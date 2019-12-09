You'll need to act fast to get Plusnet's super-cheap fibre broadband deal

When Black Friday 2019 departed from our lives, so did a whole host of quite brilliant broadband deals. BT, Vodafone, TalkTalk... one by one their awesome offers came to an end.

But we guess somebody forgot to tell Plusnet! The ISP has managed to shoot to the top to offer the cheapest fibre broadband deal in the UK. Well, it technically comes second after an offer from lesser-known Onestream, however with speeds averaging 17Mb, Onestream's offer feels closer to ADSL than fibre.

But for faster fibre speeds than that, Plusnet is offering average speeds of 36Mb for just £22.99 a month. While that is already a pretty great price, Plusnet is also giving £70 off cashback on top of that, effectively bringing the price down to £18.30 a month.

That shoots Plusnet below the rest of the competition, just being stopped short of the crown by the Onestream offer mentioned above. But even this offer will soon be no more - Plusnet says that this cheap broadband deal will end on Tuesday night.

This cheap Plusnet broadband deal in full:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £70 cashback

We bring you one of the most attractive fibre broadband deals on the market right now. You're getting £70 cashback, free activation and free landline calls to Plusnet customers. Not to mention the price of your broadband and line rental will not increase during your contract. Don't forget to submit your claim to get the £70 cashback within the two months of activating your account - otherwise you won't be able to get it. EXPIRES ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10View Deal

What other broadband deals are available this Black Friday?

Not a fan of the Plusnet broadband deal above? Not to worry, there are a number of other great options if you're willing to spend a bit more.

Choose BT and you will be paying £28.99 a month for speeds averaging 50Mb. While that might sound quite expensive and the contract length is 24 months, the average speeds are excellent and you get a £120 BT reward card.

Next to Plusnet as the best fibre broadband deal is TalkTalk. It costs £21.95 for speeds averaging 67Mb, essentially giving you a free speed boost to TalkTalk's faster plan.