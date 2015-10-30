This R2-D2 fridge will serve you cold ones for a cool $9,000

Now I just need a C-3PO that can whip up a good whiskey ginger.

Star Wars hype might be red-hot right now, and the idea of remote-controlled R2-D2 is so cool for a multitude of reasons.

Created by Haier Asia, a new remote-control mini-fridge features the beloved droid complete with a rotating head, sound effects and the ability to keep your beverages at a cool, Hoth-like temperature.

That said, be ready to drop a pretty penny on one of these beauties. Each R2 unit comes with a hefty pricetag of ¥998,000 (approximately $8,266/£5,360/AU$11,591) before tax, shipping and import fees are even included.

If you're not dissuaded by the price, the good news is that you can preorder your Artoo now so you're first in line to get this wonderfully nerdy appliance.

Part of Haier's AQUA line of home appliances, fans of the darker side of The Force will be glad to know that other products based on a galaxy far, far away are also available to preorder, including a Darth Vader cooler and matching Galactic Empire-themed vacuum cleaners.

Other Disney-owned properties have been included with the AQUA lineup of geek homeware, such as Disney cartoons and Marvel superheroes, but a moving, bleep-blooping R2-D2 complete with frosty cold ones takes the cake for us. The fridges are expected to be released by December, so perhaps consider having one hold your spot in line once Episode VII hits theaters.

Top image credit: AQUA - Haier Asia