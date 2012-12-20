Trending
 

Samsung to offer CES demo of flexible smartphone, HDTV displays

By Future tech  

Attendees get an early glimpse of bendable screens

Samsung CES display

Your next smartphone may be able to bend to your will - literally - thanks to flexible screen technology Samsung Display plans to show off at the Consumer Electronics Show next month.

CNET reported that the display division of Samsung Electronics will show off a pair of bendable screens which could one day reinvent how smartphones, tablets and even HDTVs are made.

Attendees at CES 2013 will be treated to their first glimpse of a 5.5-inch flexible display touting a 1280 x 720 HD resolution with a pixel density of 267 ppi.

Samsung Display will also use the same event in Las Vegas to unveil the technology applied to a 55-inch television set.

Nice curves

The impressive technology used for the screen is currently missing a touch panel and cover lens, which are considered necessary to form a modern touchscreen-enabled device.

While demonstration prototypes will indeed bend without breaking, Samsung Display was quick to note that the screens aren't yet made to curl up into a roll.

In addition to flexible screens, Samsung is rumored to announce its next Galaxy S4 smartphone at CES 2013, along with a QWERTY-based tablet.

There are also rumblings that Samsung could debut a completely new image for its iconic brand next month, with a focus on lifestyle activities more befitting its new "global powerhouse" status.

Via CNET

See more Future tech news