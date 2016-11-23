You can get an extra 20% off everything at Amazon Warehouse

Big news for bargain hunters: Amazon has extended its Black Friday sale to its Warehouse products, offering 20% off everything until December 4.

Amazon Warehouse has as wide a product selection as Amazon itself, covering everything from tech, to toys, to books.

The difference is, the products you’ll find here aren’t brand new; instead you’ll find items that have been returned, are warehouse-damaged, or have been refurbished but remain in good condition.

It can feel like a bit of a risk purchasing products that aren’t brand new, particularly delicate pieces of tech, but if you're careful and shop in the right places you could get a great deal.

However, with Amazon Warehouse customers have slightly more peace of mind as Amazon tests the functional and physical condition of each product before assigning it a grade of quality and listing it for sale. All items are also eligible for Amazon’s customer service and are covered by its 30 day return policy. They don't, however, come with any warranty.

This means, for example, you could purchase a Bosch Tassimo Coffee machine, which is currently selling for £32.99 brand new, for just £22.96.

It should be noted, however, that purchasing a product from Amazon Warehouse is not a guarantee that you're getting the best deal possible. Before you jump on a product, it’s worth shopping around to make sure you can’t get the exact same thing brand new for an equal if not lower price, particularly during the Black Friday sales.

Amazon Warehouse’s 20% off sale is running from now all the way through until December 4, so you have plenty of time to shop around.