at 10 am PST, 1 pm EST or 6 pm BST, it would appear the iPhone 15 launch could follow suit within the following days.

What iPhones are launching on September 12th? Currently, we are expecting to see the launch of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There have also been some rumours of an iPhone 15 Ultra, which would either be a new addition to the line-up or replace the top-spec Pro Max model as the most premium option in the range.

How much will iPhone 15 preorders cost? Given in recent years Apple has been known to increase their iPhone price in the UK at launch, it would not be surprising if we saw something similar again. However, like with all our iPhone 15 predictions, we simply don't have a definite answer, if we were to base the prices on previous years, the new models would cost the following: iPhone 15 - £849 iPhone 15 Plus - £949 iPhone 15 Pro - £1,209 iPhone 15 Pro Max - £1,309 Something to remember about these iPhone 15 preorder prices is that these will be for the base storage model (which will likely be 128GB), so you can expect these prices to increase the more storage you need.

What preorder promotions can I expect? Although we can't make any definite predictions, major networks will be working to ensure that their best mobile phone deals are ready for the iPhone 15 preorder window. iPhone 15 deals you would normally expect during preorders include mainly trade-in deals, where you can save hundreds of pounds on your new iPhone 15 by trading in your older model. For example, Apple currently offers customers in the UK up to £630 off their new device when they trade-in. If you would prefer to go through your mobile network, then providers such as Three, EE, and Vodafone all offer trade-in tools to help you value your device and save money on your new iPhone. If you are looking for a freebie with your new iPhone 15 you may also be in luck. More often than not you will find that mobile networks offer great iPhone 15 deals offering not only a new device but also one of either AirPods or an Apple Watch to ensure you get the most out of your new iPhone. Often, these deals are available from the initial preorders window onwards. If you'd rather separate your phone and SIM contracts in a bid to save money, Apple offers SIM-free contracts over 24 months which would enable you to receive your new iPhone 15 and choose your provider from there. In the past, these contracts have ranged from £35-50 per month depending on the model you choose (this could, of course, increase if there is a price increase on this range), but if you partner this with the right SIM-only deal, you will likely find you are saving a fair amount on your bill. To keep track of all the best iPhone 15 deals as they come out, we recommend taking a look at our iPhone 15 deals page, which will be constantly updated with the best promotions both before and after the iPhone 15 launch.

What are the latest iPhone 15 rumours?

One of the key rumours we've heard in recent weeks is that Apple may be shaking up its naming for the next generation of devices by releasing an iPhone 15 Ultra model this year. We are still unsure as to whether this device will directly replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max or be a completely new model, but rumours are suggesting that it will feature a larger camera sensor and physical zoom lens. Rumours as to the arrival time of the iPhone 15 Ultra vary, with some saying the iPhone 15 Ultra could arrive this year, whereas others suggest next year is more likely, so right now we're not able to scope anything further as to when you could be getting your hands on it.

As with all iPhone launches, it would appear the vast majority of new features and upgrades will be focused on the premium Pro models. We're expecting them to feature the latest Apple silicon, most likely being an A17 Bionic chipset with a focus on AI integration features. It would also appear that the latest iteration of premium models will feature a higher-end Titanium chassis with an overall lighter weight and, for the first time ever for Apple devices, solid-state action buttons. If rumours of USB-C adoption are true, we can also assume that all models should have faster data transfer speeds which would be another solid improvement for the new range.

For the standard iPhone 15, there is potentially both good and bad news. Firstly, the good news is that we're expecting the iPhone 15 to inherit both the dynamic island display and 48MP camera from the iPhone 14 Pro. The bad news, however, is that the standard model could use only a 60Hz display, which is far behind the competition in 2023. One of the most widely shared rumours has further suggested that the iPhone 15 may feature slightly curved edges on the back as well as a matte-glass back, which would be the first change to the basic design since the iPhone 12 back in 2020.

