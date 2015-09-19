Best triathlon kit for beginners: what do I actually need?

It's been nearly three months since the horrendous ordeal of entering my first proper triathlon – and I'm still only just managing to not wake up in the middle of the night screaming, the memory of the swim still plaguing my dreams.

That aside, one of the hardest things about the whole nightmare was right at the start, when I had to start training and realised I didn't have any of the stuff I needed – so I've made a list for anyone else that's starting out.

I THOROUGHLY do not profess to know it all, and in fact I've only done a couple of these, so please read this as a checklist from someone who's very new to it to, rather than having been around the block a few times and perhaps forgotten how terribly horribly perplexing this all is.

(For instance, I spent 40 minutes queuing for NOTHING when trying to rack my bike. I was just standing with people just having chats and I thought I was waiting in line. See, it's hard).

Should I ever invent time travel (or someone else does, and they choose me as their plucky assistant to help them out with reaching the necessary speeds) I'll make sure I print this out and take it with me. You're welcome, past Gareth.