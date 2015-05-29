The coolest tech from Google IO 2015

Google IO 2015 was marked by big announcements, not least of which was the unveiling of Android M.

With so much going on, we wanted to distill down the coolest tech found at Google's massive San Francisco conference, the stuff we can't wait to try and has the potential to be outright amazing, if not already just that.

Presented in no particular order, here is the coolest tech to come out of Google IO 2015. Think we left something that should be on here off? There's a little thing called the comments section below.