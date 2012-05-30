Google co-founder Sergey Brin hints at 2013 Project Glass release

Concrete details regarding Google's Project Glass have been somewhat scarce, but this week Google co-founder Sergey Brin appeared on Current TV to show off the new device.

The augmented reality "facewear" was announced earlier this year by Google, although the tech giant has not been particularly forthcoming, especially regarding Project Glass's release date.

Brin broke that trend by hinting at a possible commercial release window for the gadget, saying, "These are still rough prototypes, you know. I have some hopes to maybe get it out some time next year. But that's still a little bit of a hope."

Appearing on the show with his wife, genetic testing company 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki, Brin gave California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom an up-close look at Project Glass.

It marked the first time a non-Google insider has been publicly allowed to try the headgear out.

Project Glass is "amazing"

Newsom used the words "fascinating" and "amazing" to describe Project Glass when Brin showed off the glasses' built-in camera.

Project Glass is controlled via a touch pad on the glasses' right arm, where the camera and battery is also believed to be housed.

Brin said the augmented reality gadget is now his main focus at Google, so hopefully Project Glass may actually be released to the public in 2013.

A Google spokesperson informed TechRadar via email that the company has nothing more to add to Brin's statements at this time, though the spokesperson promised that Google plans to share more details as Project Glass continues to evolve.

