Whatever your broadband deal needs are, TalkTalk has got you sorted for Cyber Monday

Three cheers for TalkTalk, which has won the title (at least in our view) of the best Black Friday broadband deals. But now that we're into Cyber Monday, we're willing to stake that TalkTalk will keep this crown.

So what are these stellar broadband deals that have beaten the rest? Well you get to take your pick betwene its Superfast Fibre broadband plan and Faster broadband plan.

The former is a fibre plan that gives you incredible average download speeds of 67Mb for just £21.95 a month and the latter comes with a pretty sweet £40 Amazon gift card and broadband for just £18 a month. And if you're not bothered about the world's largest retailer and its Amazon Cyber Monday deals), you can also choose an Argos or Tesco gift card or just a pre-paid Mastercard instead, all worth £40.

Considering that both deals come with line rental and the guarantee that there will be no price surges throughout the contract, it's pretty easy to see why this is our favourite fibre and broadband deal of the sale season.

Like what you're hearing? Keep scrolling, below we've got both deals outlined for you. However, as they are Cyber Monday broadband deals you'll have to act fast - both offers end on Thursday, December 5. And if these deals aren't for you make sure you check out our best broadband deals guide.

TalkTalk's winning Cyber Monday broadband deals:

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24.95 £21.95 per month

If you love to stream, or you live in a busy household this is the perfect package for you. Average download speeds of 67Mb are great (that's the speed we recommend for all 4K TV streaming needs). Not only is this a great value for price but you are guaranteed that it won't increase at all for the next 18 months, either.

View Deal

TalkTalk Fast Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 11Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £17.95pm | £40 Amazon gift card

Of course with a deal this incredible we can't expect the speeds to be superfast - but under £18 a month for broadband is ridiculously good. Along with the cheap bills, TalkTalk charges nothing upfront and guarantees your costs will remain the same throughout the contract, and let us not forget the very handy £40 to spend at Amazon, Argos, Tesco and beyond.

View Deal

What is TalkTalk and is it any good?

TalkTalk's broadband deals aside, the ISP is one of the largest and most popular broadband providers. This is largely due to its fixed-price contract guarantees (an increasingly rarer sight these days), very competitive prices, unlimited broadband usage (so no restrictions on downloading) and line rental included.

